LegacyTexas Financial Group's (LTXB) CEO Kevin Hanigan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Scott Almy - EVP, Chief Risk Officer, COO & General Counsel

Kevin Hanigan - President & CEO

Mays Davenport - CFO

Scott Almy

Thanks and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Before getting started, I'd like to remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement. At this time if you are logged into our webcast, please refer to the slide presentation available online including our Safe Harbor statement on Slide 2. If you're joining by phone, please note that the Safe Harbor statement and the presentation are available on our website at LegacyTexasFinancialGroup.com. All comments made during today's call are subject to that Safe Harbor Statement.

I'm joined this morning by Legacy Texas' President and CEO, Kevin Hanigan and Chief Financial Officer Mays Davenport. After the presentation, we'll be happy to answer questions that you may have as time permits. And with that I will turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin Hanigan

Thanks, Scott, and thank you all, for joining us on the call today. I will make some brief comments on the quarter and then walk us through most of the slide deck. While Mays is here and will be available for the Q&A session, we plan to skip a few of the slides he normally covers and try to stay on the topics of the day, thus leaving more time for your questions.

As you probably saw on our earnings release, another wise, outstanding quarter was overshadowed by a single healthcare-related credit event and the resulting provision for credit losses. While this is certainly disappointing for all of us, our team worked hard to grow loans in the quarter by $200 million core revenue despite a $3.1 million decline in warehouse interest income and continued to be disciplined in expense management. This combination of higher revenue and prudent expense management by doing all-time best efficiency ratio of 44.8%. On the healthcare front, we have $57 million or remaining corporate healthcare loans and we no longer are originating loans in this space.

Let's turn our attention to Page 4 of the slide deck. As you can see, we continue to have outstanding deposit market share statistics in both Collin County and DFW. GAAP net income for the first quarter total $18.2 million or $0.39 per share and core EPS was $0.37. Our loans grew right at $200 million, which is a number we talked about on our last call.

Our provision expense was materially elevated at $22.3 million, which included a $16.4 million charge-off on the large syndicated healthcare credit. Notwithstanding this disappointing event, our total criticized loans actually declined by $76.4 million from last quarter including a $62.1 million decline in criticized energy loans. Our non-performing loans decline by $4 million in the quarter.

On Page 5, we reiterate our $200 million with the loan growth or 3.3% on a link quarter basis. Interest income grew 3.3% link quarter and non-interest expense grew only $300,000 over Q4 of 2016. Our net interest margin was at an all-time high of 4%, aided by the accretion of the discount on an energy loan we bought at a discount in Q4 of 2016. We can cover the NIM in greater detail in the Q&A.

Page 6 provides information on the exceptional growth on our loan portfolio and the diversity of the asset classes we finance. Our loan growth of $200 million for the quarter was centered in CRE which grew $116 million; C&I which grew $57.2 million and consumer real estate which grew at $34.5 million.

Pages 7, 8 and 9 are our standard slides that cover our energy portfolio, which now consists of $504 million of reserved based energy loans – that's down $23.2 million from year-end, plus midstream loans of $43.1 million. The portfolio consist of 51 reserved based borrowers and four midstream borrowers and about 73% of our loans are backed by private equity firms with significant capital invested and additional equity commitments available to our borrowers.

On Page 8, we disclose our borrowers are well-hedged, particularly our gas reserves which are very well hedged through 2019. 46% of this portfolio is syndication's purchase, 42% are direct loans made by us and the remaining 12% are SNICS led by us. On Page 9, you could see why we had a slight uptake in energy non-performing loans. Our total of criticized and classified energy loans has trended down very nicely.

Turning to Page 10, we highlight our Houston CRE portfolio which now totals $475 million – $84 million of which is in the energy corridor. Just a quick reminder, we play in the Class B office space to Class B retail space and generally in the Class B or C multifamily markets. Our LTVs in this portfolio were in the low 60s, leaving these loans at a very low price per square foot basis.

As you can also see, our weighted average debt service coverage ratio for the entire Houston CRE portfolio is 1.59x and it's just slight worse than the energy corridor at 1.56x. These coverages are down very slightly from last quarter when the total Houston CRE portfolio had a debt service coverage ratio of 1.68x and the energy corridor was at 1.57x. Thus far, our Houston CRE portfolio has as we expected continued to perform very well.

Let's get forward to slides 14 and 15 which cover asset quality. I'll give you all a moment to turn there. On Page 14, you can see we had a slight drop in NPAs divided by loans held for investment in OREO, which now stands at 1.93%. On the charge-off chart, you can see we have historically had very low levels of charge-offs with the spike in Q1 driven by the healthcare charge-off previously discussed.

On Page 15, we can show slightly better news as we depict our fourth consecutive quarterly decline or improvement in total criticized and classified assets. The other thing I will point out is our classified assets are centered in our energy portfolio which has $544 million of total outstandings and our healthcare portfolio which now stands at $59 million.

The loans in these asset classes or the total loans we have on these asset classes are just over $600 million, yet housed $99 million of our $140 million of classified loans. In the remainder of our loans held for investment, which totals nearly $5.7 billion, we have just $41 million of classified loans. Outside of energy and healthcare, the credit metrics for the overwhelming majority of our loan portfolio are very, very good. As per energy, many, including ourselves believe the industry is in recovery mode after two rough years. As you saw earlier, our classified loans in energy has shown some improvement over the last couple of quarters.

As for healthcare, we got into the business in the summer of 2015 to further diversify our revenue sources. Despite our best intentions, our entry into healthcare lending has been very, very disappointing. As such, we all like to shut down our corporate healthcare group in the first quarter.

Before we open it up for questions, just a quick note on our non-agented SNIC portfolio. Outside of energy, our SNIC portfolio consist of $354 million or 5.4% of our non-energy loans held for investment. All but one of our non-energy SNIC portfolio which includes 20 names are located in Texas and/or the ownership sponsorship is in Texas. We tend to do smaller overall deal-sized transactions and in fact I would characterize most of these deals as being more clubby than syndications.

With that, let's open it up for questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Michael Rose

Hey. Good morning, guys. How are you?

Kevin Hanigan

Good morning, Michael.

Michael Rose

All right. Just help me understand. I understand that the healthcare credit this quarter, that this comes on top of a four credits last quarter. I understand two were energy; one was another healthcare credit that we'd like an update there and then understand the homebuilder credit which you're largely out of at this point. Just help me understand why you don't believe that these kind of one-off credits are something symptomatic of something more systematic? And just maybe how you're stress-passing the portfolio now and maybe how comfortable are you with reserved levels at this point which look like on a reserved basis came down two beeps to about 1.08% X to warehouse.

Kevin Hanigan

Thanks, Michael. Good question. As we said, we have a couple of credit migration events in the fourth quarter as well followed by this one. The first point I should make is in the fourth quarter, we did have a healthcare. As you mentioned, with the healthcare deal, a couple of energy deals and the homebuilder, this is a different healthcare client, so we still have that one in the fourth quarter that we're dealing with. Let me talk about the ones from the fourth quarter. The healthcare client in the fourth quarter now is on a pretty good path to resolution. They've made substantial progress in the first quarter, not enough progress to take it off the substandard non-accrual status, but it is moving in the right direction. It probably is going to take between now and the end of the year to get it right-sized. I think back in the fourth quarter, I said that they own three hospitals, they now own one so they've shuddered one, collected out the receivables on that. That was down in Houston. They sold their hospital in El Paso which gave us a principal reduction and their best operating asset which is in San Antonio. They're rebuilding the company around that asset and the doctor group associated with that hospital. I think that one is pointed in the right direction. We have greater clarity on that, just not enough to have upgraded it at this stage of the game.

The homebuilder which at the end of the fourth quarter was $12.5 million, I indicated on the fourth quarter fall, we would make substantial progress on that credit in the first quarter and probably get out of it or almost all the way out of it by the end of the second quarter. The $12.5 million, we got $9 million worth of pay downs in the first quarter on that thing, so largely out of that credit -- actually we are out of the credit because in a friendly transaction, the borrower handed us over the remaining assets in the first quarter of the year. That one is down to about $3.5 million and that $3.5 million consist of three remaining lots, five partially built homes and one completed home. We have a contract with one of our other borrowers in home building space to complete those other five homes. We make progress on that one every day. In fact, we've continued to make progress. Those number I just gave you were the end of our first quarter. We've made progress here in April.

I don't know that we're fully out of this by the end of the second quarter, but we're going to be awfully closed. As we enter the prime home buying season here, we got to get these houses finished and sold and we'll work every day on getting that done. The remaining portion of that credit since the assets were handed over to us, OREO at this stage of the game, we brought them on to the books of about $400,000 discount of the true loan value because of the unfinished homes. As you put a mark on those, if they're unfinished, they don't have a ton of value until you get them finished. That doesn't mean we think at the end of the day we lose $400,000 on this. If we lose money on this, it will be because we blow out a house or two at the end if it's not moved by the prime home building season. But this stage of the game, we don't see a big loss. Maybe a maximum of $100,000 or $120,000 possibly on that if we had to blow out a house and last if we're more patient about how we go about it.

We made some progress and as we look across the portfolio – the other things we've done, we've looked at all of our healthcare loans as I said. It totals right at $58 million. It's $58.516 at the end of the quarter. We made some progress on some pay downs in that portfolio. As I said, the hospital had sold up in El Paso. We've gone through that entire portfolio. Other than that one credit, that was the fourth quarter credit, the rest of them were all past credits. They all looked to be performing pretty well at this stage of the game. We did all that to get out of the business. We've had a bad experience between the fourth quarter event and the first quarter event. And it's just a business with a stroke of the pen that cash flows for certain companies in the business can change materially whether we do feel them replaced or whatever it may be. We just concluded we're not smart enough to pick the winners or losers in that space and don't want to be burdened with thinking about the stroke of a pen changing the nature of the cash flows of our underlying borrowers. So we're just out of the space going forward.

As it pertains to the rest of the portfolio, the figure stock for problem loans and for losses as a result of problem loans are your criticized loans. Ones that having gotten to the substandard status, there are other assets specially mentioned. So it's agreed better than substandard. We made real big progress on that in the quarter, down some $60 million to $65 million and a remaining portion of that portfolio in terms of the figure stock is sitting today at the end of the quarter at $103 million - $72 million of which is in the energy space. All of those energy loans are more likely to be upgraded than downgraded at this stage of the game and some of them more quickly than others. I think we'll have very substantial progress on those that we'll report about in the second quarter based upon some things that are going on within the portfolio.

As we look at that, I think that $103 million of figure stock is going to go down substantially and whatever the figure stock is going down, you just have less likely things to bleed into the substandard category. I do think this is isolated. Now, what would cause me to think it's not isolated? If I sit here today as a CEO and say, 'I think it's isolated.' We had a one-off event and 25 other CEOs get on calls in the course of the next couple of days and say, 'They have one-off events? Well that probably isn't a one-off event.' I think we all have to recognize that will be a change in credit. So far I don't think I've heard or seen that, although I don't listen to the number of calls you do. But our view here is we got a really bad event by us. It's a bad credit, it was not a bad credit decision maybe at the time we made it, but it turned into a bad decision and for a bank of our size, a loss of $16.4 million is a bad, bad day. It's disappointing, it's embarrassing, but I do think it's behind us. I think the company as we look at the remainder of the year - we're optimistic about the remainder of the year. This has taken our return metrics at 85 basis points on assets, down to the 50 percentile while we got used operating at the 90 percentile.

As we look at the rest of the year and what we think, based upon what we know today, we think we get our returns [indiscernible] back up into the 75 percentile of the entire industry. So we're kind of optimistic about how we feel about the business going forward for the rest of the year and I don't think that we're not being totally [indiscernible] about it. I think we're scrubbed through these portfolios, we've looked at the entire healthcare portfolio, we've looked at all our SNICS and we just don't see the next wave of things coming. In fact, we see the next wave. It's just based upon that OEM decline in those numbers. The next wave, it seems to be going the other way for us. The proof will be in the footing. We clearly understand we got to execute and put up a good second quarter and third quarter to prove it and we fully intend to do so.

Michael Rose

Hey, Kevin, that's great color. Maybe just following up on the returns that you talked about. Clearly the warehouses' weigh on that. This quarter obviously, warehouse bounces on average. We're down more than expected, but I don't think that's out of line with what we've seen at other warehouse on there so far. But the held for investment growth was spot-on with the guidance. Any initial take either next quarter or the rest of the year for trends both in loans, ex warehouse, and then on the warehouse average balances? Thanks.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. I think as we talked about last quarter, the warehouses, I think after many, many years of being supported by the refi boom and what is typically the more seasonal periods of that business, which is the first and the fourth quarters, I think we're back to a seasonal business where the first quarter was weak and it was weaker than we thought. I think on average, we're down almost $400 million. We're thinking it might be $200 million and probably away through the quarter, we were hoping it will only be $300 million, but it ended up being $400 million. This rebounded. As you can see, the quarter end number was up substantially from those kinds of numbers. We are entering the homebuilding season. The portfolio has always been heavily skewed towards purchase, although I would tell you in the first quarter, it was 68-32 - 68 purchase, 32 in refi. The other thing that happened in the first quarter is because so much volume was taken out of the business, [indiscernible] got more efficient in processing the mortgages that were coming through on warehouses and our gestation period went from 17 days to 13 days. So it's kind of a double whammy, volume being down and the volume that was there could move through the system faster. It was getting turned more than twice in the course of a month.

I think that rebounds here in the second quarter were pretty optimistic on the business in terms of the second and third quarter. I think the fourth quarter is likely a little bit more than the first quarter than any other quarter in the past. I think we get a rebound there and probably the days that it gestates a length now, too, is more volume comes into the marketplace.

Michael Rose

Hey, thanks on the held for investment portfolio, just core loan growth you expect [indiscernible]?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. It's early in the quarter; we had a couple of pay downs early so we started off in a negative number. As I typically do, the evening before these calls, I get almost all of our lending team in a room for a couple of hours and talk about credit, talk about where we sit, give input on our lines of business, prep for this call. The sense in that room is pipelines look pretty good and it wouldn't surprise me if we put up another quarter of $200 million. I think that's our best guess at this stage of the game. Could be slightly better or worse, depending upon some payoffs, but based upon what we know today, Michael, I think we'll replicate the first quarter in terms of the book business outside of the warehouse.

Michael Rose

Thanks for all the color. I'll hop out. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Brady Gailey of KBW. Please go ahead.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good morning, guys. So one more on the healthcare loan. What was the paramount of that loan? I'm trying to figure out what the severity percentage was.

Kevin Hanigan

You're going to hear different numbers from different people. It's $175 million credit for several, several banks in the deal. The reason you'll hear different numbers is they assume some non-funded portions of the loan. There were some [indiscernible] credit out backing leases, but the note buyer assume those letters in credit, so we 'recovered' those. Some might give you a number on the outstanding debt. I think overall, they pay about $0.13 to $0.15 on the dollar, depending upon how you want to mix it. Severity was high because it was largely an enterprise value loan.

Brady Gailey

Okay. All right. And then the margin, we saw the big benefit from the energy loan that you all purchased at a big discount. Can you just remind us when that expires or when that benefit will go away and what the forward run rate should be for the margin for the rest of the year?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, Mays, spends work on that. I'll let him cover it.

Mays Davenport

Yes, Brady. We had $4.7 million of discount that we recognize in the first quarter and that was 100% of what was remaining going to this year. That loan in this first quarter was re-underwritten and renewed. And when you do that, you actually go ahead and take in the full discount. While that loan originally had a maturity in May, we did that early so there is no more remaining discount for that loan to be recognized in the second quarter. From a NIM perspective, you can exclude that 24 basis points that we had in the first quarter when you're looking at the second quarter.

Brady Gailey

So May as you think somewhere in the mid 370 is a good forward run rate?

Mays Davenport

I do. If you look at the accretion that we've had on the purchase loans, it's been running anywhere between four and seven basis points for the last five quarters. So I would expect that to be in that same range and I think we actually picked up a couple of basis points from the rate increases. Not much, but a couple of basis points. I do see that number staying at that mid-370 range. Another thing that we had, I think I mentioned on the fourth quarter call was some excess liquidity that we have built up during the fourth quarter. We've been able to bring that number down and also move that liquidity into some higher yielding vehicles. So that helped on the NIM as well and we'll see that continuing in the second quarter.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then finally, Kevin, each quarter you get closer and closer to $10 billion. My model has you crossing at some point next year. Can you just give us an update on how you are preparing for that $10 billion cross?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. We have been working on [indiscernible] and everything else related to it as well as strategies that crash through it if you will and I've also said in the past, we're totally comfortable if we just walk through it if we don't find something that helps us materially muster it. We're not going to do a bad M&A deal just to crash through $10 billion. Our cost to going through $10 billion, as we've said in the past is pretax $7.5 million. After tax, it's about $5 million, so it's a dime a share. I think once we return ourselves to our more normal operating statistics outside of this quarter, we can still be a top-tier performing bank and I mean top performing bank if we go through it alone. We have slow-played a little bit, Brady. The cost of finishing out [indiscernible]. We're still working on some of those things, but to the extent that a regulatory change comes about, we have slowed down a little bit on the modeling side of things. Still pressing forward, but pushing some of the cost off in the later periods.

Brady Gailey

Great. Thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Michael Young of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning. I wanted to start on the deposit side. Obviously a little slower growth this quarter than what we've seen in the past last year. Just wanted to hear your thoughts on maybe the environment in general in Dallas and Texas and the competitiveness and then as well as any specific efforts that you all have this year to increase funding?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. As we measured over a year, it doesn't look nearly as bad as the first quarter. The first quarter, it really is seasonally a quarter where deposits are down. You've got tax payments; you've got housing tax payments or real estate tax payments and other things. It impact it. So we're down. We never really had a good first quarter. The truth be known, if we look at an entry quarter, we sat in the very room I'm sitting in today in an ELCO meeting and with 40 days left in the quarter, our deposits were down $300 million and [indiscernible] our corporate clients paying out bonuses and some of them have had outstanding, outstanding years. So there are some big bonus dollars that flew out of here every Friday for the last couple of weeks in January and all of February and then you had our retail clients paying out their property taxes. So very nice rebound for us in the month of March and I think we get back to growing the deposit base more consistent with our loan growth for the rest of the year.

It is a competitive market. We've got one or two banks and it only takes one or two especially if they're upsized. They are willing to pay 1.15% on a money market account. Maybe with some conditions, maybe without. They impact everybody in the market that is out there trying to attract deposits. We've dealt with that by having an upper tier to our money market account with people where the deposit amount was $5 million or above. We try not to let that get above $25 million. We've had some real success in that account, but we're paying somewhere between 75 and 100 basis points on that account. As we look across the money market category in general, Mays, we probably have 72 basis points date on that?

Mays Davenport

That's what we have in our model.

Kevin Hanigan

That has become much larger for all of us. It has become a much larger component of our deposit based, so I think they're going to come. They're going to come, they're going to come in a cost, but as Mays said, we think we can hold our own on non-NIM here going forward.

Michael Young

Okay, great. And maybe just going back to the healthcare portfolio one more time. You said you've reviewed the rest of the remaining loans in there. I know it's small as a percentage of total balance sheet, but are there certain differences between the credit that went bad this quarter and the rest of the portfolio to give you confidence there or maybe you could just talk a little more about that?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. Some of them are not in the healthcare providing side of things. They're supply companies and with substantially more collateral associated with them. The issue here was if we did something wrong, it was a big credit commitment to what I would call a big enterprise value. It's not collateral to liquidate a secondary source of repayment and Michael, usually when we do any kind of EB loans and I'll comment on that in a minute. We try to keep leverage down -- senior funded debt to EBITDA down below two times and on a company like this it can scream as well because they least most of their facilities. But if we were to take that and we did at the time and multiply the rent times [indiscernible] and put that in their senior debt and put rent in the denominator. This was a 370-fiver and so it was a real outlier compared to the rest of our portfolio in terms of true operating leverage on this business.

Notwithstanding that this thing did have a $2.4 billion market cap, it's a publicly traded company. Well it is a public traded company at the time of underwriting and it was doing just great. A series of things changed that. They outsourced their receivables and the collection through the outsourcer was not very good. They didn't do a very good job of it. They were expanding too fast, so spending cash for new facilities and opening mills up and suffering the working capital lost that comes out of opening up a new facility and they were in partnerships with hospitals. Generally speaking, 51% 49% partnerships and hospitals run well even though they have 49% shareholder working capital.

Now when all that rises, all at once that creates a cash flow problem beyond what they could deal with. So the rest of the portfolio is nine names, we've gone through it. It just doesn't, again outside the one we're dealing with and have been since the fourth quarter, it looks okay to us. We're in one other credit, that's in the similar businesses that operates a vastly different business model. Obviously we have got very part of that one and we are confident it's still performing well. The other thing we've looked at was what I would call under collateralized or what I'd say is some portion of it is an enterprise value loan.

We have $126 million of those across the entire portfolio, when we looked at every one of those and this one differed because of all the leverage it had again this – we got outside of our skews in terms of what we normally would do in three terms of senior funded debt to EBITDA. All of those credits are past credits at this stage of the game. We have gone through them in great detail, more than half of that. There is substantial collateral.

When we stay under collateralized, let me define that. We looked at every deal where we took margin collateral relative to debt and there wasn't enough collateral to cover the debt and by margin collateral we took 80% accounts receivable, 50% of the inventory, 80% advanced on any real estate we might have. So that's our margin, so we've built in a margin to that and how many loans do we have in the book that are not covered by margin collateral today and that's a $126 million and most of those have substantial levels of collateral, they just don't fully margin the loans.

So that's how those are different from just one or few Michael. I think we've scrubbed this from every possible angle we could scrub it out. We scrubbed every SNICS in the bank and there is not that many of them. We've got a total of 20 names or so outside the energy book and most of those, 10 of those -- 11 of those are in DFW. Almost all of them are in Texas. There are a couple of them who were gone outside of Texas, but that's what the family office that's located here.

So it's not like we are buying SNICS just to buy paper, there is nexus to Texas if you will in our SNICS portfolio. I'm not sure what else we could have done to scrub the portfolio. You can always, always do more or spend more time on it. But I think we have really taken a hard look at what we're doing here and this one has caused us to go back and look at a lot of things with the – and I think we've done that.

Michael Young

And if I can ask just one more on M&A side, you talked about the three buckets. And I just kind of want to melt that with – you think this is an isolating credit incident. But if you do start to see more CEO's talking about one-off credit events. Does that change your thinking between those three buckets?

Kevin Hanigan

No. I don't think that changes our thoughts on M&A. It may change thoughts on M&A pricing right, going forward and things of that nature and how much due diligence you do on somebody's asset quality. But it wouldn't change your thoughts about doing M&A necessarily. You got to do the due diligence and if it proves out to be reasonable and the economics for the price are reasonable and the earn backs are reasonable and the accretion is reasonable. People still do it. What it does cause would be as we sit in the room every Thursday morning and improve credits that are above $2 million, I think we get a little tougher down at the – our left hand side of the table where the five of us who approve these things take a harder look at stuff.

I think you get enough one off, that's not a one off anymore. That's a trend, that's more systemic and you have to believe that becomes the beginning of a credit cycle.

Michael Young

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Brad Milsaps

Hi, good morning guys.

Kevin Hanigan

Good morning, Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Hi Kevin, I appreciate the additional color on SNICS outside of energy. But just curious, how many loans in your portfolio would you say would be of the size of this healthcare credit. Maybe in excess of $15 million or kind of whatever number you want to take there where you consider sort of larger exposure, maybe $15 million or above?

Kevin Hanigan

I don't have that number Brad, I'm more than happy to run a screening and get it out to everybody. Most of those kinds – look this is an outside number for us in our traditional C&I portfolio. We generally play at less than $10 million. $15 million is a big number, $20 million is as big as we ever get in our basic C&I space. The credits in the bank that are above $20 million are in the oil & gas portfolio and the warehouse portfolio and most of those above $15 million.

So there is 43 names in the warehouse portfolio and there 45, just about similar number of names in the energy portfolio and the reason we have allowed higher hold levels in those things are those of two at least historically, two extremely low loss giving default asset classes. So those are the asset classes where we are willing to take on a bigger number.

In middle market look, [indiscernible] can be hired even if you have collateral. Liquidity, receivables and inventory is a tough business or an office building, not an office building. A plat or something of that nature steel equipment, those are all things that are tough to liquidate. So we generally try to keep the exposures in that line of business smaller. The only plan of business that I haven't talked about is real estate, where I think you all know our lost giving default in our structured real estate product has been sub 10 basis points on accumulative basis over a 13 year period of time.

We do have relationships in our real estate business that top $50 million, $60 million, $70 million, I think that some of the top ones are close to $80 million, but no single product or project do we -- we rarely take a project that's over $25 million. Do we have some on the books? We do, but we generally sell down the exposures over $20 million on a single project.

So all that means is we might have three or four sometimes five, six projects to a single borrower all under separate SPE's or special purpose entities but that are just partnerships we have different equity and all subject to having your own unique cash flows and underwriting.

So while we have relationships in that line of business that are about $20 million, it's a really rare loan that's about $20 million and if it is, it's usually in the process of being sold down and by the way we have no SNICS in that portfolio. So what we sell down, it's usually to a single source.

Brad Milsaps

Okay, great. That's helpful and maybe just switching gears. The income statement, I know seasonally the first quarter can be tougher for fees. The mortgage stuff is pretty straightforward. You also talk about lower prepayment fees. Also curious, how much of an impact the lower warehouse had on file fees and kind of your forecast maybe for that for those numbers may be bouncing back any initiatives can I assume move through the year?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. The file fees are driven by obviously the number of files we touch. We get a fee on the way in and a fee on the way out. The average fee in the quarter was 46 bucks per file and what's odd about the volume in the first quarter Brad was the number of loans we touched in the fourth quarter of last year was 21,000, it was actually 20,855. The highest we've ever touched was in the third quarter last year almost 24,000 files we touched that quarter. We still touched 19,489 files in the first quarter.

So the final count wasn't that far off, the big difference. As we look across the statistics in that portfolio over a really long period of time our average loans have been up in the $275,000 to $290,000 range. The average size loan that's populated in their portfolio and in the first quarter that number came down pretty substantially. The average loan was $235,000. So when you just look at the warehouse in general, you would've thought that fee income of that would have been down a lot more than it actually was.

But that again it's driven by number of files and we've touched almost the same number of files as we had touched the previous quarter.

Brad Milsaps

Now, that's interesting. Maybe last one for Mays. You guys have done a great job. Over the last four-five quarters on expenses. Anything else that you can kind of push lower there or is this a pretty good run rate as you think about 2017?

Mays Davenport

Yes. I think on the fourth call, I said I thought this would be the quarter where we went over $40 million in non-interest expense and obviously we kept it right below that. First quarter you typically have a couple things going against you. One is you got merit increases that are across the board, salary increases you also have payroll taxes starting over. So you pay bonuses in February and you have all your higher paid officers and executives employees starting over on payroll. So that's usually a big hit. So those were partially offset in the first quarter by lower health insurance costs, and if you remember the fourth quarter was really high in cost there.

So you will see a reduction in the second quarter in payroll taxes, so those will come down flat pretty much on salaries. We don't adding any substantial headcount in that and then hopefully the insurance cost will stay lower. So I think we should be stable in salary expense, if not benefit a little bit from the lower payroll taxes in the second quarter. We've continued to do well with the debit card losses those have been very, very small compared to where we were at this time.

We also saw a little bit of pick up in the first quarter from some commercial regulatory assessment that you notice in the earnings release. Those were down in the first quarter that was a little bit of just adjusting for [indiscernible] we had last year that were at higher rate than actual assessments were. So I think we're going to drift up from here, maybe the $40.5 million, mid $40 million. I don't see anything really substantial they we're going to see that would leave that down other than payroll taxes coming down. We do have the plans as Kevin talked about prior to last several quarters of continuing to look at facilities and where we have opportunities to close some underperforming branches, we will which will save some money.

One thing we did is we actually moved some of our officers into a new location in the first quarter that saved us few thousand dollars on lease expense. So that helped. But I don't necessarily see anything else that's going to reduce that. My goal has been to keep it pretty flat. So if we can scale up the bank and keep our expenses where they are, I feel that's a win and that's what I have been working hard to do.

Brad Milsaps

Great! Thank you, guys.

Our next question comes from Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Brett Rabatin

Hey guys, good morning.

Kevin Hanigan

Morning, Brett.

Mays Davenport

Morning, Brett.

Brett Rabatin

Wanted to, I guess go back to her credit one more time. You've obviously done a deep scrub and looked at everything. I'm just curious on two items. One you mentioned the 20 SNIC nicknames 11 in DFW is there any specific industries that you would call out as being more prevalent and the remaining SNICS that are non-energy and then wanted just to go back to the enterprise value loans I think $126 million just kind of going back to what gives you confidence that you wouldn't see any other leakage in the rest of that portfolio.

Kevin Hanigan

Sure. I wouldn't say there is any concentration in the non-energy SNIC portfolio. It's a little bit of everything and again most of it's in Texas, most of it back by family officer private equity firm here and I'd say out of those names the agent were half of those is a larger bank one of the 2 larger – it's the two larger banks to us in the marketplace here to play in that market. So I call them panic club your deals as I look across that portfolio there's only 3 of those credits with a global credit commitment. That is the commitment of all the banks combined into syndication.

There are only three deals out of those 20 deals that are over $150 million. So they are -- I characterize it as clubby and diversified as a way to nail them down. On the EB loans, if I look across the average of that portfolio it comes close to two times senior funded to EBITDA. So we're not as far out over our skis if you will in terms of cash flow leverage and there's a really big part of those and that's a touch screen if you will to say on a margin collateral basis but I want to see everything that that doesn't have itself covered on a margin collateral basis that's a fairly rigorous screen to only come up with $126 million. There's a bunch of those that are doing really well and we might have a shortfall in collateral coverage of 15% or 20% not 85%.

Is there one or two others? There is one other that has a more substantial collateral shortfall. It's probably 80% of kind of number. We don't have a big exposure to it. It's doing really fine. If I had my brothers, I'd be out of that credit given the experience we just had. We're going to work to see if we can find our way out of the credit. I've had about all the pain I can stand on EB value lending.

So if there's one thing that's going to change around here is our approach towards that.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. That's great color and then the other thing was just hoping to talk about was the $200 million you can't talk about for 2Q is that going to also be a little more of concentrated in commercial real estate or just any thoughts on segment growth and then yields. What have you seen in terms of -- with a little higher rates is that helping the origination rates that you are looking at?

Kevin Hanigan

So the first part of your question, it's pretty well diversified between C&A and in C&I I've got all of our buckets which includes insurance, which includes oil and gas and then are just block and tackle C&I. I think it's pretty well balanced between C&I and commercial real estate in terms of what we've got in the pipeline with a smattering of consumer. We always have some single family mortgages for the most part on the consumer side. We're booking that are in our backyard originated by our team we're not out there buying that stuff and the stuff we're holding on our books is generally ARMs there are 7/1 or 10/1 kind of ARM products we're not taking interest rate risk or much interest rate risk on those efforts.

So it's pretty well balanced Brett. In terms of yields, we were seeing some improvement in the yields as I anticipated in the real estate book. As fewer and fewer banks are originating because they're concerned about 100 or 300 or they're beyond concerned they've been told to slow down by a regulator. So we saw some improvement there and again a lot of our commercial real estate is that structured product where we do a five year fixed rate non-recourse low LTV loan, it's been so successful for us. When 10 year got the 2.60, we were feeling pretty good and we were getting some really nice yields out of that. Now that we've backed up again to 2.20, I think and yesterday I think we spent a little time below 2.20.

I'm not so sure we're going to hold our own if that stays where it is, we're certainly hopeful for all of our cases that we get a little more positive slope to the yield curve which will allow us to get some better yields out of the commercial real estate portfolio. Holding our own in C&I, if you look in the queue where we have weighted average coupons in the back that was bloated if you will, the C&I portfolio was bloated by the energy deal and accretion.

So we're holding our own there and warehouse we're holding our own as you saw. We rarely drift below LIBOR 300 to anybody in that portfolio that's usually when we are asking the client to maybe move to someone else and we find a new client. The problem of that business, if you will it's a 100% beta we're [indiscernible] so that's a 100% kind of beta business. As Mays said, we pick up a couple of basis points with rates, we're trying hard to make bank more asset sensitive and we're being successful on a dynamic basis, we're getting more successful.

So I think we just hold our own across all the asset classes, real estate will be up or down depending upon where the 10 year is.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. Appreciate all the color.

Kevin Hanigan

You bet.

Our next question comes from Scott Valentin of Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Scott Valentin

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Kevin Hanigan

Hey Scott.

Scott Valentin

Just thinking about credit going forward, I know fourth quarter first quarter kind of have some one-offs. But I think Kevin just mentioned you guys typically have a very low net charge off rate. I'm just wondering in terms of provision expense and whether the loan loss allowances allowing for loan growth. But hold the -- if you go back to more traditional type of loss scenario, you guys are running losses should the provision expenses basically track loan growth and kind of hold the allowance where it is in terms of percentage of loans, is that a fair way to look at it?

Kevin Hanigan

It is. If you want to step back from a $100,000 fee that is and the closer you get to the ground the less it is, right. So it depends on the asset class you're generating the loan value in. In today's world if it's a real estate deal given our really low loss given default, we may put up 60 or 65 basis points that seems low, but that's a lot when you consider we're sub 10 basis points. We are making losses over 13 years in oil and gas.

We're still putting up 3.4% on every deal. So the factors have not reeled themselves in enough in oil and gas to reel that back in eventually they will. In C&I, it's pretty standard for us to put up 1% maybe a little more than 1%, so some of it depends on the asset class going forward. So if we do it in oil and gas, it bumps it up pretty materially until we've seen the early signs of better credit migration in energy particularly in the OEM category. Again that was down $65 million or so in the quarter and we're down only $103 million of total OEM credits. $72 million of which are energy and I think from our conversations with the oil and gas team yesterday. They believe all of those are headed to a better place and none of them were headed to a worst place. So, as we correct that portfolio those factors will come down and we'll no longer have to put up 3.4%.

I prefer, again these things are all statistical models and we follow our model we don't go changing it for willy-nilly reasons just because we feel like it can't. I prefer running the bank at a 115-120 kind of number, it gives you cushion for things that can go wrong and things go wrong in the business.

Scott Valentin

Fair enough. And then you mentioned energy just wondering determination kind of the process is ongoing what you are seeing there?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. We're in the early stages of that and interestingly as we set the price tag for Q2, it's a lot lower than it was in Q1, because energy had backed up remember oil got down in the high forties and so and gas was down. So at the time we set out price tag across the board, it's lower than it was in Q1 and it remains below the strip going out. So notwithstanding that there's a lot of money that's come into the business, a lot of folks are back to drilling particularly in the stack and the scoop and in the Permian.

I think we'll see some potential growth in the energy portfolio in the quarter. They won't be huge, because we've had a pay off early in the quarter on a deal. But there are some deals out there, we're winning some, we're losing some. The ones we've lost are generally we've gotten too tough on the amount of equity we want in the deal or the amount of post-closing liquidity that's on the balance sheet. We've lost a couple for being too sticky on that. But in general, we feel much better about that business.

Last comment I'll make there it houses $75 million of $140 million worth of substandard in non-accrual loans. We have – there are only six names that represent that. So it's not a big universe of things to keep your finger on, so we can keep our finger on often. Three of those six names have got all or part of their assets in data rooms to be sold, so more hope on that we can see some kind of resolution on a couple of our stickier energy credits as we go forward.

Scott Valentin

Thanks for color, it helps. And then just on retail in terms of CRE, I know you used in slide on page Kevin you said 29% of the Houston portfolio is retail. Just wondering overall for the portfolio, what percent is retail and maybe any trends you're seeing there or are you seeing rates increased or maybe its lease rate declines? And maybe just what asset class you guys are focused on is a strip mall or it's something else?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, really good question. Think of our portfolios about a-third, a-third, a-third. A-third, be office, a-third be retail, a-third b minus to c multi family. So it's pretty consistent that's what it is in Houston that's what it is across the portfolio. We haven't seen any negative trends out of retail yet. Certainly can't rule it out with all that's going. It's basically strip. It's not the prettiest stuff in town right. It's the stuff we probably don't drive by as we're going home anyhow, at least the guys who are sitting in the office with me.

But it's solid and it's not big name Tenant. So if a RadioShack goes bankrupt we might have a little bit of exposure, but it's really small. We don't have a whole lot of exposure to things like JC Penney or the Big Box Hannah guys. So just haven't seen anything that concerns us yet, but I think we certainly sharpen our pencils as we do new retail deals today. Particularly as it pertains to tenancy and what could happen with the tenancy of that over the next several years, that's how really focusing and stress testing, new deals coming in the existing portfolio.

Scott Valentin

Okay. Thanks very much.

Our next question comes from Matt Onie of Steven Zinc. Please go ahead.

Matt Onie

Hey, great. Good morning, guys.

Kevin Hanigan

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Onie

Going back to your commentary on the more to our house, I believe you mentioned -- the industry got a lot more efficient and the average hold period came down the first quarter.

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, it went from 17 to 13.

Matt Onie

And is it your sense Kevin that that has continued in recent weeks. I'm just trying to get a better idea is that a unique phenomenon in 1Q or could that proceed into the rest of the year.

Kevin Hanigan

I don't have a good answer to that one because I didn't ask that question yesterday Matt. I'll put it on the list for next -- next time I have the way to get it. My sense is it probably goes back, I don't know if it goes all the way back to 17 or 18 days but you know 15 days seems like it would be more reasonable going forward so I think we get a little bit of boost out of having more volumes in people's pipelines which just kind of slows down the turn time.

Matt Onie

Okay. And then separately I believe you mentioned the corporate healthcare initiative was originally a strategy to diversify the loan portfolio and now you've just kind of shut this down. What are your thoughts from here about diverse final loan portfolio, I just want to get a better idea if you are approaching the same type of internal concentration limit that would more or less limit the growth of certain loan types you have right now?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes, we don't have anything in the works not looking at anything in particular, our general approach which has been used, they are always successful mostly successful it is we build around the person. If there's a person in a vertical line is a season pro and they can bring a line of business and we believe the loss given default in that business is reasonable and we can be successful at it. We tend to build around people.

And again, this healthcare thing is more about as we sat around thinking about it is that a stroke of the pen can change too much and we don't know who the winners and losers will be after the stroke of that pen. To get LIBOR plus 350 there is just not enough risk return in there for us to be playing in the space it's more about that just can change too fast for us. The odd thing is we talked about that before we got in the business this time.

I mean we made a mistake, okay. We made mistakes getting into the business and we made a mistake on their credit and it's again around here everybody knows I'm beyond disappointed I was for the first some other words I could characterize for the first couple of days. But I'm embarrassed we, don't blow it very often but we missed it.

Matt Onie

Well, understood and I appreciate your commentary.

Kevin Hanigan

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Gary Tenner of D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. This is actually Riley Storm [ph] on for Gary. Good morning, guys. So most of my questions have been answered at this point; just one more quick thing on the healthcare portfolio. As far as moving on from that, do you guys need to spit any loan sales there or surge to natural run off over time?

Mays Davenport

Natural run off over time. A good portion of portfolio is relatively short dating maturities like one of our block and then tackle middle market portfolio, the one year credit facilities and even if the company is doing well, we'll probably think about exiting it. As you can imagine, when you have a loss in the line of business, you also have to put up higher factors in the other things in that line of business. So it's a provisioning drag to have them on here and as we get rid of them, we get to recoup those excess provision now up against those additional loans. So we will -- this isn't going to be a blowing out, let's get out of a $58 million we've got. This would be -- we will be rational about it. The only other comment I should make on that that I haven't made is I'm talking about corporate healthcare; I'm talking about -- $3 million, $4 million, $5 million, $10 million kind of credit facilities.

As I said, we've got nine names for that $58 million in funding's; we still financed doctor offices if they are buying a couple of $100,000 scanning machine or something of that nature; that's a business we're in through our branch network and through a lender that does kind of doctor offices and back offices in one of our branches. We're still active in that business, we'll always be active in that business; it's the one, two, three practice of a [indiscernible] ophthalmologist or ortho guy -- I mean that -- we're in that business and we'll be remaining in that business -- I should make that clear.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. That's the color, thanks, guys.

Our next question comes from Christopher Nolan of FBR & Co. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Kevin, have you seen any change in terms of the regulatory view in terms of the $10 billion threshold because it seems like they are changing the perspective in terms of the financial stability concern for $10 billion deals and up?

Kevin Hanigan

Yes. We just have seen very little traction on the $10 billion front. I think the only regulatory change that we may feel and the others below $10 billion is the tone at the top. As the top changes, that tone gets pushed down within the agencies to the folks in the field. Our exam is usually scheduled for the summer. We haven't had our exam yet this year. Although we've never really had major issues in any regulatory exit exam with the fed or the state with both Regulata. It seems to me, Chris, that most of the talk has been around the $50 billion and I'm probably not the perfect guy to talk about this, but it seems there's a lot more traction around taking this $50 billion to 50 sea power bank up to $150 billion or $200 billion something like that. And that's not a bad thing in its own right, should they really be regulated like the really big guys are -- without naming names. And to the extent, those guys get some relief of the $50 billion level. It's our understanding the cost of going above $50 billion is really expensive. Four-year, $50 million a year is what we've been told, not that we would know much about that as compared to our $7.5 million to go through $10 million. I think that could change a bit of the industry dynamic as it pertains to M&A. If those guys don't have to worry about incurring that cost of going above $50 million, you may find a lot of the banks that are below $50 million become aggregators, become acquisitive whereas ` they have not been. So I think that could change the M&A dynamics of the business as much as anything.

Christopher Nolan

Great. Then as a follow up question. For the $200 million loan bogey that you put out there, how does this - given everything that has happened in the last couple of quarters, have you changed in terms of the criteria that you're asking your deal teams to generate in terms of cash flow coverage or anything. Or was the issue, do you think really more at the credit committee level?

Mays Davenport

First of all, I think we're tough around the credit these last couple of quarters than we've been. There's a lot more no's than there have been in the past. We're not going to do that anymore. We're going to do what we've always done in commercial real estate, which is low LTV, high yield on debt, high debt coverage ratio because that has worked for us through every cycle. So at that business, we're not going to change underwriting in any way, shape, or form other than we consider retail, although more deeply than we probably did in the past just because of the future of rebound.

Kevin Hanigan

In C&I, in things like this as we talk to our lenders over the last couple of weeks - and by the way, this one credit cut result right at the end of March, the pain was felt right at the end of the quarter. Actually, that ` in April. We've got them doing what they've done in the past and steering away from enterprise value lending or loans where we don't have asset coverage. That's where you can lose money and you can room a quarter. I think they all know walking in on ` value deal or deal, it doesn't have margin asset coverage is going to be a rare day for us for a really long period of time. That was the issue here. It wasn't just with healthcare; it was healthcare with the high ED component to it which can lead to high loss given the ` we've seen. Again, we've scrubbed it. I think that's the biggest change in the back.

Christopher Nolan

Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Mays Davenport

You bet.

Our next question comes from Joe Fininch [ph] of Hubde Group. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Kevin, most of my questions were answered, but one more. You said you expect to get back to the 75 percentile in terms of operating performance relative to peers. You're at 50 now, you lower at 90. So what prevents you from getting back to that 90 percentile? What changes incrementally here? Is it the incremental cost of crossing 10? Or is this something else and then how do you define those percentiles in terms of ROA?

Kevin Hanigan

Credit is the only thing we presented but I think the rest of the bank, if you look -- if you strip out credit and I know we don't get to strip our credit and I'm not telling you the dog ate my homework. My gosh, we had a bad day. But if you strip out this event and look at the quarter without this, it was probably a $0.02 or $0.03 beat, it was a $200 million loan growth, it's the best efficiency ratio we've ever reported, some 45% ROAs were way elevated. I didn't run those but they were probably 130-ish without this event. It's credit that would -- those are the big things that can move the needle. The blocking and tackling side of this business, we're still really, really good at and I'll put us up against just about anybody when it comes to blocking and tackling. So Joe, I really think its managing credit, it's getting our way through the $100 million we have if you will between energy and healthcare and get those things resolved sooner rather than later.

I think outside of that, the fact that we have outside of that $30 million worth of OAEM and $40 million worth of substandard loans in the bank for the remaining $5.6 billion or $5.7 billion worth of assets. It's pretty good and one of those asset classes is recovering and the other one we've shut down, so we've got to execute on getting out of those sticky names in oil and gas and getting out of the hospital deal that we own, that with an ORE for a while and this credit guy I talked about in December. That's what we got to focuses on, that's why we've got it executed and believe me, we more than anybody know we've got to put good numbers going forward, it's our time to execute and we fully intend to do it.

And I think for the remaining time for the year, we could get over back at the percentage. I mean for the remaining quarters, we will be back to the high performance levels. This is just making up for this first quarter I don't see him every day. We're talking for the full year. We get paid by stacking our cells up against our peer group, and I've said this before but there may be people new or they don't remember this part of it.

But the executive in my top of the house comp or most of our senior management and any executives, its driven by stacking ourselves up against the peer group call it the take a regional bank industry if you will and if we stack ourselves up against them, ROA, ROE and NPA is [70.08] – I'm sorry efficiency ratios. If worth 50 percentile, we get paid at the 50 percentile. We're at the 90, we get paid at the 90, we're at the 75th, we get paid at the 75th. We believe we'll get back to the 75th for the entire year as Mays said by operating at the ninetieth in those things for the rest of the year. The most challenging one there is to get back to the 75th percentile on credit we've got to we've got to execute and get out with some of these names.

So solving in a way and away in credit doesn't mean that, it just means that Peter stock over another potential. Substandard wanders getting lower.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thanks for the color there and the last one for me. Yes, Kevin you said you're only expecting the change in tone for banks below 10 billion so then why you said earlier you were going to snow play the building of the cost related to -- what's the rationale for that if you are not expecting all that material change.

Kevin Hanigan

We would have to comply until 2019 Joe, so were just sitting here saying what. That doesn't mean something might not happen, there are some senators there are people on the Senate finance committee that are working maybe on doing some things for those of us below 10. So our view is while we could've been ready maybe by the end of this year we didn't need that necessarily have to be ready we don't have to comply it is I can't remember who said they've done by their map we get there sometime next year and it's probably the latter part of next year we're grown it basically $200 million a quarter. We got another year beyond that to comply so we got lots of time and I think everyone of our shareholders if we can save $500,000 or $600,000 potentially by slower playing this. I think everyone would say save the money. As long you can still comply in time.

So I think we've just chosen the right strategy to slow play this, save maybe $0.5 million of cost that we might loaded into this year and instead – and still have the optionality to be ready in time. Both to me at least that was one of the easiest decisions the executive team has made all year. If I slow play this and see what happens because you don't have to be ready by the end of the year we just work towards getting ahead of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Kevin Hanigan

You bet.

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Kevin Hanigan for any closing remarks.

Kevin Hanigan

Thank you all for participating in the call. Lots of really good questions today, which is why we wanted to make sure we left additional time for questions. Again we're disappointed over the single event. We're going to put it behind us and get back to executing and talk to you all throughout the quarter. Thank you all.

