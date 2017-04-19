Reevaluating Cardinal Health: Slower Growth Ahead

Shares of Dublin, Ohio-based healthcare distributor Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) have provided an interesting demonstration of price versus value over the past decade or so. In the long- erm share price generally reflects business performance. Yet in shorter periods, everything isn't quite so neat and tidy. Instead, you often have bouts of the share price easily outpacing or falling behind the business performance.

I'll give you a few examples to demonstrate what I mean.

At the end of Cardinal Health's 2007 fiscal year, shares were trading around 20 times earnings. By 2010 per share earnings would decline by about 35% and yet the share price would fall by over 50% (equating to a P/E ratio closer to 15). Here's a good example of the share price lagging business performance. The company was coming on tough times, but the earnings multiple compression inflated the outcome.

And we can see this on the other side as well. From 2010 through fiscal year 2015, Cardinal Health grew per share earnings by nearly 100% - a very solid record, albeit from a subdued base. Yet the share price performed much better: increasing by about 150% during this time. The reasoning again was a change in the valuation multiple. Shares went from trading around 15 times earnings up to 19 times.

And more recently the opposite trend has once again taken form. Despite earnings being up in the last two years ($4.38 in operating earnings were recorded in fiscal year 2015 as compared to a per share number north of $5 today) the share price is still a decent amount lower.

At fiscal year-end 2015 shares were trading hands around $84. And closer to the end of calendar year 2015, the number was almost $90. As I write this today, shares exchange hands near $72, a 14% or closer to 20% decline in the last few years depending on your point of reference. And this has been despite improved earnings.

Now to be sure, this is in large part to the company's updated guidance. Let's get to that segment by way of a little history:

The above table gives you some context as to the operating results of Cardinal Health along with what management has been telling shareholders over the last few years.

The first column details the date of the announcement, followed by the quarter it represented if applicable. Cardinal Health usually updates its yearly guidance each quarter, but there are a few exceptions mixed in there. The next six columns show you either what actually occurred (highlighted in yellow) or what the company was expecting. Keep in mind that Cardinal Health operates in a fiscal year ending in June.

You can see that back in August 2014 Cardinal Health reported $3.84 in operating earnings, with the expectation for this number to increase between 7% and 12% for fiscal year 2015.

Indeed, the company easily achieved this mark - keeping the guidance the same in two instances to start fiscal year 2015 before increasing its guidance in the second quarter and ultimately reporting earnings at the top of the provided range.

For fiscal year 2016, this story repeated. As compared to the $4.38 in earnings reported for fiscal year 2015 (already a 14% increase) Cardinal Health told investors to anticipate between 11% and 15% growth for fiscal year 2016. This turned out to be too conservative. The company quickly upped this range, held that steady for two quarters, before tightening the range and ultimately posting 20% year-over-year growth.

Last August the company reported $5.24 for fiscal 2016 operating earnings and then told investors to anticipate growth of between 5% and 9% for this year. Given the company's recent track record, one might have even supposed that this was a bit conservative.

And there would be other reasons for optimism as well. For instance the prior record of double-digit earnings growth or the company's own long-term goal of 10% to 15% multi-year operating EPS growth.

Eventually you had two ingredients for disappointment - optimism mixed with reduced expectations. Paradoxically, had the company been barely growing, perhaps the recent guidance wouldn't have been taken as such "poor" news. It's sort of like when that A+ student gets his or her first B - it's not terrible news, but in comparison it just doesn't look as good.

You can see the trend start to form back in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Guidance provided less than 90 days prior was reduced from $5.48 - $5.73 down to $5.40 - $5.60. Then it was reduced again in the next quarter to $5.35 - $5.50. And most recently, Cardinal Health highlighted another reduction in its expectations - this time providing a longer-term view as well.

Here's a synopsis of what the company outlined: "Cardinal Health now believes that fiscal 2017 Non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations will be at the bottom of its previous guidance range of $5.35 to $5.50." In the above table I simply denoted this as "$5.35 -."

Here's what the company said about the next year: "Using the updated fiscal 2017 guidance as a base, Cardinal Health's preliminary fiscal 2018 view is for non-GAAP EPS to be flat to down mid-single digits."

In other words, using $5.35 for this year, that equates to $5.35 as "flat" or perhaps something around $5.08 as a lesser scenario, representing a decline of about 5% (a mid-single digit). These expectations are based on a significant uptick in the Medical segment profit (helped by recent acquisitions) set to be offset by headwinds in the Pharmaceutical segment.

The company provided an outlook for the following year as well: "In addition, fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP EPS is expected to grow at least high-single digits versus fiscal 2018." I used 8% here, to come to an expectation of roughly $5.49 to $5.78 in per share operating earnings for that year.

In light of this news the share price reacted in a material way - dropping from near $82 down to $72, or a decline of about 12%. This makes a lot of sense when you look at the guidance projections from above.

You have a very solid firm that has just grown per share operating earnings by 14% and 20% in the last couple of years. Moreover, the company itself puts out a long-term target of 10% to 15%. Indeed, you can still look up analyst estimates that suggest 9%-plus yearly growth over the intermediate term.

In order for that to work out, given the information above, you'd have to anticipate very solid growth in the 2020 to 2022 period in order to make up for these "down," "flat" or at the very least "slow growth" years that may lie ahead.

A more prudent course of action would likely be to reevaluate your Cardinal Health expectations. Someone who anticipated say 9% annual growth last year would have gotten to an expectation of nearly $8.10 in per share earnings after five years.

If you use the mid-point of what the company has recently laid out - $5.22 and $5.64 for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 - that same $8.10 in future earnings would require Cardinal Health to grow by about 13% per year in the next three years. It's not impossible, but it becomes less and less prudent to keep the same assumptions in place.

The interesting part is that the material reduction in Cardinal Health's share price already has evened out the value proposition quite a bit. I'll give you an example.

At 8% growth for five years and a future earnings multiple of say 15 (quite near the company's historical average for the last decade) you'd be looking at a price anticipation of about $115. As compared to a share price near $82, this would have equated to share price appreciation on the magnitude of about 40% total, or 7% annually.

Using 4.4% growth for the next five years (the $5.22 and $5.64 marks for the next two years, followed by 5% growth thereafter) the future per share earnings anticipation would be about $1.20 lower, sitting around $6.50. At 15 times earnings, naturally the future price is going to be lower as well, about $98.

Yet your reference point also has come down. As compared to a starting price near $72, this would represent potential share price appreciation of approximately 36%, or roughly 6.4% on an annualized basis. And this is before dividends are considered, with the lower starting point offering a higher yield and making the comparison even closer.

Now obviously you can argue about the ending multiples (especially given varying growth rates). Yet the point is two-fold.

For one thing, I find it instructive to see both what the company has been saying and whether or not it is actually delivering. For fiscal year 2015 and 2016, Cardinal Health's results got better over time. This year management has repeatedly scaled back its profit expectations, laying out a multi-year roadmap that likely falls short of what many were anticipating. So that's an important place to start: the usefulness of regularly reevaluating investments and seeing how the "scoreboard" - in this case reported results - compares to the predictions being offered.

The second point is just as essential. Just because the business expectations have been reduced materially, this does not automatically indicate that the security is now a poor investment. Instead, a lot of that has been "baked in" and today's potential value proposition could very well rival what was previously anticipated at a higher price. This idea is often overlooked, but can be quite helpful as you think about your partnerships.