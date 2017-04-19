First Connecticut Bancorp's (FBNK) CEO John Patrick on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBNK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 19, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Daukas - IR

John Patrick - CEO

Greg White - CFO

Analysts

Damon DelMonte - KBW

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

David Bishop - FIG Partners

Jennifer Daukas

And now here is John Patrick, our Chairman, President and CEO.

And now here is John Patrick, our Chairman, President and CEO.

John Patrick

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on the call this morning. I’m extremely pleased to announce our first quarter earnings up 41% from a year ago and our earnings of 5.1 million for the quarter or $0.32 a diluted share. Couple of things before I turn it over to Greg, as important as the rising revenue that we had, the thing I'm most pleased with is if you take a look at our expense management year-over-year and quarter-to-quarter.

Over the last 18 to 24 months, we’ve always watched expenses, but within our strategic direction and our strategic plan which guides our company and our employees, we've been focusing total quality improvement and being able to manage and driver our expenses down without -- by creating further efficiencies within the organization and it’s a concept that our team embraced holistically and I think it’s resulting in great results from an expense management perspective and you can directly see this in the first quarter as you did in the fourth quarter last year.

We remain focused on growing our tangible book value and as you can see we did that in the market year-over-year. But we’ve also been talking about that, we were focused growing our ROA, ROE, which has seen market improvement quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year and additionally the expense management that I discussed earlier is reflected in our efficiency ratio getting into the 60s. We’re certainly not satisfied with where we are right now, we continue to focus on improving all those metrics. But we believe that we’re off to a very, very good start this year. The quarter was pretty basic as we talk about our model of taking in deposits and making good loans. We saw a good loan growth both in the mortgage banking side and on the commercial side. Secondarily, good deposit growth as well as opening our net new accounts on an ongoing basis.

So with that, let me turn it over to Greg and he will just comment on a couple of other things from the financials.

Greg White

Thanks John. Let me start with the margin since it was up significantly quarter-over-quarter, to set the expectations a little bit there if I could. Our yield on interest earning assets was up 18 basis points quarter-over-quarter, that was driven by a 12 basis point increase in our average loan yield. Of that 12 basis points about 7 or 8 of those basis points were related to the 25 basis points Fed tightening from December of last year.

So the other 4 or 5 basis points in that 12 basis point increase were largely due to the recognition of fees, especially unamortized origination fees on commercial loans, that either paid off or refinance with us. So then the rest of what drove that asset yield higher, we had a 29 basis point increase in our yield on the securities portfolio of 55 million reduction to our average Fed funds sold balances quarter-over-quarter, and an increase in our loans to total interest earning asset, as a percent of total interest earning assets, meaning a positive mix benefit if you will.

We also had a one basis points decline in our cost of interest bearing liabilities as well. So we’re very pleased with the results, but the stars were a little bit in line there obviously. And then the only other comment would be our tax rate in the first quarter was 26.5%, that’s down from the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter was a little elevated due to a write-off of the deferred tax assets related to our foundation established back in 2011. So the 26.5 from Q1 is a good rate to use going forward.

I’ll turn it back to you John.

John Patrick

Thanks Greg. And as always, we appreciate the fact that there are a lot of calls that everybody needs to be on today, so you can all read the release and analyze the numbers. My last couple of comments are that, we continue to grow the bank, we’re focused in on having -- creating franchise value and growing tangible book value as well as our earnings per share growth. Our asset quality for the quarter continued to remain very strong and continues to look very favorable as we look into the future as well as our pipelines are strong both on the commercial side and on the mortgage banking side.

So all-in-all we’re off to a great start here this year. And as we said before, I think in keeping with the same theme and I think its reflected as Greg said the stars were aligned relative to the margins that we’ve talked for long time about when rates thrive, and the fact that we’re going to remain very, very focused on being asset sensitive and that we had an asset sensitive balance sheet. I think you’re starting to see the benefits of that, the benefits of us being patient relative to building that asset sensitive balance sheet during that period of time.

And then secondary, again as we talked about -- I talked about earlier the expense piece, we also mentioned building a scalable franchise and so you’re seeing the benefit of that. A variety of things that have been driven by our strategic plan which we have a focus on within our company throughout the organization and the culture within the organization is really what’s driving these results. So at that point in time let me turn it over for questions.

Damon DelMonte

My first question is, Greg could you just kind of go over the drivers of the margin increase again? I got the first part, I think you said 7 to 8 basis points due to the Fed rate move in December. Another 4 to 5 basis points that was fee related from some commercial loans, and then what were the other two things you said after that?

Greg White

Yes. So than, if you look at the security in the average balance table, in the securities portfolio yield was up 29 basis points linked quarter. And then also our Fed funds sold had a reduction of about 55 million. We were selling Fed funds in the fourth quarter, we were not in the first quarter. And then just total loans as a percent of interest earning assets went one up a little bit, so we had a positive mix increase benefit there too.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. That’s helpful. So again the 7 to 8 basis points in the Fed rate move in December. How are you looking at the margin impact based on latest moving in March?

Greg White

We’re sticking with -- each quarter we should get probably 4 to 5 basis points increase in our margin, each 25 basis points Fed increase and obviously that does assume some cost of funds increase, which did not happen in quarter one. So I'd almost call that maybe a long-term view of the Fed increase, the immediate impact could be better than that, which obviously that’s what occurred in Q1. But that’s why I wanted to point that kind of 7 to 8 basis points of the loan yield increase was kind of vary in lockstep with what we’ve been saying roughly 30% of loans reprised almost immediately.

Damon DelMonte

Got you. Okay. And along the line in the deposit pricing trends you guys are seeing. I think a common side is that, until the bigger banks start to get more aggressive or their deposit pricing, the smaller banks are going to be able to lag and keep their cost of funds lower? What are you guys seen across your footprint right now are the larger players whether it Bank of America, Wells Fargo or next year down, The People, The Webster, KeyCorp I guess now in the market? What are you seeing from them, from competition and what are you seeing from smaller community bank levels?

John Patrick

Yes. Damon, this is John. It’s very isolated. So we’re seeing certain markets, they have it running special from the community bank side of things, somebody might jump into the market was special and they may have a funding needed and they seem to kind of jump out. I mean that’s not to say that its not highly competitive, but from the Bank of America and Wells, we don’t necessarily -- they haven’t done anything necessarily to drive depositors to them and in fact the negative publicity from Wells has helped us a little bit.

From a Bank of America side of thing, it just -- and a little story, I had a conversation with one of our branch managers today, who had a customer moving something from Bank of America and if you want to move anything with your account in Bank of America, you have to make an appointment before you go in there, from my understanding of this situation.

So as long as they keep doing those types of things, we’ll still be able to continue to grow. I think, I don’t want to say regardless of rates, but that’s a competitive advantage, when you can talk to somebody within the branch network without having to make an appointment first.

Damon DelMonte

Okay. It’s helpful. Thank you. And then I guess one final question on loan growth. The outlook, very strong to start off the year at 9% linked quarter annualized. What do you -- has your view on the growth for the year changed at all, I know last year you guys kind of think of more measured approach to growth and you were kind of dialed it back a little bit? What are you seeing for 2017?

Greg White

I think we’re seeing just about the same type of growth as we talked about before Damien, from last year number. Number one, I will say that the credit side of things has gotten a little frostier than it was before. So a lot of times you will see that in the first quarter, we have our pipelines as I've said before remain very, very strong and we anticipate that we’re going to try to grow deposits quicker than we’re growing loans again this year, managing our loans to deposit ratio which we’re comfortable with and so we’ll take the opportunities as we see them, but I would anticipate right now that we’ll see loan growth similar levels as we talked about last year.

Damon DelMonte

And you guys have a kind of a year-end target for your loan-to-deposit ratio?

Greg White

We don’t target the ratio per say, what we talk about is growing deposits, about $200 million and growing loans about $175 million.

Damon DelMonte

Okay, that’s all I had for now. I’ll hop back in afterwards.

John Patrick

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello? Can you hear me?

John Patrick

Yes, I can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m sorry about that.

Matthew Breese

Thanks for taking my question guys. Just going back to the margin, Greg last quarter you had said the 30% of loans that repriced immediately, but then there was another subset that reprices on a lag, three to six months. And so two part question, what is the dollar amount of those loans? And absent any sort of Fed hike, what is the repricing capabilities of those loans and what impact it would have on the margin again without any Fed hikes?

Greg White

Yeah, I mean without a Fed hike, I don’t have that answer in front of me. I would think it will be pretty neutral, the repricing loans, a mix of loans repricing of loans down and then as far I would say we have to -- between immediate and a year we’re approaching close to another 100 million of loans, not quite, but of repricing, which was the first part of your question.

Matthew Breese

So really additional margin expansion is predicated on Fed hikes, I mean, if we don’t get one would that imply things that are kind of flattish right here?

Greg White

Well I’d say let’s not ignore, obviously, the Fed tightening in March, obviously.

Matthew Breese

Right. Okay, so some flow through from that and then that dependent thereafter?

Greg White

Yeah. I’d say our origination yield is pretty close to portfolio yields currently. So if rates stay here, you know clearly the margins would, we’d get a little pickup from the March tightening and then origination yield will kind of keep margin roughly the same, depending on the mix.

Matthew Breese

Got it, and then just going back to the deposit Beta question, I mean there has been zero Beta. What’s your gut on when we should actually expect some and do you think that’s 2017 or 2018 event?

Greg White

I think it’s dependent upon are there more rate increases this year or not. The other thing that we watch now too is and I think everybody is watching is that, to see short-term interest rate go up 10-year doing. So we had a nice movement in 10-year earlier in the quarter, the last three weeks saw -- I've seen the 10-year comeback down a little bit too.

So no-one rushing to least there is a the 54 [ph] in our market to be the first one out there raising rate. And also I think that, I said this before, where we've significantly invested in infrastructure and technology, and information security and in risk management. There is a lot of companies that are taking the opportunity to do some of that now. And so they’re managing things from the expense side of thing and again even the mutual that quite frankly don’t have any access to outside capital expect retained earnings, they aren’t rushing out there raising interest rates that we’re seeing on the deposit side very quickly.

Matthew Breese

Got it. Okay. And then in terms of geography. Could you talk about your core markets in the Central Connecticut, Hartford versus Western Mass and where are you getting better yields, where is more activity, which one are you more excited about?

Greg White

Excited, I don’t know about excited, I would say that we look at the markets, they’re very similar, I think Western Massachusetts from an economic perspective is probably doing better than Central Connecticut. That said, we’ve been dealing with this Federal [ph] economy in Central Connecticut in the last 15 years. So more use to dealing in economic and an economy that grows relatively slow or no growth at all. From a competitive perspective, it’s competitive all over the place. So I wouldn't say that we’re getting better pricing in Massachusetts versus Connecticut or vice versa. It’s very competitive throughout the market and keeping in mind that, as you know Western Massachusetts for us, it’s 26 miles up the highway, so not a huge different relative to geography.

Matthew Breese

Right. Understood. Thanks guys. That’s all I had.

David Bishop

I’m just curious in terms of the tender of loan demand there, there was some euphoria after the election here. Just curious when you speak to some of the business customers within the market, what’s -- have they became more optimistic sort of following the election there and is that sort of tapered off? Just sort of curious when you sort of take the pulse of the business community out there, what you're sort of hearing?

Greg White

Yes. I don’t think it's -- I don’t think at least in our marketplace there was as much exuberation as there was throughout the United States. There was, we've had some pent-up demand especially on the manufacturing sector here with United Technology specifically [indiscernible] and the F35. Additionally, we’re seeing some of the businesses that we do business with ElectricVok [ph] has a pretty significant backlog. So from a manufacturing side of things, there is still some very good optimism, those projects have not gotten off to as quicker a start as they anticipated that they were going to be, perhaps working through some issues on F35, but once those -- but the backlogs continue to remain very, very strong and I think once some of these projects that are out there that the businesses that we deal with and rely [indiscernible] and others once those major projects on national basis start taking off we’ll see some of the benefit of that.

You know when we take a look, we monitor by taking a look at what's the line utilization, our companies taking down new term debt for equipment financing and that type of thing. While there is debt optimism, they're cautious not to pull the trigger too early and so line debt and that type of things remains pretty stable from where it was. But I think overall the backlogs that our companies are seeing are very healthy.

David Bishop

Got it, and then just in terms of some of the deposit closed this quarter. Is it some of the typical seasonality we see their, especially the interest NOW accounts for the rebuild from those balances on a seasonal basis?

Greg White

Yeah, that’s some of the municipal balances coming in January as well as we still continue the open significant number of checking accounts in our marketplace too. So it’s a combination of both, but primarily municipal.

David Bishop

And outlook for potential new branches this year?

Greg White

We still have Manchester on the drawing board and we would anticipate that, that would be opening later this year as we talked about before.

David Bishop

Got it. Thank you.

John Patrick

Thank you very much. Again, I appreciate everyone’s interest in our company. We had a really good quarter, but that said it’s a quarter and we’re focused on the second quarter and the remainder of the year. Very focused on making sure that we’re growing our earnings per share on the annualized basis as well as focused on tangible book value, but overall we’re very pleased with where we were in the first quarter and thank you all for joining us today.

