Is Noble Corp. A Buy?

Noble Corporation’s net debt ratio is higher than that of some of its peers, but the company has manageable maturities.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) doesn't have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, but the London-based offshore driller can still prove to be a promising investment.

Noble Corporation doesn't have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. At the end of last year, the company had $3.61 billion of net debt, which translated into a net debt ratio of almost 36%. By comparison, some of its peers have considerably lower levels of debt, such as Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) or Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) who have a net debt ratio of less than 30%. But this also doesn't mean that Noble's financial health is in a terrible shape.

Although Noble has high levels of debt, it doesn't carry a high bankruptcy risk like Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL). That's because Noble doesn't have any significant (more than $1Bn) near-term maturities. In fact, on an average, Noble needs to repay just $190 million of debt in each year for the next five years (after accounting for $300mn notes repaid in 1Q17). The debt can easily be managed with free cash flows and liquidity.

Remember, Noble has been generating strong levels of free cash flows ($468 million last year) and will likely improve significantly this year as capital expenditure looks all set to drop more than 80% this year to just $115 million as the completion of newbuild program in 2016 has reduced its spending requirement.

In the immediate future, however, Noble will likely continue to struggle, given that we haven't seen any meaningful uptick in offshore drilling activity, even though oil prices seem to have stabilized to more than $50 a barrel. It has been firmly established that this price level is enough to jumpstart onshore drilling activity, particularly in North America, but offshore drillers need higher prices before they start to see business come back. At $50 oil, Noble will likely post revenue drops and large losses. However, some recent activity in the offshore drilling industry suggests that things could begin to improve from as early as next year.

A number of offshore drillers, including Noble, have acknowledged that although offshore drilling activity remains weak, they have seen positive changes in the business outlook and confidence level of exploration and production companies. Nearly every offshore driller has experienced an increase in tendering and awards, particularly for jack-ups. More importantly, a number of offshore drillers have won contracts all over the world, including awards for long-term work.

As per Noble's most recent fleet status report (March 2017), three of its rigs (2 jackups and 1 floater) have received have received an extension or a new contract for short term work in the US Gulf of Mexico, the UK, and Australia. The company has also secured three long-term contracts this year, including two five-year extensions with Saudi Aramco for two jack-ups (Jan-2017 FSR) and a two-year contract with Exxon Mobil for a jack-up (Feb-2017 FSR). Although the company hasn't won any additional long-term work in recent weeks, its peers have.

Last week, North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), a subsidiary of Seadrill, announced that it has won two 10-year contracts with ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for two of its jack-up rigs which will be deployed in offshore Norway. Similarly, Ensco Plc was also able to bag three long-term contracts, including two five-year contracts with Saudi Aramco and BP (NYSE:BP) and a 1.5-year contract with Repsol-Sinopec.

Although it is too early to say when the new long-term contracts will translate into an actual turnaround, the market is now showing signs of life and heading in the right direction. Another important feature of the new long-term awards is that all of them have been for jack-up rigs. This further confirms what is already well-known in the offshore drilling industry - the jack-up market will recover more quickly than the floater market. That's because jack-ups work on shallow water projects that are generally shorter term in nature, considered less risky and do not require as much capital as deepwater projects.

As we head into 2017 and oil price environment improves to $60 a barrel, we will likely witness an uptick in contracting activity and most of the additional work, particularly long-term work, will be for jack-ups. I believe Noble is in a great position to win new awards since its fleet consists of a large number of jack-up rigs. The driller owns 14 jack-ups and 14 floaters (8 drillships and 6 semisubmersibles). The new contracts can partly offset the negative impact of expirations/cancellations on Noble's backlog.

Conclusion

In short, Noble could continue to struggle in the short term. But the market is showing first signs of a recovery as offshore drillers, including Noble, have bagged long-term contracts. Noble benefits from having significant exposure to jack-up rigs which can drive a quick recovery. The company's shares were at $5.55 at the time of this writing, which is below 50-day and 200-day moving averages and close to the key support level of $5.50. Long-term oriented investors who can stomach short-term pains should consider buying at this level.

