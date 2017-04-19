Hancock Holding's (HBHC) CEO John Hairston on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 19, 2017 10:00 ET

Good morning and welcome to Hancock Holding Company's First Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call.

Thank you and good morning. During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to review the Safe Harbor language that was published with yesterday's release and presentation and in the company's most recent 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk and uncertainties identified therein. Hancock's ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies or predict market or economic developments is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. Hancock undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The presentation slides included in our 8-K are also posted with the conference call webcast link on the Investor Relations website. We will reference some of these slides in today's call.

Participating in today's call are John Hairston, President and CEO; Mike Achary, CFO; and Sam Kendricks, Chief Credit Risk Officer. I will now turn the call over to John Hairston.

John Hairston

Thanks, Trisha and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to report another quarter results reflected by an ongoing focus to enhance long term shareholder value. Last year we discussed the goal of growing PP in our income by controlling expenses and focusing on revenue generating initiatives.

This year we maintain the same focus animatic carefully selected M&A activity. All acquisition activities focused a moderate risk, synergy driven transactions that improve revenue and ultimately the bottom line. In mid-December last year we raised approximately $26 million of new capital by issuing 6.235 0million in common shares. A couple of weeks later on December 30, we announce the purchase of selected assets and liabilities from First NBC bank in New Orleans. This quarter's results reflect a full quarter impact of the shares we issued a three weeks impact from the closing of the FNBC transaction on March 10. I hope you noticed that our deck and release that this transaction has already provided a financially compelling return on investment and is thus far exceeded expectations in our model.

A quick reminder of what we acquired. We purchased $1.2 billion of loans mainly CRE and C&I. And applied 4% loan mark. We acquired approximately $400 million in deposits. Lower than what we initially expected but not an indication of client dissatisfaction with the transaction. We purchased about $600 million in FHL [ph] the advances of acquired nine locations. These branches will be operationally converted in mid-May. And we will simultaneously consolidate nine [indiscernible] and one FCC overlapping facilities.

In the first quarter this acquisition added almost $3 million or $0.03 per share to our earnings. And that was for a partial quarter. We expect the transaction will add $9 million to $11 million or $0.10 to $0.12 per share in the second quarter 2017. Please note that these numbers all exclude acquisition cost. I let Mike walk the detailed numbers in just a moment however, whether it's based on the initial modeling we get it now or partial impact this quarter, our full quarters impact going forward, the transaction is providing an [indiscernible] or live in the type of deal will be pleased with in the future.

As an added benefit reception from clients has been excellent, with retention and new production and acquired locations out performing initial expectations. Our company is in a good position today. Earnings in capital are solid.

Our board management and team continue to be synchronized and very much engaged. We're better positioned in the energy cycle with approximately half the concentration as compared to the beginning of the downturn. We set both short and long term goals that are designed with all stakeholders in mind. And we detailed a few of those goals on Slides 20 and Slide 21 of investor deck.

Needless to say were motivated and excited about 2017 and beyond for our company. The team is accomplished a good body of work and I look forward to building on the momentum we've carried forward not only for 2016 but also the momentum gained with the recent transaction. Also I want to make very clear that while pleased with our progress, we are quite yet where we want to be and will maintain relentless focus on achieving a corporate strategic objectives.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Achary, our Chief Financial Officer for few additional comments.

Mike Achary

Thanks, John. Good morning everyone. Reported net income for the company was $49 million or $0.57 per share for the first quarter of 2017. Included in those numbers is full quarter impact of the 6.3 million shares issued in last quarter's common stock offering, about $0.04 per share impact. We also had about $6.5 million of acquisitions cost, related to the First NBC transaction, so about $0.05 per share. That was partly offset by $4.4 million or $0.03 per share gain, for the sale of selected Hancock [ph] funds.

So we exclude those two items, operating income for the quarter was $50.4 million or $0.58 per share. We expect to report and additional $5 million of acquisition cost in the second quarter. That should be it for the First NBC related acquisition costs, so nothing else in the second half of 2017. As we noted on Slide 5 in the earnings deck, core PPNR [ph] for the first quarter was $93.3 million, that was up about $6 million or 7% from the fourth quarter, but up almost $17 million or 22% from the same quarter a year ago. So while we did not set a new core PPNR [ph] goal, we will continue to report that metric as a way of showing the progress we're making, in enhancing our company's earnings. We're also planning to continue to report core results; we once again have accretion in our numbers. The discretion in this quarter when the First NBC transaction was just under $1.3 million as detailed in a separate line item on Slide 26.

We provide guidance last quarter on the earnings potential from the transaction; we purposely did not include any accretion estimates. So as reminder accounting rules do require us to retrieve the loan market income is not user charge-off. So in light of this we included an updated accretion schedule that you'll find on Slide 2, in the earnings deck. This information is of course a projection and subject to change. Also, it is called out previously; we are conservative on certain other assumption in modeling the potential earnings from the transaction. We include a provision for loan losses when new business in our modeling, which we did not have this quarter. We are also very conservative in our projected levels of loan deposit runoff.

A summary of the First NBC transaction with updated earnings guidance is included on Slide 19. So switching gears a bit, total loans for the company were up $1.5 billion or 9% linked quarter, with about $1.2 billion acquired in the First NBC transaction. Adjusting for the impact of that transaction loans were up $267 million, or about 2% linked quarter. This included in Hancock's net reduction of $123 million energy credits during the quarter. So our energy concentration is now just over 7%. And we will continue to work hard to reduce that level of concentration. Elsewhere we report growth throughout the markets across that footprint and in the mortgage and equipment finance lines of business.

So besides energy, the only other line of business we reported decline in outstanding was in direct. We did have a high level of charge-offs in the first quarter, mainly related to energy. Of the $30 million charge-offs about $23 million were energy related. We also proactively address the resolution of a non-drilling credit which when combined with other charge offs brought to the bottom of our range of guidance or through the cycle charge-offs. Even though we have the bottom of that range, we still believe the range is appropriate and our reserve a 6.5%, we believe is more than adequate to cover future charge offs.

Going forward given expected lag in the recovery of service credit. Our charge offs will continue to be lonely [ph]. We did see a $150 million reduction in the level of criticized energy credit this quarter. This reduction reflects charge-offs payoffs and pay-downs, as well that you upgrade from the recent [indiscernible].

Our non-energy criticized credit increase a little this quarter, however, it is nothing systematic and not a reflection of any issue within a different segment of our loan portfolio. Deposit for the company were up about a $0.5 billion, with almost 100 million presumed in the First NBC transaction. The company's net interest margin expanded 11 basis points in the first quarter of the 3.37%, and reflected an increase in the core loan yield of 16 basis points, and increasing the yield on our bond portfolio of 14 basis points. Both of which were partially offset by a 3 basis point increase in our cost of funds.

The main driver of the higher loan yield was the addition of the First NBC portfolio, which carried a yield of over 5 %. The increase in the bond portfolios yield was mainly related to a slowdown in prepayment, and our mortgage backed securities book, which resulted in lower overall premium amortization. And finally the increase in our cost of funds was mainly due to the addition of the First NBC deposits, at a rate of just under 1% on average. So in the interest of time so we can get to Q&A, our first yield to the details on Slide 15 and Slide16, on the earnings deck information of the income and non-interest expense.

At this point I will turn call back over to John.

John Hairston

Thank you, Mike. With that we will open the call to questions.

Michael Rose

Hey, good morning guys. Just wanted you to dig into this quarter longer little bit, looks like the eastern region was the driver that can you just give some context on maybe where outside of energy your growth maybe exceed your expectations, and obviously appreciate the guidance near term but maybe just structurally speaking, should we think about the growth near these current levels as we move forward, thanks.

John Hairston

Thanks for the question, Michael. First, I guess maybe a geographical point would be helpful, you'll know it from the slides showing where loan growth came from, that the western part franchise which we define as Baton Rouge southwestern Louisiana, Texas. And that includes Lafayette which is one of our larger markets, is relatively flat. The activity there is - is abnormally low right now, and that's some of which you just demand is a little light given the energy cycle, and we expect that will come back and be productive year in a gear so. New Orleans has been very healthy and the east really carries the show in terms of net loan growth to offset the energy paid outs we had this quarter, which were somewhat larger than the previous several quarters.

In terms of what in the east is growing, it's really a smattering of everything, consumer in branch banking is enjoying better production in the same quarter ago, the pipeline in that business continues to out reform each previous years signed quarter, so we are still getting better at that, the commercial banking segment continues to improve, CRE has a little action over in the eastern part of the franchise but nothing that I would consider to be terribly outsized, and the bulk of the increase in overall CRE from the company was really the residual of the components inside the First NBC book. So overall it's very diverse, nothing really is a single player leading the show, and that's pretty much exactly the way that we wanted it.

Mike Achary

Michael this is Mike. One thing that I would add just as a reminder is, as we indicated a while ago, if we back out the impact of the acquired loans from First NBC the loan growth was up - was pretty strong for a first quarter for us at $267 million of end of period growth. And again as a reminder that first quarter profits tends to be seasonally, the quarter where we tend to have the - of the lowest level of loan growth. So to have almost $300 million of end of period loan growth in the first quarter is actually pretty good performance. And as John indicated as we commented on, what pretty widespread throughout the company, we believe as we go into the second quarter, we absolutely have a good has - a pretty good level loan average.

Michael Rose

Okay, that is very helpful. Maybe just switching over to [indiscernible] income, looks like you guys are guiding kind of flattish to potentially lower levels. I guess my question is what - what's driving that, seems that this quarter some - some of the non-operating items is a little bit rust. But I would thought why you need invest that you made, aren't some of those businesses perhaps growing a little bit faster, thanks.

John Hairston

That's a fair question, and to be clear several business lines that we invested in are the ones that we enjoyed the most growth from. If you see I'll call slides up in the appendix that refers to categories of the income are all card [ph] related income continues to do exactly what we expected, at Slide 27, thanks Patricia, it's growing and I think it'll continue to grow throughout the year.

Mortgage income was off just a little but up production actually was very strong for first quarter. In fact the applications we receive the first quarter were larger number that we received in the fourth quarter despite the rate increases but I think that invoked industry somewhere overall, the driver for that was the mix change, we - portfolio of more percentage of our high percentage of mortgage loans in the first quarter than we did the previous quarter, and the driver for that was really the nature of the production. We have a little bit of a decline in available existing inventory for sale at our marketplace, construction loans for new housing are up and that's creating a surge in one time closing a products which we have a very good and successful product offering versus the competition.

So we're seeing and outsize growth and one time close which is up in the portfolio repeated time [ph]. And little bit less secondary income simply because it's not being sold yet. So we were very happy with mortgage and if you look at the first quarter 2017 verses 2016 income levels, you'll see an appreciable increase, and I think that'll probably bounce back and improved the rest of the year. I'll give a cabbie [ph] up that the rate environment has an impact on that, but our position relative to the competition, I think will continue to grow and our share of the overall pie market by market.

[Indiscernible] income primarily off because the income let - the income levels from the Hancock funds that we sold that was earlier in the quarter, so that dampen the overall wealth numbers, I think those will ease up to the rest of the year, I'll put that light up the scoreboard until we get a year two down the road as - as the markets building, but some components up trust are doing very, very well overall wealth very well.

So the investment we made are absolutely paying off, I think the offset previous quarter was related more to the noisy ness and the difference between the two quarters and other range income from the sale of the piece of property that we had and lighter derivative income which was note the market influences our short term rates and long term rates last year last quarter, as well as I just less swap sold to customers in the first quarter versus the forth.

So we are pleased with the investment and we look forward to the income improvement throughout the rest of the year, but looking at next quarter given the sale the funds we think will be somewhat flat is simply because the lack of income in that.

Michael Rose

Again, maybe if you just talk about the outlook for the derivative income, and maybe just remind us you know, what the - what the drivers that as you look forward, because it seems a bigger drop than I was expecting, thanks.

John Hairston

That is fair, Mike you want to address that.

Mike Achary

Yes, Michael, this is Mike again and again just to add on a little bit to John's comments. I think if you look at the guidance we gave the income of the next quarter so. I think some of the reason or some of the conservatives on our part, probably has to do with rates more than anything else; that the potential rate impact on our mortgage banking business, and also the derivatives business. So for derivative fees we have organic $3 million quarter-to-quarter, about two-thirds of that is valuation adjustments that we made on that book but when we do have changes in rate. All the other third was just a little bit of a slowdown in the level of derivatives that we were selling to our customers. So those the things that I think going forward probably have a little bit more uncertainty around. And hence the reason for our level of conservative. That makes sense.

Michael Rose

Yes, that's great all, I appreciate it, thanks for taking my questions.

John Hairston

You bet, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Sounds like you guys are fully back in the M&A game now, can you remind us of where your interest lies and what your parameters are, around tangible book value dilution or potential accretion etc.

Mike Achary

Sure, would be happy to, Jennifer. I don't know if you can say we're fully back in the game, certainly with the First NBC transaction we were able to take advantage of an opportunity in the market that we think and believe of course will be a pretty beneficial to our company. But going forward our first priority [indiscernible] potential M&A opportunities is really along the lines of we kind of describe a smaller more in market type transaction. So banking companies that probably have the size between around $1 million and maybe as much as $3 million or so in assets. And that the parameters at least we pay especially close attention to, besides EPS accretion is internal rate of return as well as a tangible book dilution.

In terms of internal rate of return, we like those opportunities to produce a return of at least 15% or better. And related to tangible book dilution, especially in a transaction that based to description that we kind of just articulated, we really look for barely minimum tangible book dilution with a pretty quick pay back. So to those of the - those the metrics that again we pay close attention to, and again the first priority really is kind of smaller to more medium sized in-market transactions.

Unidentified Analyst

How many are targets are there within your footprint that kind of fall into this category.

Mike Achary

That's not a big, big number of those kinds of opportunities that, but there are a fair amount. And out and obviously we have to pay very close attention to those potential opportunities.

John Hairston

Jennifer, this is John. I'll add to Mike's comments. I agree with his assessment, we're not - I would say we're fully back in. And this is the first acquisition we've done in several years, and it's really not a whole bank acquisition, so will be very mindful and attentive towards the results of the transaction terms of our conversion protocol, how well that gets executed, what our client's satisfaction is with the changes that occur, part and parcel with conversion. Will be mindful to how well we judge the income levels and the account retention and loan discount. So this is a good opportunity to see how well we can execute a deal once we are able to consummate. And then that is the first point.

So will make modifications and perhaps get back a little later on, when the tended up some, so far we are really happy with what we just did. And the second point would be that we continue to trade somewhat of a discount relative to peer against tangible book value, and the overhang of our energy services book and our price still looms, and would like to get that right sized to make sure the commission over prospective our currency is valuable, before we do anything or at least did several of them. So we think we still have work to do before we get to quite that level about a fully backing.

So we've - we've been very mindful of ensuring that we address those points before we get too aggressive.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

John Hairston

You are welcome, good to hear from you.

Katherine Miller

Hey thanks, good morning guys. Couple questions on SNBC, first on the expense side, can you update us on - I know we had a partial quarter and we have a full quarter next quarter before consolidation. Can you guys probably give out how much of an expense going to have in the next quarter SNBC fully in, and then what cost saving you consolidate 10 branches.

Mike Achary

Hi Katherine, this is Mike. Again we have our conversion scheduled for mid-May. And at that point in time will affect the consolidation 10 branches that we kind of talked about already. So the second quarter, we will have kind of doubling up of expense for those are two separate branches, and again that'll go away by mid-May. So by the time we get to the end of the second quarter into the third quarter, will have [indiscernible] in our numbers. So the cost savings of this transaction really result from our ability to add those loans and deposits to our balance sheet, really had very little in the way of incremental cost.

Katherine Miller

Got it, okay. Is there a way to quantify the level of extensive coming on from the transaction?

Mike Achary

Yes, we talked about it as much as maybe a couple of million on kind of go forward basis, once everything is kind of completely consolidate. Some of that comes from the fact that the somebody acquired branches are a little bit newer, and carried a little bit higher occupancy costs. And then some of the other expense just comes from some other positions that we've added a will and to help us kind of service the acquired book.

Katherine Miller

Okay, got it. Thanks for that, and then, on the credit side, I noticed a little bit of increase in the credit size non-energy pocket, was that related to any of these SNBC ones or that core in a legacy integration.

Mike Achary

No, none of that was really related to any of the acquired loans and [indiscernible].

John Hairston

It relate to the increase in non-energy, we had really two segment the in terms of industry in fact we had physically a manufacturing enterprise that has slowed down procedures so their contract negotiations with the client, so based on that we thought it appropriate to make downgrade, and then secondly a retail distribution company that had a miss on projections and so until they get their - - those issues resolved and gives a report cast on cash flows we think it's appropriate to downgrade there as well. So just a mix, nothing systemic typical cycle, economic cycle applications will happen if inflow outside of energy, so nothing systemic that we see there.

Katherine Miller

Geographically where this is coming from.

John Hairston

No particular geographic concentration we had - we had one situation in the east and one in the west so not tied to indirect implications or anything like that.

Katherine Miller

Okay, great, thank you I appreciate it.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone. On the strategic corporate objectives that you kind of lied out in the third set of guiding there. What does that include for rates in either here and just how are you thinking about the timing on that.

Mike Achary

Sure, will be glad to answer this one, this is Mike. In terms of the things that are included in this 2017 and 2018 [indiscernible] as far as rate hikes we are not assuming any additional rate hike, so it only includes the rate hikes that have happened to date. Certainly, the objectives include the impact of the First NBC transaction. And it really as far as timing in terms of hitting these objectives we're really looking at getting them really toward I guess at the end of the time frame that that we kind of described there, although certainly we have some upside we believe to get there potentially a little bit sooner than that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks and then. One of the date to the extent of the efficiency guide a little bit, what are you using as the starting point for the expense guide, does that include any the non-operating items and just on you efficiency target [28:13] historically excluding the amortization of intangibles.

John Hairston

Yes, on Slide 20, we give call our near term outlook and that really is for the next quarter or so. Then on 21 in the earnings deck at the top there is kind of the 2017 guidance, and at the bottoms our CSO [ph]. So anytime that we give guidance non-interest expense is always going to be with the thought that we're excluding any non-operating items. So things like acquisition costs that we might have as well as other kind for one-time expenses. So the quarter 5% that we give guidance around on Slide 21; that kind of annual number comparing 2016 to 2017 again after backing out any non-operating expense. That makes sense.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes that does, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just want to give out to the credit question from earlier, what are your business is doing in terms of expansion, and I guess I was curious on comparing Texas verses Louisiana verses [indiscernible] are you seeing any expansion there whole market in Louisiana or is it still…

John Hairston

Did you say expansion in the whole market Louisiana, is that what you said.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, yes, sort of the attitude to where they are, perhaps compared to six months ago.

John Hairston

That's a great question and I think the answer has to be broken down into where in Louisiana. In the markets that are much more energy-centric Chris, I'll use Home Thibodeau [ph], Morgan City, Lafayette; growth is very modest if any. And I think probably the last two quarters balance sheet has been edging downward and that is all related to just a little bit more of a conservative attitude toward business even if they are not energy, they are just not expanding a lot right now. Like Charles van route [ph] in New Orleans, are on a very good trajectory and continue to expand business attitudes are very, very soft. Houston, once you get outside of energy quarter portions of Houston - Houston is still doing very well. So we've had some pay downs there in CRE, I think that was all in multi-family this quarter but have essentially eclipsed that with growth in other sectors that are not energy or CRE related. So Houston still continues to be a pretty good market, it's not on the fiery path it was through three or four years ago but I expect it'll get back up in that position just simply because it's a great market as the energy cycle begins to wind. And then the Mississippi and the East Ward continues to do very well. Does that answer your questions?

Unidentified Analyst

It did. Thank you for the color John, I appreciate that. And Sam, just a follow-up on the two credits you mentioned about the manufacturing and retail. Would both of those criticized clients going to stay and linger longer or would those kind of go pretty quickly on your list? Just curious kind of what the timeframe is and how those work through the pipeline?

Sam Kendricks

I would expect based on what we know today that we're not in a long-term situation with those. We want to monitor and assess the progress in getting the issues resolved but I think those are fairly short-term. You know, maybe a few number quarters, not years, in terms of that category. So again, we'll stay close to those. In fact, one of them is already articulated a plan that we think is very reasonable, so we may see that return sooner than the others but I think a fairly short-term circumstances in those.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you guys.

Matt Olney

Good morning. On the core loan yields, looks like some really nice expansion in the first quarter. Any more details you can provide as far as what was behind core loan expansion, I can't figure out how much was from the higher rates on the legacy portfolio versus the impact of version BC?

Mike Achary

This is Mike. Yes, those were both pretty big factors in the expansion in that core loan during the quarter. If you look at the variable loans in our loan book, the vast majority will reprise in the - on the first of the month following a rate increase. So for the rate increase that happened back in December, the vast majority of those launch be priced on January 1. And certainly that was an impact in yield for the quarter as well as for simply city. We also advanced it into a small degree to buy some interest recoveries related to some of our credits that were upgraded during the quarter, so that was also a contributor to the overall increase in loan yield.

Matt Olney

And Mike can you quantify the amount of the recoveries and looking toward 2Q should we expect a similar level of core loan yield expansion given full quarter impact of first NBC and then…

Mike Achary

Yes, I will give it terms of impact on the core NIM and it was a couple of basis points. And so the guidance that we were giving for the second quarter is to expect a core kind of NIM expansion between 5 and 7 basis points and again there is a combination of a full quarters impact of the first in DC loans, as well as the impact on the second quarter of the rate hike that happened in March.

Matt Olney

Okay, that's helpful. And then just digging into the projections of the purchase account accretion on Slide 32; I believe that number you've giving us - the net accretion number on that slide which I think includes both, the NII and the fee income; first off all, is that correct and can you help us understand how much of it is from NII versus fee income?

Mike Achary

Yes, on Slide 32 where we talked about a revenue impact that does combine those two items. And then we have on - which slide - we have another slide; the little bit more of a detailed analysis of the impact of Paul - all factors that do impact accretion from the various acquisitions that we've made.

Trisha Carlson

Yes, on Slide 26, the detail on the accretion from the margin.

Mike Achary

Right. And so the Slide 26, you can see for the first quarter the various impacts that we've had really going back to the Whitney as well as the People's First acquisition and then we look for NBC here as well. And as we kind of indicated earlier going forward looking to produce a slide and update the numbers accordingly going forward.

Matt Olney

Thank you.

Brad Milsaps

Good morning. Just wanted to follow-up on the energy charge-offs that you did have in the quarter. It looked like it kind of came from the - maybe the now joint service segment. Is that correct and just kind of curious if that was from one particular type of service loan or it's just was from - you know, a lot of different types of groups if you can provide any more color there?

John Hairston

Certainly. The big driver was in the non-drilling support segment. And so that was the most significant portion of that energy charge-off. We did have another credit it was mixed in there that was direct drilling support, so it's a combination of those two but as we say we continue to watch the non-drilling segment, this is an opportunity for us to give the credit resolved very quickly and so we felt that it was appropriate to go ahead and take advantage of that and as a result, you can see the overall reduction in our constant correction in non-drilling services as a result of that and also a pretty large reduction in NAPL approvals.

Brad Milsaps

Right. Yes, I saw that in the right direction. Was that specifically marine driven or any further color there?

John Hairston

Yes, it was marine driven.

Brad Milsaps

Okay, got it. And maybe just a follow-up question Mike, just on the balance sheet; just curious, your thoughts around any further repositioning, maybe some of the different categories, once you really get your hands around the acquisition, maybe specifically was kind of curious about the borrowings; it looked like the average borrowings were sort of equal to the period and I know you're bringing over about $600 million with the deal. Just kind of curious if you were kind of pre-funding some of that but is there any other color around - any other moves you may make with the balance sheet as you kind of - can you get a full quarters impact of the acquisition?

John Hairston

Sure. Nothing specific related to borrowings right now. I think probably the biggest thing and it's really on the deposit side. So obviously we brought over the $1.3 billion of loans with only about $400 million of deposits and certainly that's had the impact of elevating loan deposit ratio above the levels that I think our board feels comfortable. So certainly not a problem at all but we would like to grow deposits and move that loan-deposit ratio down just a little bit from where it is right now. So that's really I think probably the most significant balance sheet focus that we have right now and that is to grow a deposit.

Brad Milsaps

You guys interested in having a price up or run specials to kind of drive those numbers up or you've got [indiscernible] that - can I help you - you know what's not adding to the incremental cost significantly?

John Hairston

I mean certainly we're very mindful of what it might take to raise deposits in a significant way but I think - one of the thing that's helpful right now is certainly the rising rate environment I think puts us in a position where we're able to position some of our specials in a manner that that would be attractive for our current deposit holders as well as future.

Brad Milsaps

Great, thank you guys.

John Hairston

Thanks Aiello [ph], thanks for moderating the call today and thanks everyone for your interest. We look forward to speaking with you soon. Have a great day.

