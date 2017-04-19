Onshore Drilling In U.S. Heating Up In May - No Pullback In Sight

Source: Stock Photo

Attention has been on the surprising strength and growth in U.S. offshore drilling and production lately, but it would be unwise to in any way neglect the ongoing surge in onshore production as well.

The latest 'Drilling Productivity Report' from the US Energy Information Administration confirms shale oil production is ramping up, continuing to frustrate the efforts of OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the production cuts.

Producers in the Permian basin are leading the onshore charge, making up the bulk of the output increase from April through May.

source: EIA

The numbers

U.S. onshore production in May is projected to climb 124,000, with the output representative of the seven largest onshore oil plays in the country, which account for 92 percent of the total growth from 2011 through 2014. That means the numbers will be slightly higher than the estimates after adding in the other production. How much is uncertain because it's not clear what percentage these seven giant plays now represent as a percentage of production growth in the U.S.

Included in the count are the Permian, Utica, Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Marcellus, and Niobrara.

The seven above should together increase May U.S. oil output by 124,000 per day, which will bring the overall average to just under 5.2 million barrels per day. Adding in the rest of U.S. onshore production should easily bring it above that average.

With producers increasingly focusing on developing the low-cost Permian, it's not surprising to see it account for an estimated production boost of 76,000 barrels per day in May over April. Assuming it reaches that number, that would bring Permian production to about 2.4 million barrels per day for the month. Eagle Ford is also growing output nicely, with April to May production expected to rise by 39,000 barrels per day to 1.2 million barrels per day.

DUC well counts rising again

According to Baker Hughes, shale producers continue to grow the number of DUC wells they're preparing while at the same time increasing the number of rigs in operation.

In the Permian and Eagle Ford in particular, they have been significantly increasing the number of DUC wells, with the Permian adding 90 DUC wells sequentially in January, bringing the overall total to 1,864, while Eagle Ford has boosted the number of DUC wells by 26 to 1,285.

Total rigs in the Permian have soared since the middle of May 2016, increasing the amount by 205 rigs to 339. In the Eagle Ford 44 rigs have been added since the middle of October 2016, bring the total to 75.

Raising production while prepping reserves is what makes U.S. shale producers such formidable competitors; especially now that many of them have improved efficiencies which has slashed costs.

source: EIA

Conclusion

I've heard many reports and a number of analysts assert OPEC wants to move oil to about $60 per barrel because it won't trigger an overwhelming increase in output from shale producers. To me that's a ridiculous conclusion to draw.

Shale producers were ramping up production at even under $50 per barrel, and with a number of majors ready to raise shale production, it's only going to accelerate, even if the price of WTI oil were to remain at about $50 per barrel. At a proven and sustainable $60 per barrel, the amount of oil coming from onshore U.S. producers would explode. The idea of $60 per barrel being safe and moderate is nonsense.

There are really only three macro factors to consider. How fast global demand for oil grows, when the production cut deal ends and the oil kept off the market is brought back, and what it'll do to the price of oil. That will determine the level of response from U.S. upstream companies.

Another major catalyst that is important is the production growth coming from Libya, Canada and Brazil, but that won't be the main driver of the market. It'll complement U.S. growth, but it won't be what the market focuses on, even though it should.

The bottom line is the world will continue to be flooded with oil, and there is nothing OPEC and others trying to artificially and sustainably prop up the price of oil can do about it. Now the race is on to see if global demand can climb fast enough to offset the growing supply. That, not production cuts, will determine the performance of the global oil market.

