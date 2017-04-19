Tesla: Important Model 3 Questions

We're about three months away from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) starting production of its Model 3, perhaps the most anticipated vehicle launch in quite some time. While the bulls will talk about reservations numbers and the bears will cite company losses and cash burn, there are many items that will influence how those things all play out. Today, I'd like to look at a few of them.

What are the gasoline savings?

When you go to Tesla's customization page, for example, the Model S, you see a "cost after estimated savings". This includes the $7,500 US federal tax credit, which itself is a big story. However, the company also likes to cite fuel savings that the average driver would get over five years. Interestingly, the language at the bottom of the page has changed over the last couple of years, as seen below.

Now, gasoline prices can be volatile, and electricity prices are also hard to predict moving forward. However, note that in the first box, the company says that the cost of electricity is four times lower, but in the second box, it is "up to four times lower". That could make a difference of hundreds of dollars per year. Tesla also had to update the mileage to reflect the new Mercedes numbers, as well as the end of the "free supercharging for life" program. Notice how much the savings came down in the latest statement.

When we get to the Model 3, however, things get a little more interesting. First of all, the likely BMW/Mercedes comparison car will be getting somewhere between 25 and 30 miles per gallon, likely towards the higher end of that number if you use the $35,000 Model 3 base price. Additionally, there are some consumers that would have been willing to put regular or mid-grade gasoline in this vehicle, which would lower the gasoline savings further. For those consumers looking at the Model 3 just to save gas, they might be in for a surprise that the savings may be very limited.

More features and options?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on the record stating that certain Model 3 options won't be available early on. Like previous vehicles, right-hand drive won't come at the start, and performance versions of the Model 3 may not come until next year. Tesla wants to streamline the production process at the beginning, so making the most basic, easy-to-produce vehicles does make sense to get things out the door quickly. That may be good for those looking for a Model 3 at sub $40,000, but for those wanting just a step down from the Model S, you may be waiting until 2018 (or later for some international markets).

That does leave more time for the competition to get its food in the door. A new Nissan Leaf (OTCPK:NSANF) is coming later this year, and already the Chevy Bolt (NYSE:GM) and Hyundai Ioniq (OTC:HYMLF) are available for sale, and I'm only talking about the US for this argument. A few thousand units here and there doesn't sound like much, but there's enough competition out there to slowly eat away at the Model 3 reservation count - a number we don't currently know, and one whose conversion rate is yet to be determined.

Spending on infrastructure:

Tesla is expected to spend $2 billion or so on capital expenditures before the Model 3 comes. However, a large chunk of that will be going to the Gigafactory, with another chunk being additions to the Fremont factory needed for the production ramp. Tesla also has to spend on its energy business as well as solar.

I'm most curious to see what Tesla does in terms of customer infrastructure, things like superchargers, service centers, etc. Last year, Tesla did not built as many of these two things as expected, but now the company is expected to add them very quickly. With just a handful of supercharger sites added in Q1 2017, the company has a long ways to go to get the required infrastructure in place to support all of these new deliveries. Only time will tell if that actually happens.

Final thoughts:

I wanted to explore three questions today regarding the Model 3 for Tesla. Gasoline savings may be key for those looking at the vehicle, but consumers should be aware that they will be limited, especially compared to past Model S figures. Additionally, Tesla won't be releasing the most powerful, loaded versions of the Model 3, allowing the competition time to chip away. Finally, Tesla has to prove it can build up its infrastructure, after lots of previous forecasts for build-outs that did not come. Regardless of your thoughts on Tesla as a whole, I'd like to hear your comments on these three specific issues in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.