Progenics Moves Ahead Towards NDA Filing For Azedra

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) stock tumbled over 26 percent in the past one month despite the company announcing positive data about its lead candidate Azedra late last month. The drug was found performing satisfactorily in its Phase 2b trial. The test was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of the treatment in patients suffering from malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma.

The study met its primary endpoints evaluating the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least six months. So, we were surprised by the lackluster investor response.

Progenics plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) by the middle of this year, paving the way for the final approval in early 2018. The recent trial results were encouraging especially given the target disease was in an area of unmet need with no approved therapy. Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma are rare neuroendocrine tumors which currently are not being addressed by any kind of approved treatment.

These rare tumors present a major market opportunity. Pheochromocytoma affects 2 to 8 per million persons globally per year. The current number of patients in the US are estimated to be between 4000 to 6000 with less than 1,000 new cases diagnosed every year. While there is no dedicated treatment for these conditions, patients are advised to undergo chemotherapy and allied treatments. Keeping the costs of such treatments in mind and taking into account the dismal rate of success, it is likely that Progenics will be able to command premium pricing for the product.

Our best estimate for the drug is that it will be priced at $150,000 for an annual treatment cycle. This is really nothing more than a guess, because there's no approved drug treatment available for this rare disease. However, a 2014 figure for a surgery in a related field gives just hospital costs at around $20,000. The pricing is likely to have a premium attached to it as the current therapies are not specifically designed for treating these tumors and are more ad-hoc in nature. Considering general cancer medicine costs, and in an optimistic setting, I offer the $150,000 figure as just one opinion. Given that, if the company is able to capture even 20% of the market in the first year, it may easily translate to $150 million in revenue. However, let's keep in mind that these estimates are for the US population only.

The drug, once approved in the US, will launched in international markets as well. During the press conference announcing trial results, the CEO said that Progenics has been approached by companies in Europe for potential collaboration and licensing deals. At this point, it is rather premature to count on international approvals and collaborations, however, long term investors may well keep this point in mind.

As promising as the company's pipeline is, Progenics is also sitting on a potential blockbuster in the form of Relistor, which is available in subcutaneous injection as well as oral form. The tablet form of the drug was approved in July, 2016 and the company chose to collaborate with Valeant for the market rollout.

While the drug's 2015 revenue was announced at $48 million, Progenics reported selling $16 million worth of Relistor, both SC as well as Oral, in the fourth quarter of 2016. The total annual sale stood at $70.6 million.

Relistor is expected to face stiff competition from newly approved Symproic from Purdue Pharma and Shionogi. On the upside, Progenics may take some relief in the fact that Symproic comes with an addiction related red flag, which may crimp its turnover in the market. The company is still expected to prepare for a decline in Relistor revenue because of competition. Any decline in Relistor revenue will have direct impact on Progenix's topline as its royalty stream will suffer.

Progenics received $50 million in milestone paymentsupon receiving the approval for oral Relistor. The company made a smart move by entering in to a royalty backed non-dilutive debt financing deal with HealthCare Royalty Partners. The deal involves receiving a non-recourse, term loan agreement at a per annum interest rate of 9.50 percent. The deal ensures that the company maintains its liquidity to fund its robust pipeline, and that too without hurting shareholder interest through dilution.

The company concluded its FY 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of $138.9 million, up $64.8 million from 2015 year-end. The main sources of cash inflow were milestone payments from various collaborators including Valeant and Bayer.

Going forward, Progenics is expected to maintain comfortable liquidity, until it gains a new revenue stream from Azedra, which has the potential to give a significant boost to not only the liquidity of the company but also its profitability. Progenics had announced its net income for the year at $10.8 million, up from a net loss of $39.1 million. Overall, the prospects look bright for this smallcap company.

Coming back to the ackluster stock market response to a potentially good news, we need to take a look at medium-term performance of the stock. In the past 12 months, the stock grew over 73 percent, far outperforming indices, and over 42 percent of this upswing was actually experienced in the past six months.

So, the less than enthusiastic response actually relates to an old market efficiency theory, which suggests that stock prices incorporate news in a rather quick manner. The decline in the stock price mainly came on account of profit booking for the positions which were built on anticipation of this good news.

Therefore, this may really be an opportunity to build or consolidate a position in anticipation of upcoming catalysts. A major upcoming catalyst for the company is the Azedra NDA filing sometime in the middle of this year, and then FDA decision, due early next year.

The stock is currently trading midway between its 52 weeks low and high of $4.00 and $11.72 respectively, and thus offers a comfortable 30 percent upside. With a middle to long term investment horizon, I would recommend accumulating the stock at these prices. Based on the company's revenue of $69.4 million and net income for the year, the estimated cash-burn for Progenix is close to $58 million per year. With its growing revenue stream and accumulated cash pile of $138.9 million, the company is not likely to be in any need of funding in the short-term.

