J&J Now Too Cheap To Its Peers To Ignore

The company is actually performing well, and I look at it as undervalued relative to comparable assets.

The market took the stock down several percent; my reaction was milder.

Background

Far and away the world's largest healthcare company, and with many or most of its consumer brands also medicines or health-related, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) would normally, in my humble view, trade at a premium to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). More comparable would be other iconic, instantly recognizable names to both investors and the public such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Nike (NYSE:NKE), and P&G (NYSE:PG). PG, KO, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), etc., all trade around a 25X P/E. Within pharmaceuticals, JNJ's largest profit driver, P/Es are all over the place, but comps such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Lilly (NYSE:LLY) all trade around or above 30X TTM EPS using generally accepted accounting principles.

JNJ's second segment, devices, has fewer comps, but Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) trades around 28X EPS. Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is at 30X, etc.

For JNJ, one of America's remaining two AAA-rated companies, to trade below 21X after selling off to $121+ following Tuesday's pre-opening report, may in and of itself be an actionable disparity. I think there's a significant and excessive conglomerate discount in there that is worth taking advantage of for patient, income-oriented accounts.

Now, on to my out-of-consensus views on Q1.

JNJ shows several areas of strength in the first quarter

In its earnings release, JNJ leads with GAAP results, which are all I will talk about except where only non-GAAP projections are provided.

This bland opening statement is worth thinking about:

Johnson & Johnson today announced sales of $17.8 billion for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.6% as compared to the first quarter of 2016. Operational sales results increased 2.0% and the negative impact of currency was 0.4%. Domestic sales increased 0.6%. International sales increased 2.8%, reflecting operational growth of 3.6% and a negative currency impact of 0.8%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 1.2%, domestic sales decreased 0.7% and international sales increased 3.4%.

With the US dollar seemingly at a high plateau and signs of economic strength in the EU, it may be time to think of constant currency results. Throughout the details of the earnings report, JNJ showed good underlying growth ex-US. As a globe-girdling giant, behind only a handful of pharma companies in revenues and with a young product line, my guess is that ex-US regions are poised to become a tailwind from a headwind to upcoming consolidated financial results.

Now, let me take matters by division. I'll begin sort of backwards, with the least major division, which is the public face of the company.

Consumer products may be rising from the semi-dead

There are numerous cross-currents here regarding US and ex-US consumer spending strength. In my e-mail inbox, as I write this, I have a press release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing average expenditures per consumer unit (its terminology) up 2.3% yoy for the July 2015-June 2016 year versus the same period of 2014-5. Average incomes increased 6.3%.

This increase in incomes is something I've been seeing in Gallup's poll of daily discretionary spending, which began rising yoy about one year ago and has continued. So the 1% yoy revenue increase in WW consumer sales shown on the slide show (slide 2) is in the rear view mirror already (read on why it wasn't that good, really).

Rather, I'd look carefully at JNJ's presentation made in Q1 regarding this division. JNJ now controls Listerine, a famous name. Its Tylenol, which had to be pulled from the shelves several years ago due to JNJ's manufacturing mess-up (it is still under a consent decree), is regaining market share, and per slide 27 of that linked PDF, it is clawing market share in inches from competitors; and inches is how it is done in these sorts of consumer products.

With global growth prospects having just been projected higher by one of the major economic institutions, JNJ's eternal consumer division may provide some mild oomph to results for the next year or two should it beat very meager expectations.

Note well: one reason that expectations are meager is that adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures, slide 8 of the earnings slides showed sales down 2.3% yoy.

What I suspect is happening is that global economies had been weak coming out of what might have been a mild global recession and just a slowdown but non-recession in the US, and that price wars between manufacturers, as JNJ alluded to in the slide show, were intense recently. I certainly sense that as a CVS (NYSE:CVS) customer; 25% discounting is routine there now. Clearly, CVS is going to share that pain with its suppliers, who enjoy sky-high gross margins to begin with.

So this is an "on-the-margin" possible factor and is leveraged to higher growth in the US and global economy, as well as to some return of pricing pressure in the various retail channels.

Working upward...

Devices may be regaining at least a little mojo

This is a large and complicated business at the company. It's been disappointing both on a revenue growth basis and because of seemingly unending adverse product liability issues.

It may be turning, finally. Sales on WW basis rose 3.0%; 3.4% on a constant currency basis. There were some acquisitions of different size in the quarter. Adjusted for that, sales were up 1.7% yoy. There were two big losers within devices. One was spinal devices; the company said on the conference call that it has specific plans to address gaps in its spinal product line. The other was the diabetes care division, which is losing share. Whether this is due to neglect from the parent or breakthrough products from competitors is not known to me. A big winner was cardiovascular devices, which could be a good growth driver for years. Advanced surgical devices and contact lenses also grew nicely.

I have always thought that JNJ's device division was a swing factor, and that was lacking was strong management. We will just have to see, of course, but maybe, just maybe, some coherency has been brought to a comprehensive global strategy for what is a sprawling company in and of itself, with $6.3 B in sales in Q1 alone.

Then, there are drugs, which were thought to be weak and set off the selling pressure in JNJ, with spillover to the pharma and biotech sectors.

JNJ doing fine in drugs, still the #1 Big Pharma name, in my view

Without getting into a product-by-product discussion of this most important part of the company, a good way to look at things remains the slide show. Starting with #9, global sales were up 0.8% yoy; 1.4% in constant currency. However, there really were some one-time factors in the US last year; and then there were acquisitions/divestitures. Taking the latter into account, WW sales were up 2.2% yoy, and taking the yoy changes relating to rebates (gross to net adjustments), which were favorable to the company last year, the yoy percentage change that JNJ pointed to in its prepared remarks in the conference call was 4.7%.

You can torture the data many ways, of course, and there were some pharma price increases in the US, but apparently, they were not especially large. What hurt were discounting, especially for Xarelto, a Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) oral anticoagulant which JNJ markets in the US; and the diabetes Invokana line.

My view is that these things happen, and more broadly that despite yelling from Washington, the free market is working in pharmaceuticals - ungainly and sometimes abused, though it is. So, if some drugs required price cuts to move the merchandise, or a higher percentage of sales went through Medicaid, these things even out over time. The big question is whether management is savvy.

As economists say, the cure for high prices is... high prices.

JNJ has growth vehicles in pharma, a global reach that can keep it strong (see next section), a relatively young portfolio of drugs, a pretty good pipeline, and superior management skills in pharma.

All the issues that knocked the stock down bear watching, but this is a very large company; it's not a two-product line company such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD).

A positive in the pharma division was only slight impact on JNJ's Remicade blockbuster from biosimilar competition.

JNJ has moved to strengthen its pharmaceutical division with a major deal I have not talked about.

The Actelion acquisition may be a nice positive

The 20-year old Swiss company Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) is going to be purchased by JNJ, assuming one last entity gives approval. This was discussed on the earnings conference call, but was presented in much more detail as shown in a Seeking Alpha transcript of that conference call from Jan. 26. There was also an associated PowerPoint presentation.

Basically, for $30 B, JNJ gains best-in-class products for pulmonary hypertension, the low Swiss corporate tax rate, and a promising pipeline, including a promising MS drug and a promising novel drug for a form of antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

JNJ also gains a minority equity interest in a newly-created R&D-focused company. This keeps JNJ profitable throughout the process.

In the earnings call, the CFO presented this to the analysts:

We would be comfortable with your models reflecting an operational sales increase on a constant currency basis of between 5.8% and 6.8% for the year. This would result in sales for 2017 on a constant currency basis of approximately $76.1 billion to $76.8 billion. This is higher than our January guidance as it now includes the expected impact of Actelion... Our estimate of the immediate positive impact to adjusted earnings from the anticipated second quarter closing of the Actelion transaction assumes we will exercise an option related to one of the R&D programs in the R&D spinoff company Idorsia later this year, which will increase our R&D expense for 2017. At this early stage, we remain comfortable with our estimate of a positive first full year impact to adjusted earnings per share of between $0.35 and $0.45 per share. We will of course update you further on this estimate when we provide full year 2018 guidance.

Now, adjusted earnings are not earnings. There will be some debt and some amortization charges, at least I'm assuming so.

I look forward to analyzing Actelion as part of JNJ when the deal has been completed and JNJ can say even more about it.

Overall I'm optimistic about this major deal. JNJ can accelerate global distribution of Actelion's impressive product line and its pipeline.

Concluding comments

JNJ may be moving to be more of a three-legged stool now, should global recessionary trends have reversed on a sustained basis. If so, it gets some tailwinds, which may not be in the projections. If not, it's in non-cyclical businesses that should not get hit too badly even in recession.

The company professed optimism in concluding its prepared remarks:

So in closing, we are raising our operational sales and EPS guidance to include the expected impact of our acquisition of Actelion and we remain optimistic with what we see ahead for the full year, namely: we are expecting operational sales growth of between 5.8% and 6.8%; we continue to deploy good cost management and expect to maintain or slightly improve our pretax operating margins. Our operational adjusted earnings per share growth in our guidance remains strong in the range of 6% to 8% consistent with our goal of growing earnings faster than sales. And our businesses are continuing to invest while also delivering on our near-term priorities. And we're pleased to continue seeing significant milestones in our pharmaceutical pipeline and are confident in the continued growth expectations for that business. In fact, we look forward to discussing this with you in more detail at our May 17 pharmaceutical business review day.

While I do not use adjusted earnings in evaluating companies, a steady Eddie sort of giant such as JNJ is, in my universe, well thought of as a free cash flow generator. The company has low capital spending needs and sits at or near the apex of all three of its divisions. So it turns out that FCF is similar to EPS using GAAP metrics. Thus, if JNJ is trading around 20-21X TTM GAAP EPS, usually, it will be trading around a 5% FCF yield. Of that, it generally returns something like half to shareholders via dividends, more to shareholders via slight share shrinkage, and the rest for other uses.

After the Actelion deal, I'd expect share repurchases to be halted for a while to rebuild net cash, at least beyond sterilizing option exercises.

A 2.6% or so dividend yield, which I expect to rise annually for years to come, and its dominant position in healthcare are attractive to yours truly in a "lower for longer" interest rate environment.

In addition, my analysis is that looking at JNJ on a sum-of-the-parts basis, it is surprisingly cheap to individual companies that are comparable to JNJ's major divisions. While JNJ shows no signs of splitting up, that relative undervaluation can be corrected one way or another and struck me as a reason to go long this name after the earnings-related sell-off in the $121.40 range. I'm actually sort of hoping it treads water or declines a bit to allow more purchases throughout the year, so long as inflation and interest rates behave.

In any case, buy-and-hold AAA-rated credits such as JNJ are too rare these days. There are only a modest number of individual names I'd be comfortable owning, while living without knowledge of the company's news flow or how the stock market is doing. Getting the chance to buy such a stock at a 10-15% discount to the SPY works for me on several levels.

