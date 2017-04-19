Celgene: The Next Dominant Pharma Company

Celgene's 4 best-selling drugs are all patent-protected in the U.S. until at least 2024, which provides de-risked long-term growth potential.

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, prescription drug spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 6.3% per year through 2025. Given this, I've been looking to pick up attractive pharmaceutical stocks. I recently came across Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which I recommend buying based on their attractive growth profile and de-risked clinical portfolio. It's rare to find a pharmaceutical company of Celgene's size ($94 billion market cap) with rocket-ship growth potential. I believe Celgene is on its way to becoming the next dominant pharma company. In a recent press release, Celgene reaffirmed their growth targets for 2020:

Total Revenue to exceed $21 billion (an 87% increase or 17% CAGR compared to 2016)

Adjusted Diluted EPS to exceed $13.00

These are aggressive goals, but they appear achievable (I'll explain why below).

Celgene Financial Snapshot

There's a couple of quick things I'd like to point out. First, Celgene's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last 3 years. Second, debt increased substantially in 2015 from the Receptos acquisition. This makes Celgene a bit leveraged (66% long-term debt to capitalization), but I consider that ok considering their growth rate. Third, Celgene doesn't pay a dividend right now and I wouldn't expect this for at least a few more years. However, they have been returning capital back to shareholders through share repurchases. This has equaled a 122.1 million share reduction since 2011, which has had a positive effect on EPS.

Celgene's Clinical Portfolio

This is where Celgene really shines. Their 4 best-selling drugs are all patent-protected in the U.S. until at least 2024:

Revlimid - 2027 U.S. / 2024 Europe

- 2027 U.S. / 2024 Europe Pomalyst & Imnovid - 2024 U.S. / 2023 Europe

- 2024 U.S. / 2023 Europe Otezla - 2024 U.S. / 2028 Europe

- 2024 U.S. / 2028 Europe Abraxane - 2026 U.S. / 2022 Europe

Celgene did settle a patent infringement case with Natco Pharma over Revlimid. As part of the settlement, Celgene will permit Natco to sell a generic version of Revlimid prior to the April 2027 patent expiration. Natco will receive a volume-limited licence to sell Revlimid in the US beginning in March 2022. It will be limited to less than 10% of sales the first year and gradually increase every year after, but less than one-third by March 2025. Natco will be permitted to sell unlimited quantities beginning at the end of January 2026. This settlement was viewed as a win for both parties. Celgene has locked-up full patent protection of its blockbuster drug until March 2022 and will still recognize substantial sales until 2026.

If Celgene hits their 2017 outlook and continues on a similar growth curve, they will likely exceed $17 billion in revenue by 2020 on their existing portfolio alone. In my opinion, this de-risks Celgene given they will significantly grow with no additional regulatory approvals. The good news is Celgene has an excellent clinical pipeline.

Receptos Acquisition & Clinical Pipeline

In 2015, Celgene acquired Receptos for $7.2 billion. This acquisition added Ozanimod, which is in Phase III Trials for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Multiple Sclerosis. Celgene expects Ozanimod to accelerate growth beginning in 2019 and reach peak sales of $4 - $6 billion per year (this makes the acquisition price a bargain). Including Receptos, Celgene has an extensive clinical pipeline. I expect results of 15 - 20 phase III trials over the next 2 years.

So if we go back to Celgene's outlook of revenue exceeding $21 billion during 2020, here's what that could look like and why it's very achievable:

$17 billion from the existing portfolio. This portfolio increased by $2 billion during 2016 and is expected to increase to $13 - $13.4 billion by the end of this year (2017).

$2 billion from Ozanimod. This assumes positive phase III trials, but is very achievable considering peak sales are projected in the $4 - 6 billion range.

$2 billion from the remaining clinical pipeline, which is conservative given the amount of drugs in development.

Valuation 1: Market Comparables

It's pretty hard to find market comparables for Celgene. Quite simply, they are in a class of their own. There are no other large-cap companies in the $100 billion range that expect more than 20% long-term growth. In the table below, I've included pharmaceutical companies with a market cap of $30 - $150 billion and a long-term growth rate of at least 6%.

Given my statements above, I'm not going to devise a price target off of market comparables. However, I still believe Celgene trades at a discount given a reasonable forward P/E, but with a much higher long-term growth rate. As you'll notice, Celgene's PEG ratio is the lowest out of all the market comparables.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

Forward P/E corresponds to FY 2018.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Valuation 2: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $152.52/share (24% upside potential)

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - this model is quite sensitive to beta and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. I used an average of what I found on Morningstar, S&P 500 Capital Reports, Google Finance, and Yahoo Finance.

Required Rate of Return - calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Projected Revenue corresponds to Celgene's projections (i.e. $21 billion in revenue by 2020, which is year 4 in the table above). After the initial 5 years of super-normal growth, the model assumes a growth rate of 5% per year.

In this model, I assume that debt levels stay constant, so FCFE is equal to FCF. That is a conservative assumption. I calculated FCFE at 33% of revenues (this is approximately the average of FCF over the last 5 years).

Shares are assumed to remain at 800 million, which is basically what they are at today. That assumes there is no net share repurchases, which is another conservative assumption.

Wall Street Agrees

According to MarketWatch, 25 out of 30 analysts recommend Celgene as a 'buy' (only 1 recommended a 'sell') with an average target price of $141.04. Given the current stock price of $123.22, that's 14% upside. Analysts also project earnings to be $7.22/share (FY 2017) and $8.77/share (FY 2018), which equals forward P/E's of 17.24 and 14.13.

Conclusion

I consider now an excellent time to pick up the stock. Celgene's stock price has been relatively unchanged since the beginning of 2015. The all-time high in July 2015 was in response to the Receptos acquisition. Celgene has performed within expectations since then and has continually reaffirmed long-term goals.

CELG data by YCharts

I consider a forward P/E of approximately 14 to be very attractive, especially considering long-term growth expectations. The biggest question mark is how Ozanimod's phase III trials for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Multiple Sclerosis turn out. However, because of long-term patent protection on existing commercial drugs, Celgene is almost guaranteed to see strong growth through 2024. Ozanimod phase III results will just decide at what level of growth we see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.