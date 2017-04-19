$81 Is Fair Value For Exxon

There are things to like in its financials.

However, Exxon still tops my list of value picks.

In December 2015, I wrote:

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) is an exceptional business, and one run by a man, Rex Tillerson, who has had to face two major crises since he was appointed as chief executive in 2006."

(Source: Reuters)

In those days, oil bears were adamant XOM would plummet to the $60s, or even lower, so I had to stress test some of their assumptions, including the strength of XOM against falling oil price, among others.

Background

It soon appeared evident that the risk of holding XOM was nowhere close to that associated with any other oil-related equity investments worldwide, partly due to the solid income stream that gives it bond-like features, and makes it a darling for DRIP investors.

I concluded that there wasn't a huge amount of risk at $77 a share, particularly for shareholders who were after long-term value.

Two other columns ensued:

What It Takes To Snap Up Exxon At $77 (3 Jan 2016)

Exxon Hits $74.6 - Oil At $200, A Thatcher Revolution For Saudi Arabia And The Market Crash (11 Jan 2016)

And a couple of other quick takes confirmed my first impression: XOM clearly was a value play in the high $70s.

The Rise And Fall Of XOM

As it turned out, it hit a low of $74 on 8 January 2016, but then the shares started to rally, surging to $95 in mid-July, yielding a solid paper gain of 23.3% -- which excluded a juicy dividend yield -- in less than a year.

In October, its equity valuation still hovered around $87, but then I turned less bullish, arguing that regulatory risk weighed on its valuation -- I dared to wonder whether the stock was about to crash from $87.

Some $6 lower now, trading at $81, is it a bargain for investors?

Financials

XOM has proved very resilient over time, but I still have to digest the departure of Mr. Tillerson, who decided to cut ties with his former employer via a retirement package worth $180m.

Moreover, at a first glance, its 10-K filings reveal some disturbing trends for sales, net income and earnings per share, as the table below shows.

(Source: Exxon, 10K)

The competitive landscape is not particularly reassuring, either, as XOM acknowledged in its latest presentation.

(Source: Exxon presentation)

Unsurprisingly, quarterly results have deteriorated fast, as proved by poor income figures in the fourth quarter.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

Net income was about $1bn lower year-on-year in the fourth quarter, although impairment charges from upstream activities contributed to that fall, and these were non-cash items.

(Source: Exxon presentation)

The question here is not only whether earnings have bottomed out -- which surely is the case if 2017 estimates are correct.

Rather, we need to know whether core cash flows are sound.

OCF

While net earnings halved to $1.88 against comparable figures in the prior year, operating cash flow (OCF), excluding proceeds from disposals, fell to $22bn from $30.3bn in 2016, which implies OCF of $5.2 a share, based on 4.1bn of shares outstanding.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

How about heavy capital investment, though? (Source: Exxon 10K)

Capex has swiftly fallen in recent years -- XOM decided to weather the storm by carefully managing cash outlays, although it did not have significant constraints, given that its gross debt position rose but net leverage (net debt/adjusted OCF) currently at about 1x has always been well within the comfort zone.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

The corporation's financial strength enables it to make large, long-term capital expenditures. Capital and exploration expenditures in 2016 were $19.3bn, reflecting the corporation's continued active investment program. The corporation anticipates an investment level of $22bn in 2017," it said in its annual results.

Based on trailing numbers, and including proceeds from divestment, Exxon generated about $10bn of free cash flows last year, which only partly covered dividends, debt redemption and other financing activities -- in fact, it also burned $9.3bn, given its financing outflows.

Yet its gross cash pile fell only by $48m to $3.65bn.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

Forecasts

I have spent a fair amount of time to make sense of earnings per share forecasts -- and, I am afraid, it's very hard to determine whether market consensus estimates are sound.

(Source: 4-traders.com)

What I know, however, is that Exxon will continue to shrink to focus on those operations that management believe could yield rising income streams for shareholders, although the outlook remains mixed based on the returns that each unit generated in the past.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

A cyclical business, even if its earnings per share do not rise in line with expectations of about $4 a share, it's conceivable to suggest that OCF per share will range between $6 and $7 annually, implying OCF of between $24bn and $28bn on 2017, based on its heavy investment needs.

OCF could be much higher, though, given its projected capital and exploration expenditures -- $5.3 a share -- as it continues "to pursue opportunities to find and produce new supplies of oil and natural gas to meet global demand for energy."

Exxon anticipates "an investment level of $22bn in 2017 (but) actual spending could vary depending on the progress of individual projects and property acquisitions," which arguably signals confidence in its earnings power and rising cash flows.

Asset Base

Its non-current assets are worth about $290bn, which means that its stock trades at about 1.1x based on the value of total assets minus current assets, and at 2x against the book value of its equity. These multiples, in my experience, signal little risk in the yield associated to its payout policy, based on XOM's capital structure, among other things, although growth prospects worldwide remain subdued.

(Source: The Economist)

Debt

Its debt profile also deserves a mention here -- 2017 is not such a bad year, given its maturing debts.

(Source: Exxon 10K)

Of course, XOM could come under more pressure in future -- but then, not only it could sell assets to continue to fund its growing dividends, but it could also target M&A aimed at delivering precious synergies and shoring up a yield over 3% for 2017.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Oil Supply

The imbalance between oil supply and demand could continue to squeeze smaller oil players, but does that hold true XOM?

(Source: Reuters)

I do not think so.

Which brings up another very important matter, before deciding whether XOM is an opportunity right now: what is next for its corporate and capital allocation strategy as far as other projects are concerned?

Throughout Exxon's businesses, new and ongoing measures are taken to prevent and minimize the impact of our operations on air, water and ground. These include a significant investment in refining infrastructure and technology to manufacture clean fuels, as well as projects to monitor and reduce nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and expenditures for asset retirement obligations. Using definitions and guidelines established by the American Petroleum Institute, Exxon's 2016 worldwide environmental expenditures for all such preventative and remediation steps, including Exxon's share of equity company expenditures, were $4.9bn, of which $3.5bn were included in expenses with the remainder in capital expenditures. The total cost for such activities is expected to remain relatively flat at approximately $5bn in 2017 and 2018. Capital expenditures are expected to account for approximately 30% of the total," it said.

Of course, its bond obligations maturing in 2046 are high on my radar, given their performance in recent weeks as well as the implied yield at current prices... (Source: Morningstar)

... but my DCF model also indicates that very little could wrong if investors decided to snap up XOM at between $79 and $81 a share, although its equity is not a hard bargain at these levels.

