Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: FS Investment Corp.

Obviously, timing is important when investing, but especially with business development companies ("BDCs") for many reasons, including opaque reporting standards, general sector volatility, and being largely retailed owned. The opaque and inconsistent reporting for BDCs often results in retail investors making poor decisions. Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with the previous quarter net investment income ("NII") is not enough.

This series of articles will hopefully help investors to quickly analyze results so that they can make better trading decisions in the coming quarters. I will provide examples of some of my previous assessments so that readers can apply to their own investments. Specifically, this article stress-tests dividend coverage for FS Investment Corp. (NYSE:FSIC). The previous articles in this series discussed Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) and TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG):

FSIC Portfolio Yield:

As mentioned earlier this week in “Yield Compression Driving Dividend Cuts for BDCs in 2017”:

“BDCs will begin reporting Q1 2017 results in a couple weeks and there will likely be another round of dividend cuts related to further yield compression.” “I am predicting higher prepayments for many BDCs resulting in dividend coverage declines down the road.” “Investors should take the time to assess which BDCs have dividends that are sustainable with lower portfolio yields.”

I sold 50% of my FSIC shares due to the declining dividend coverage from:

prepayments of higher-yielding assets driving lower portfolio yield

reduced leverage driving lower portfolio investments

increased equity investments (non-income producing) portion of the portfolio

FSIC Reports Q4 2016 Results:

FSIC reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 1, 2017, giving investors plenty of time to assess dividend coverage before the markets opened the following day. The stock price declined over the next two days as shown in the chart below.

Declining Interest Income:

As shown in the table below, FSIC has had declining interest income from lower portfolio yield and reduced leverage over the last four quarters. In Q4 2016, the company had above-average amounts of non-interest income and was able to cover its dividend for the quarter.

Upcoming Dividend Coverage Potential:

There is a good chance that the company will not fully cover its dividend in Q1 2017 but will use some of its $0.63 per share of undistributed income. However, the company has discussed increasing its overall portfolio yield by selling some of its equity investments and reinvesting into income-producing assets. Also, there is a chance that market conditions could eventually accommodate higher yields from new investments and management is in a “wait-and-see mode” focused on maintaining portfolio quality and capital preservation versus “reaching for yield”.

“We expect to use a portion of the accumulated and undistributed net investment income if there is a need to bridge any resulting shortfall between net investment income generated in the quarter and our first quarter distributions. Given the current issuer friendly environment and tight market conditions, we may experience an increased number of re-financings in the portfolio. While this could drive a short-term up-tick in fee income received from prepayments and the redeployment of capital into new direct originations. It may also place longer term pressure on our distribution if we must reinvest in what proves to be a persistent tight yield environment.” “I think markets are dynamic. So a lot depends upon what happens in the market. At this point, we are comfortable with the distribution rate we have been able to cover with fee income on a quarter-to-quarter basis. In terms of the undistributed income, we are going to have to make a distribution in any event under the tax law. So if we were in a position that we would cut the distribution, then we would have to make a special distribution, so some of that is going to have to be distributed in any event. So we are kind of in a position, where we are waiting to see how the markets develop. We have never been one to reach for risk. We focus on capital preservation. I would say that we had a little bit higher allocation to equity than we would like. A lot of that was intentional. Some of that was based upon restructures, which we believe are going our way. And as those – as we are able to sell down that equity we can then reinvest those positions in income-producing assets. So, we are in kind of a wait-and-see mode. We are comfortable where we are today. If the market continues to be this tight for another couple of quarters, I think we are going to have to reevaluate things.” “As you know with the way the tax laws work, the first distributions we make during the year are basically distributions of that spillover income. So the current distribution rate of $0.22 per quarter essentially the first three quarters of distributions this year would basically go through that spillover and then anything over and above that is funded from current year earnings. We are going to have to distribute that, it’s sort of FIFO accounting on your income. So that’s going to get distributed, regardless. And then the question is at that point we will evaluate what the environment looks like and where we were able to deploy capital and what we think the long-term sustainable rate of the portfolio is at that point in time and likely in the third quarter they would have to make a decision about whether or not there is a change in the ongoing distribution rate. But for the first three quarters, whether we cut and pay a special we still have to distribute that money in the first nine months of the year.”

Ascent Resources:

On April 5, 2017, Ascent Resources - Utica announced that it had closed an offering of $1.5 billion of 10% senior secured notes due 2022. A portion of the proceeds was used to repay FSIC’s second lien term loan of $186 million at around 11%, which accounts for 5% of the portfolio. This investment contributes around $5 million each quarter in interest income and, after taking into account incentive fees, around $0.017 per share of NII. There is a chance that FSIC participated in the offering, or the company will be looking to reinvest the capital, likely at lower rates.

Worst-Case Scenarios & Leverage Analysis:

As shown in many of my previous "dividend coverage articles", I use the following leverage analysis to “stress test” the dividend for lower portfolio yield and leverage. For investors that would like to perform their own analysis, please see some of the historical expense ratios from the following articles:

Most of the base management and incentive fees are formulaic, but the interest and debt expenses change depending on borrowing levels and facilities used. I have used the following for FSIC:

Also, the earnings calls provide insight into the amount of leverage management is willing to use as well as potential changes to facilities:

Q. “You mentioned that you expect to be fully deployed by the end of 1Q ‘17. What do you mean by that from a context of leverage or just using up the cash that you have available right now?” A. “Yes, I think Gerry threw us the number of what our cash balance and unused leverage was at the end of the year. We expect that over the next month and for the quarter we will use up that cash and get leverage back to kind of where it has been historically, which is around 0.75. That’s historical where we have run the portfolio. So and that was my reference.” Q. “Just a quick question on the capital structure, obviously you have repaid the JPMorgan repurchase facility, should we be expecting an additional fixed rate issuance sometime in the next couple of quarters or so or has pricing become not too prohibitive for that?” A. “I think if you look at our leverage, we have got $1.7 billion of outstanding borrowings, as of year-end, we have got about $250 million of undrawn capacity under revolver and the rating agencies certainly like to see your total leverage being under 0.8x levered. So if you look at the fact that we have got long-term unsecured indebtedness and you look at what we did with the refinancing of the JPMorgan facility at the end of the year and beginning of this year in terms of refinancing JP through a combination of a new term loan with JP and then the facility with HSBC, there isn’t really a lot of flexibility there to add on additional long-term unsecured fixed rate debt. On top of which, as you mentioned, with long-term rates moving up, the pricing that we have seen in the market hasn’t been all that attractive. We were opportunistic in doing a small add-on to one of our bonds. We had reverse inquiry and we were able to do it at an attractive level. But I think the liability side of the balance sheet that you see today, I expect to see it’s relatively static in the near-term.”

Most of the BDCs that have recently cut dividends likely used conservative assumptions to make sure they did not need to make further reductions. So I have used a portfolio yield of 8.7% and only $5 million of quarterly fee income, with modest leverage using the cost of the current capital structure. Investors should be prepared for a quarterly dividend of $0.18, which would imply a 19% reduction from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.