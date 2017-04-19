CVS Health Has Its Highest Dividend Yield In Years And It's A Great Buy

Using several valuation models, I find that CVS Health Corporation’s stock price is undervalued and provide my average fair value estimate of $100.51.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

CVS Health Corporation stock price is being affected by negative sentiment in the retail industry and the president’s continued threats about drug prices. A buying opportunity may have presented itself.

The retail sector has been under considerable pressure as the debate rages on regarding the death of brick and mortar stores. Additional pressure from President Trump on drug prices is believed to have an impact on pharmacies, particularly if an investigation is launched into whether there is collusion between pharmacies and manufacturers. As a result, CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has been dragged down. CVS was on my radar back in 2013, but the dividend yield was only 1.6% or thereabouts and was not high enough for me. As I was reviewing some stocks on my watch list, I thought I would see where CVS had progressed. I found that CVS is down 36.8% since its 52-week high. Then I looked at this chart regarding CVS's historical dividend yield.

Wow! CVS's dividend yield is the highest it has ever been in over 10 years. CVS's dividend growth is also impressive. The recent dividend increase was 17.6% and the 3, 5 and 10 year DGR is higher than this. My question is: Is it a buy?

WHERE ARE WE AT?

First, let's take a look at some of the current valuation metrics. CVS's current price to earnings ratio is 15.8. YCharts reports that the 5-year average is 19.8x. Gurufocus has calculated the 10-year median PE as 18.0. The industry median is 20.4x while the market is 25.5x. All of these indicators suggest that CVS is trading at a discount to its historical norm, the industry and market.

The infographic below further shows that CVS's PEG ratio is 2.5x, which is considered poor value based on next year's expected growth, and that its price to book ratio, which is 2.2x, is a good value based on its assets when compared to the food and staples retailing industry. Furthermore, the EV/EBIT is 11.38 and the P/FCF is 9.84. Putting this together, CVS is undervalued when considering earnings, assets and free cash flow. CVS is overvalued based on its future growth estimates. The EV/EBIT is also higher than what Warren Buffett considers to be fair with a ratio of 10.0. These ratios are leaning more toward CVS being considered as undervalued.

At present, there are 17 analysts with buy ratings, 1 overweight rating and 8 that have issued a hold rating. There is no sell or underperform ratings, which is a positive sign. The current consensus among the 26 analysts is obviously to buy CVS and that this rating has held steady since August 2016.

Based on all of the above findings, it would appear that CVS is undervalued.

WHERE ARE WE GOING?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as CVS's earnings per share over the next few years.

CVS's EPS came in at $5.84 in FY2016. Management has issued its EPS guidance for FY2017 of $5.77 to $5.93. This would suggest a range of -1.2% to 2.8%. Analysts are estimating a FY2017 EPS of $5.86 (range of $5.80 to $5.95), FY2018 EPS of $6.40 (range of $6.15 to $6.96) and FY2019 EPS of $6.72 ($6.46 to $7.10). This represents year over year growth of 0.3%, 9.2% and 5.0% respectively.

You may be wondering why growth is flat for the coming year. The answer can be found in the recent comments from management:

Let me point out that we are now including an estimate of $35 million of Omnicare-related integration costs in the GAAP guidance. Recall that we have been excluding those costs when we provided guidance last year, given our inability to reasonably forecast their magnitude and their timing. But with the integration winding down and the small amount of expected costs in 2017, we can now reasonably estimate these costs. As you can see in the non-GAAP reconciliation, these costs were expected to be offset by minor changes in other non-GAAP adjustments resulting in no change to our GAAP guidance. We have reduced our top line growth expectations in both the Retail/Long Term Care and the Pharmacy services segments, while at the same time maintaining our dollar estimates for operating profit within each segment. Both segments are being impacted by lower inflation than what we had originally forecasted. Additionally, we're reducing script growth expectations at Retail to account for some softness that we're seeing in our business. As a result, we now expect revenues to be down 1.75% to 3.25% in the Retail/Long Term Care segment, with same store sales down 2.75% to 4.25% and same-store scripts between down 0.25% to up 0.75%.

This is not exceptionally comforting and could continue to pressure the stock price with each earnings release.

CVS's future 5-year growth estimate is 9.8%, which is well below its past 5-year growth rate of 14.3%. This is also slightly below the industry's long-term growth rate estimate of 10.3%. This demonstrates that CVS is about on par with its industry and that its growth is slowing.

If analysts' estimates are accurate, then CVS is currently trading at 13.3x FY2017 earnings, 12.2x FY2018 earnings and 11.6x FY2019 earnings. This presents a tempting entry price for future earnings. If I use the 5-year average PE ratio, based on CVS's EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $116.03 in FY2017, $126.72 in FY2018 and $133.06 in FY2019. This suggests that CVS's current stock price could be undervalued by 48.8% if the stock were to be trading around $116.03. This suggests that the stock market is pessimistic towards the company.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that CVS's median price estimate will be $88.00, which represents 12.8% upside from the current price. The range runs from a low of $77.00 (1.3% downside) to a high of $104.00 (33.4% upside). This shows that there is little downside risk to CVS's share price (if estimates hold true) while the upside potential is much greater. This is a favorable risk/reward argument.

IS CVS HEALTH TRADING AT FAIR VALUE?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects CVS's growth rate to be. With shares trading at $77.96, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 9.1%. This is slightly below the 5-year growth rate of 9.8% and is more in line with FY2018 estimated growth.

An EPS growth rate of 9.1% would translate into an EPS of $6.39 in FY2017. Even the lowest analyst estimate for FY2017 is $5.95 but is close to the analysts' average estimates of $6.40 for FY2018. This suggests that the market is looking ahead to FY2018.

What is my fair estimate for CVS? To answer this question, I have also calculated the fair value of CVS using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham's Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was the 5-year long term growth rate of 9.8%, a discount rate of 6.8% based on the work of Prof. Damodaren's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting DCF value of $5.32B. This provided a fair value estimate of $82.66.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 9.8%, and EPS estimate of $5.86 and a 20-year AA corporate bond rate of 3.73%. This provided a fair value estimate of $116.13.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model have a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on CVS's past 5-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 11.38x for the conservative case, 12.77x for the normal case and 14.81x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $184.27B in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $85.45, $99.72 and $120.61, respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of CVS based on the five sources discussed in this article.

Current Price DCF Graham Formula EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $77.96 $82.66 $116.13 $99.72 $116.03 $88.00 $100.51 $99.72

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $100.51 and the median fair value estimate is $99.72. Based on today's stock price, CVS is currently undervalued by 27.9% to 28.9%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (9.8%) and the average and median fair value estimates. The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of CVS based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy, and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

As you can see in the daily view chart, CVS is right in the buy price box. The gray box shows the average fair value as the upper buy limit.

CONCLUSION

Based on this analysis, I consider CVS to be undervalued with a potential upside of 28%. The company has raised its dividend each year for 14 years. That last 10 years of dividend growth has been impressive with raises over 20%. For the longest time, CVS dividend yield has been below 2% but the current sentiment towards the retail sector has pushed it to its highest in over 10 years. What does this mean? It means you can pick up a great-yielding stock that is a high dividend grower and with a low payout ratio of 34.6%. CVS's share price is likely to remain under pressure until there is more clarity given by the White House regarding drug pricing and if there is continued negative sentiment towards the retail sector. These two factors may contribute to a lower stock price, which will only improve the returns to investors.

As a result of this analysis, I am likely to initiate a position in CVS in the next 72 hours.

