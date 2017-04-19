First Solar Is Significantly Undervalued

In my previous article on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) I attempted to estimate the company's earnings. I projected revenues to come in at $430 million and EPS to come in at $1.19 a share. At the time of writing, these projections were above Wall Street analyst expectations. Sure enough, the company beat the street estimates. It also beat my own estimates when it reported an EPS of $1.25 a share with revenues of $480 million. The company even raised its outlook. What was there not to like? At first, there wasn't any dislike as the stock popped on the news. After a relatively quick pop of about a week, the stock traded down substantially after reaching a high of around $38 dollars. It currently trades for around $27 a share. In this article I attempt to find out why the sentiment has gone sour and if this change in sentiment is actually warranted.

To understand the present we must reflect on the past. It is only after we understand the present that we can start to adjust for the future.

Explaining the negative sentiment is actually relatively easy. A day after the company reported its earnings, Wall Street came out with a host of downgrades. Here's a list of downgrades after the earnings release on Feb. 21st:

Feb. 22nd Credit Suisse downgrades shares to underperform from Neutral

Feb. 28th First Solar is initiated with a Sell rating and $21 price target at Axiom Capital

March 7th First Solar reiterated a Sell by Gordon Johnson at Axiom

March 24th First Solar price target cut by J.P Morgan

First Solar can't seem to catch a break. Smashing earnings estimates on both EPS and revenue and raising guidance did nothing for investors as the stock is down about 26% since its highs in late February. This latest move basically prices the company for bankruptcy, which is not a likely scenario. If you don't believe me, here are the numbers: $1,347 million in cash and $188 million in long and short term debt combined.

Investors are clearly overreacting to analyst commentary and are failing to examine the commentary in the right context. As these words are forgotten, the negative sentiment will dissipate and First Solar's stock price will move to eliminate the discount. First Solar is a buy.

Perhaps this is a good thing. If I loved the stock in the $30s, I'm loving them in the $20s. Besides, the whole point of me estimating earnings is because I believe Wall Street commentary and numbers to be unreliable. If some anonymous geek like me can correctly predict earnings, then surely these Wall Street analysts can't be relied upon. This is not to say that these analysts are incompetent or misleading. This is also not to say that I am always right (roughly 74% of the time as of now). The truth is that there is plenty of evidence out there that suggests that the interest of Wall Street analysts are not aligned with that of the retail investors. Why should they be? They don't work for retail investors so why should they care about them.

A study found that 76% of the analysts didn't consider the accurateness of their analysis important for their compensation;

72% considered knowledge about the sell side industry (i.e., their work environment) to be the most important; and 37% do not project according to the much reliable GAAP if this diverges too much from a company's estimates.

I'm not here to bash sell-side analysts, but it is important to know the motives behind their remarks. Often times, their motives don't have anything to do with being accurate. If you've never worked in the financial industry this might sound ridiculous. Without going to in-depth on the subject, the simple answer is that their incentives are based on selling shares and these analyst don't need to be right to sell shares. We mustn't confuse perverse incentives with incompetence. In other words, it would be wise to at least investigate their claims. These are the claims:

Credit Suisse says the guidance on project timing poses risks to FSLR's 2017 earnings estimates. Credit Suisse adds that FSLR's book of business is unlikely to support a 3x earnings growth. To me, this is a complete bogus argument. First of all, to accept this first argument, we must accept two things: 1) that FSLR's valuation hinges on one year -- i.e., 2017, and 2) that the timing risk is real.

I hope that anyone can agree with me that reducing a company to a year's worth of earnings is naive at best. Again, I'm not trying to bash these analysts. Second, the actual objection is a timings issue. In other words, the analyst is not even questioning if the actual earnings will be there, implying that the analyst believes that they will - eventually - come in. With regards to the argument regarding FSLR's book of business, I would argue that even if they can't support a 3x earnings growth, the company is still very attractive at its current valuation of 0.56x book value.

Johnson argues that FSLR has been bolstering its revenues by deferring high-quality revenue to future periods, but since these projects have been completed, FSLR won't be able to do this anymore. The analyst goes on to argue that FSLR must now compete on the merits of its technology and he doesn't think that there are actually any merits relative to the Chinese competition.

I think that this argument is more of a spin than a fact. It has been widely known that FSLR will not be making as much revenue in 2017 as in previous years. This is because the company has elected to skip a generation of solar technology and instead focus on a newer generation with the aim of acquiring better margins since it will be delivering better technology. In other words, the argument is old news.

J.P Morgan reasons that since Chinese solar companies have decided to raise production by 15%, the added supply will likely hurt U.S. solar companies. There is really not much one can say to refute this. Quite frankly, this argument makes a lot of sense. More supply equals a lower price. However, this situation is not bad enough to warrant a price of $28 per share and J.P. Morgan seems to agree with me as their price target stands at $38 a share.

Conclusion

I don't see any argument that would warrant FSLR trading at almost half its book value. Even if you write off all of the company's inventory the company still trades at a price to book of x0.65. In other words, the arguments of useless inventory is itself useless. Don't get me wrong, First Solar will have a rough year ahead of it and so will its investors, but it doesn't change the fact that I believe that the company is significantly undervalued. It is almost trading at bankruptcy levels, while there is clearly no risk of bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.