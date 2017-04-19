What To Make Of The Oil Sell-Off Today?

Welcome to the"what's going on" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Oil prices took one of the largest daily hits today, ending down $1.97 to $50.44/bbl.

What's going on?

Was it the EIA crude storage report? Not likely, here's why:

On a total oil stockpile basis, storage decreased by an additional 1.661 million bbls. April 14 marks the first week total US oil stockpile fell into a year-over-year deficit.

Here's the detailed breakdown of the EIA report from EnergyBasis:

The consensus going into this report had a higher crude storage draw balance, but the positive adjustment in the report along with overstated crude import figures likely masked what should have been a crude storage draw closer to 2 million bbls.

US oil production sits at around 9.252 million b/d, but estimates we've seen point to EIA likely overestimating the amount of oil production out there by a factor of 100k b/d. Real production is around 9.15 million b/d. This also was the case when EIA severely underestimated US production in January when we said it was likely closer to 9.1 million b/d.

Overall, April usually sees total oil stockpiles build, so this was another counter-seasonal storage draw.

But wait, why are prices selling off?

Attempting to understand the "motivation" for a manic depressant Mr. Market is seldom a sound investment tactic. While we could offer comforting words like the market is being irrational despite the recent fundamental developments, we will just say this - get used to the volatility and take advantage of opportunistic sell-offs.

In our view, we warned in our premium service chat that "oil prices shouldn't and wouldn't rally too fast before the OPEC meeting in May."

Why?

Our reasoning stems with the fact that the market is increasingly betting on OPEC extending the production cut agreement as explained here. If oil prices get ahead of themselves, the probability of OPEC extending the production cut agreement decreases. Say if WTI reached $60, we think Saudi would take that as the market is confident the oil market will rebalance on its own and not pursue a deal extension. On the other hand, if prices are stagnating around $50, the probability of a deal extension increases.

Without knowing exactly what might happen in May, the traders and speculators are all left guessing what's potentially up OPEC's sleeve. On one hand, prices did recover nicely from $47 to $53, and on another, further increase could temper sentiment amongst OPEC members. So without looking at the actual fundamental developments taking place in the oil market, one would have assumed that the market remained oversupplied purely based off market price action, while the underlying fundamentals paint a different picture.

We liken what we are seeing today as "short-term pain, long-term gain."

One EIA report won't derail the long-term (5 year) bullish oil thesis, and neither would US shale producers increasing oil production by 400k b/d this year. The real underlying bull thesis has been reiterated by our team repeatedly over the last year, and nothing has really changed. But the market will continue to torture the confidence of those participating in it. Gut wrenching, counter-intuitive rallies and declines will continue to fill the void of time as the fundamental take its time to play out.

We, oil bulls, understand that the path to higher oil prices won't be linear.

What should you do about the sell-off today?

We are looking at building a lottery basket of E&P names that have the most potential torqued upside when oil prices rally.