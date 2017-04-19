What Are The Natural Gas Fundamentals Saying?

Consensus expects U.S. natural gas production to rebound to 70.7 Bcf/d over the next three weeks.

What Are Traders Saying?

Traders were undoubtedly frustrated today when we spoke to them. Both of the gas traders we spoke to yesterday are pointing to how irrational the market currently is despite their short May and going long July showing a slight profit. They said that it appears that the market will do whatever it takes to keep the storage level elevated before next winter. The reasoning behind this, as we have explained many times before, is related to how natural gas prices during the summer can determine the outcome of the forecast demand. If natural gas prices are at a level where utilities are more incentivized to use coal, then power burn demand would fall resulting in lower overall demand and lower structural deficit.

What we are currently observing is a resilient market where the bulls acknowledge the structural tightness while the bears are arguing for a short-term sell-off. Looking across the curve, 2018 contracts continue to remain under pressure with 2018 summer months all trading below $3/MMBtu. That indicates that the market believes the structural deficit will be largely gone by then.

Our analysis is a changing variable for periods that far out. But what we can assert is that if natural gas storage ends at 3.6 Tcf this November, prices in 2018 will likely need to move much higher to compensate for the lack of storage.

Traders remain bearishly positioned, as follows: long May, short July, and short volatility, both calls and puts.

What Are the Fundamentals Saying?

There was no change today to overall storage forecasts for the next several weeks. Weather outlook continues to remain disadvantageous for overall demand with total degree days (TDDs) below the 10-year average until 5/4.

Demand

Mexican gas exports should recover back to 4 Bcf/d+ over the next week. The maintenance is expected to only last a week, so it shouldn't be long before the structural demand recovers. LNG remains healthy at around 2.27 Bcf/d. Power burn was revised higher yesterday to 21.4 Bcf/d, and readings so far today are pointing to 21 Bcf/d. Residential/commercial remains at seasonally low levels around 21 Bcf/d. Industrial demand is 20.2 Bcf/d with a possible upward revision tomorrow.

Supply

U.S. gas production was revised higher yesterday to 69.5 Bcf/d, with readings today sitting around 69.5 Bcf/d. The drop in production is related to maintenance in the Northeast. All natural gas research vendors are expecting production to rebound back to 70.7 Bcf/d over the next ethre weeks.

Canadian gas net imports remain around 5.5 Bcf/d, with a downward revision yesterday to 4.9 Bcf/d.

Fundamental Conclusion

Once the structural demand recovers, it will be important to pay attention to power burn demand over the next several weeks. U.S. gas production continues to trend lower even taking into account seasonal maintenance. Looking at our graph showing U.S. gas production, it has continuously trended lower since the start of February and remains 2 Bcf/d lower than where we started 2017. If U.S. gas production shows no sign of recovery over the next month, the fundamental support level will rise to $3.40/MMBtu.

For the time being, fundamentals remain supportive of $3/MMBtu.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.