Oil Prices Tank, OPEC Cuts A 'Paper Tiger'

The production cuts announced by OPEC at the end of November and by non-OPEC producers in early December caused the market to rally, as traders imagined a cut of 1.8 million barrels per day would quickly trim world crude stocks. The first signs were expected to be seen in the U.S. because oil data is the most timely and transparent in the world and a large share of OPEC's sales are to Asia.

But three-and-one-half months into the deal, U.S. crude imports remain robust. If OPEC had not announced the cuts and kept reminding everyone they had cut, you would never know it, looking at U.S. data.

In the year to date, total crude imports averaged 8.018 million barrels per day, up 2.9% from the same period in 2016. They are also up more than 200,000 b/d from December, the month before the cuts were to go into effect.

Saudi Arabia is the second largest source of U.S. crude imports. Imports from Saudi Arabia rebounded last week after dropping in the two prior weeks. In the year to date, Saudi crude exports to the U.S. are 10% higher than in 2016 and 25% higher than in December.

News articles report that Aramco has not reduced shipments to its Asian customers. If true, it begs the question of where Aramco has cut shipments.

It was reported that the non-OPEC producers will meet with the OPEC members on May 25th to discuss rolling the deals into the second half of 2017. It will be interesting to see if countries such as Kazakhstan attend. It has increased production (by 78,000 b/d from October), instead of reducing it by the 20,000 b/d it had promised. Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has called the pledge "symbolic."

"Producers will look at the expected condition of the market over the next two years, and will be cautious when making their decision on any extension," Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih told Arabiya.

Conclusions

It is possible that extending the cuts could actually prolong the glut. If the cuts support oil prices, and therefore the ramp-up of U.S. crude production during the second half of 2017, it is possible that the production gains could totally offset OPEC's cut by the end of 2017. Then, the glut would continue into 2018.

