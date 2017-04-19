There Are Dividend Growth Companies Actually Increasing Their Dividend Growth Rates

Source: KANNAWAY

INTRODUCTION

I love dividends! I love receiving them. I love investing them. Most importantly, I love seeing them grow!

Have you been wondering if there are any companies whose dividend growth is actually increasing? I asked that question. Your usual stalwarts like Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), among many others, have decreasing dividend growth, which is less desirable than even steady dividend growth.

There are 813 dividend growth companies found in David Fish's Dividend Champion, Contender, Challenger list. In this article, I will present companies that I found in the list with increasing dividend growth that may be of interest to dividend growth investors.

FINDING THESE GEMS

I would call a dividend growth company whose dividend growth rate is increasing as a gem because they are rare. What do I mean by increasing dividend growth rate. I am specially looking for the 1 year to be greater than the 3-year which is to be greater than the 5-year which is to be greater than the 10-year or 1 > 3 > 5 > 10. Below is the formula I used to find these gems within the CCC list. Here are the instructions so you can do it too:

Insert a column beside column AP (to the right of the 10 year DGR) Copy the formula below:

=IF(AM7<AN7,"No",IF(AN7<AO7,"No",IF(AO7<AP7,"No","Yes")))

Click cell AQ7 Paste the formula into the cell Copy and drag the formula to the bottom.

Now you are going to look for the cells that contain "yes," as that means that the dividend growth rate of the company is increasing year over year.

The following table presents the companies whose dividend growth rate is increasing. The companies are sorted alphabetically by ticker symbol.

Company Ticker Sector CCC Yrs Div. Yield DGR 1yr DGR 3yr DGR 5yr DGR 10yr Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Financials 13 2.14 48.2 28.4 23.7 18.2 Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Materials 6 0.98 13.6 11.6 8.9 6.7 Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Utilities 33 2.30 7.5 6.4 4.6 3.1 Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) Utilities 47 2.74 3.7 3.4 2.8 2.4 Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Financials 12 1.58 13.3 11.8 9.4 8.4 Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Industrials 40 1.36 18.2 15.7 13.2 9.6 Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Industrials 34 1.13 26.7 20.0 19.8 14.3 Conn. Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Utilities 47 1.98 6.2 4.4 3.5 2.7 California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) Utilities 50 1.96 3.0 2.5 2.3 1.8 Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Consumer Discretionary 6 0.51 12.0 10.1 9.2 5.8 DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Utilities 8 3.26 10.0 6.5 6.1 4.1 Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Utilities 43 3.58 3.1 2.9 2.2 1.5 Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Utilities 14 2.72 15.0 12.5 8.4 5.9 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Consumer Discretionary 7 1.64 21.6 18.8 18.8 17.4 EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Financials 7 3.02 12.5 10.8 8.7 6.1 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ENH) Financials 6 1.64 8.6 5.9 4.8 4.3 Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) REITs 23 2.98 11.0 9.7 8.5 6.5 FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) Industrials 15 0.82 44.4 30.9 20.6 14.0 First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Financials 6 1.64 13.3 10.1 7.8 5.8 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Industrials 20 1.59 10.0 9.7 9.5 8.6 Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) Energy 13 6.79 7.0 6.4 6.2 6.0 Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Financials 9 0.68 7.0 5.1 4.5 4.3 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Industrials 6 2.14 14.1 13.4 12.3 10.4 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Information Tech 7 3.06 48.2 23.5 21.1 12.5 Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB) Industrials 9 2.36 15.6 11.9 11.2 7.0 Independent Bancorp MA (NASDAQ:INDB) Financials 6 1.78 10.8 9.1 8.5 6.0 International Speedway Corp. (NASDAQ:ISCA) Consumer Discretionary 11 1.11 57.7 23.1 17.9 17.8 Lakeland Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Financials 5 1.67 15.3 13.8 11.9 8.3 Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:LYBC) Financials 16 2.50 23.4 17.7 15.9 11.0 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) REITs 7 3.39 6.5 5.7 5.5 3.3 Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Consumer Discretionary 22 1.03 14.8 14.8 13.4 11.7 Minden Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:MDNB) Financials 15 2.78 27.3 18.1 16.8 10.8 MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Utilities 41 1.92 4.3 4.0 3.6 2.7 Middlesex Water Co. (NASDAQ:MSEX) Utilities 44 2.24 4.0 2.4 2.0 1.7 NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Utilities 23 3.00 13.0 9.6 9.6 8.8 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Utilities 6 2.93 24.4 18.5 12.1 5.9 National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) REITs 27 4.02 4.1 3.6 3.1 3.0 Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW) Utilities 5 3.19 5.0 4.7 3.8 2.3 Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) Consumer Discretionary 6 1.08 19.0 17.7 16.7 11.4 PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Materials 45 1.56 10.2 8.8 6.7 5.0 Reynolds American Inc. (NYSE:RAI) Consumer Staples 13 3.31 28.9 13.0 10.4 9.9 RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Utilities 14 3.30 5.2 4.0 3.6 3.0 SCANA Corp. (NYSE:SCG) Utilities 17 3.53 5.1 4.0 3.3 3.2 Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE:SHW) Materials 39 1.10 25.4 18.9 18.1 12.9 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) REITs 23 3.84 15.1 12.5 9.7 6.5 Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON) Materials 34 2.78 6.6 5.9 4.9 4.3 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Financials 44 1.27 9.1 8.7 7.6 7.1 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Utilities 14 3.19 6.5 4.9 3.9 3.3 1st Source Corp. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Financials 29 1.54 7.3 5.2 4.4 4.0 South State Corp. (NASDAQ:SSB) Financials 6 1.47 23.5 17.8 12.2 6.5 Southwest Gas Corp. (NYSE:SWX) Utilities 11 2.31 11.1 10.9 10.7 7.9 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Financials 7 1.72 12.0 9.9 8.3 6.5 Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Consumer Staples 50 0.92 9.0 7.9 5.8 4.4 Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) Consumer Discretionary 7 1.64 15.0 13.4 12.3 10.3 Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC) Utilities 57 2.98 5.2 4.4 3.2 2.8 Willis Towers Watson plc (NASDAQ:WLTW) Industrials 6 1.65 42.3 16.4 11.0 6.6 West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Health Care 24 0.63 8.9 8.4 7.3 7.2

Source: David Fish

It may surprise you to learn that there are 57 companies in that list! To get a better sense of the type of companies increasing their dividend growth rates, let's take a look at sector representation. The following graph demonstrates the sector representation.

Source: David Fish, chart created by the author

As the above graph demonstrates, the majority of these 57 companies are found within two sectors. The financial sector makes up 25% of the 57 companies, while the utilities make up another 30%. This shows that companies with increasing dividend growth are highly concentrated within certain sectors.

Now that I have identified 57 companies with increasing dividend growth rates, I want to narrow down the selection further to find the best choices by filtering these companies using general dividend growth investors' criteria.

FILTERING BY DIVIDEND YIELD

Many of the 57 companies simply do not have current dividend yields that are desirable or meet the income requirement of dividend growth investors. The following graph shows the distribution of stocks based on their current yield.

Source: David Fish, chart created by the author

Out of the 57 stocks found, 28 or nearly half have dividend yields less than 2%. These low yielding stocks may never fulfill the income requirement of investors even after a significant drop. Take for example FDX. Its current dividend yield is 0.82% with an annual payout of $1.60 per share when shares are trading at $195.65. Even if the stock were to fall 20%, it would mean that the dividend yield would rise 1.00%. If the stock was to fall 50%, it would translate into a dividend yield of 1.64%. Is that likely to happen? Probably not. That is why these stocks are likely not going to be found on a wait list by dividend growth investors, because the yield simply may never reach their requirements.

Each dividend growth investor has their own cut offs for what they consider an acceptable yield, but it appears that most seek at least 2.5%. If we use this as a minimum requirement, it would eliminate DDS, WST, HIFS, FDX, TR, APOG, MATW, POOL, SHW, ISCA, CTAS, SPGI, CSL, SSB, SRCE, PPG, BMRC, GGG, ENH, FFIN, TWX, EL, WLTW, LKFN, SYBT, INDB, MGEE, CWT, CTWS, HON, AIZ, MSEX, ATO, SWX and HUBB.

FILTERING BY DIVIDEND GROWTH

What is considered acceptable dividend growth by dividend growth investors is a personal choice, but most appear to look for a minimum of 6% growth. In the list of companies remaining, there are some that offer a dividend yield of 2.5% or more, but the dividend growth is low. When I speak of low growth, I speak of the most recent dividend increase being about 6% while the years prior were less than this (example 10-year DGR of 2-3%). 10 years of 2-3% is very low growth and although the 1, 3, and 5 year rates are improving, it is again only recent and could slip back down. The stocks being filtered out for low growth include VVC, SCG, RGCO, PNW, NNN, MSEX, MGEE, ED, SON, SR and BKH. For your information, most of these stocks are found within the utilities sector.

FILTERING FOR DIVIDEND GROWTH INTERUPTIONS

Many dividend growth investors have rules whereby when a company freezes or cuts its dividend they sell it. Some dividend growth investors see freezes as a warning sign. Others see dividend cuts or freezes as a negative precedent that could be repeated in the future and impact their passive income flow. As a result, some dividend growth investors would never consider these companies if they have frozen their dividends in the past. For this filter, I will filter out any company that has frozen its dividend in the past 10 years. Companies with this kind of history include DTE, EIX, ESS, HEP, and LYBC.

FILTERTING BY PAYOUT RATIO

A company whose payout ratio is too high risks freezing or cutting the dividend unless the growth of the company can match. Also, a high payout ratio may limit future dividend growth. Many dividend growth investors consider anything above 75% to be the upper limit. Using this criterion, MAA and MDNB would be filtered out. The payout ratio cannot be calculated for MDNB as there are no financial statements past 2013 available on multiple websites.

The question now remains: Who is left on the list? Here is a list of the 6 companies that have made the cut to this point.

Ticker Sector CCC Yrs Div. Yield DGR 1yr DGR 3yr DGR 5yr DGR 10yr Payout Ratio EMCI Financials 7 3.02 12.5 10.8 8.7 6.1 35.45% HPQ Information Tech 7 3.06 48.2 23.5 21.1 12.5 32.99% NEE Utilities 23 3.00 13.0 9.6 9.6 8.8 55.68% NI Utilities 6 2.93 24.4 18.5 12.1 5.9 62.87% RAI Consumer Staples 13 3.31 28.9 13.0 10.4 9.9 41.41% SKT REITs 23 3.84 15.1 12.5 9.7 6.5 62.69%

Source: David Fish, Old School Value

Now that we are down to 6 stocks, let's take a look at and see if any are presently a good value. For this, I am going to look at analysts' forecasts.

SKT HPQ RAI NI NEE EMCI

Source: CNN Money

Based on the current stock prices of each of the six stocks, SKT presents the best value as the range of price estimates for the stock are all above the current price. This suggests that SKT is currently undervalued. This next best value would be NI. The worst value at the moment is RAI, where the current price is above all price estimates, suggesting that the stock is overvalued.

CONCLUSION

This analysis sought to find companies whose dividend growth has been increasing and would meet the criteria of most dividend growth investors. A total of 57 companies out of 813 were found to have increasing dividend growth rates. Out of those 57, only 6 remain as meeting a 2.5% dividend yield or greater, dividend growth rate above 6%, no dividend cuts or freezes within the past 10 years and a payout ratio below 75%. This goes to show that it is difficult to find these kinds of dividend growth gems. There is obviously other due diligence that will be required before investing in any of these stocks.

It is disappointing that so few stocks have increasing dividends that meet dividend growth investors' criteria. It means that many investors will have to invest in companies with a declining dividend growth trend and will likely have to adapt to declining dividend growth over time.

Based on this analysis however, I would consider SKT to be the best pick right now in order to accelerate the dividends of ones DGI portfolio.

I hope you enjoyed this article. If you want to be notified when my future articles are published, please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the article beside my name Accelerating Dividends. Thanks for reading.

You can also follow me on FACEBOOK and TWITTER!