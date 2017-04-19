Our Latest Thoughts On Painted Pony

We remain patient, but the outlook is currently mixed as management needs to prove to shareholders that the UGR acquisition was a sound move and outperform on an operational basis.

Painted Pony's updated investor slides give a more detailed outlook as to what the overall company looks like post the UGR acquisition.

(Note: This analysis was first posted on HFI Research on April 16. For more detailed analysis on energy equities similar to this, please click here for more info.)

Fundamental Overview

Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF, PPY.TO) updated its investor presentation over the last week. The updated slides give us a good look at how much potential upside there is in the newly combined entity.

If shareholders approve the UGR acquisition, it would propel PPY into the third largest Montney reserve holder:

The question for shareholders really is whether PPY needs such a large reserve base relative to its current size. As we wrote in the past, the UGR acquisition is quintessentially a bet on the future of Canadian LNG. If LNG projects start up by 2020, PPY will have the reserve base and the production volume to unload its natural gas into the new LNG pipelines. If LNG doesn't get approved, all this new reserve base will be highly dilutive to the shareholders.

The best analogy we can use in this case is like the story of Warren Buffett buying "soon to be outdated" stamp collections. Buying up all the stamps might prove to be a great value bet in the long term, especially if others want the stamps, but it requires the seller to have a market to sell the stamps into. What if there are no buyers for the rare stamps in the future?

This is what PPY must gamble its future proposition on. It needs LNG.

We already know from a growth basis is that PPY's acquisition of UGR will propel it to be one of the largest natural gas producers in Canada. On a cash flow basis, PPY is expected to earn ~C$1.80 per share in 2018 making the company cheap on an EV/DACF basis. However, much of the future takeaway capacity hinges on the completion of AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) plants and favorable natural gas pricing. Both of which are subject to execution risk. With investors concerned about the potential outlook for Canadian LNG and the incoming dilution, it makes sense for most to stay clear of PPY shares until the management can prove operationally that acquiring UGR was a sound decision.

Technical Overview:

Relative performance to high quality:

Relative performance to sector:

Relative performance to peers:

Relative performance to WTI & natural gas:

On a relative performance basis, it appears that the recent underperformance is reaching historical support levels. TRIX, the momentum indicator, shows that PPY shares are getting close to a bottom, but a breakout is required for the trend to continue. The acquisition really dented the underlying share price performance relative to peers and the underlying commodities. We suspect that the share price could continue to lag for a bit longer given the mixed technical backdrop.

Conclusion

We remain patient on PPY, but the outlook is currently mixed from a technical and fundamental viewpoint. More operational data will be needed in the months ahead to regain investor confidence, and we await for more data to decide on where we stand with our current position. If the company does execute operationally, however, we could see the shares rerate, but the upside has been materially reduced as a result of the dilution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPY.TO, PDPYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.