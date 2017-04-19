'Dumb And Dumber'

This time around it's researchers from Stanford and Emory warning that this is going to end in tears.

Another day, another study on the perils associated with the rampant proliferation of ETFs.

I've been writing for public consumption on this platform for around a year now and I'm not sure there's much I can say definitively about the experience.

One thing I can say with confidence is that I've kept readers in the loop or, perhaps more poignantly, I've managed to drag a lot of people into the discussions the pros are having.

Now that doesn't mean you've agreed with everything (or indeed with anything) I've said and, in fact, you may not even agree that what I've talked about matters - but at least I've managed to inject your voice into the conversation by broaching the same subjects here that are being bandied about on Wall Street.

Well, one of the things a whole lot of pros have been talking about lately is the rampant proliferation of ETFs.

(Goldman)

To be sure, this is a conversation people have been having for a long time. But importantly, we seem to have moved on from active managers and sell-side desks being defensive about it ("hey, where's all the money going and what happened to my fees?!") to being genuinely concerned ("ok, we accept the fact that everyone's in ETFs and we're a dying breed, but now we're actually worried about what the knock-on effect is going to be for the broad market").

Of course, there's the liquidity problem which no one understands. And that's fine (the not understanding it part) as long as you at least consider that when Carl Icahn and Howard Marks tell you you're missing something, you probably are. I'm not even going to try and rehash it here, but I guess the simplest way I can explain it is that there is no such thing as "ETF liquidity" where that's supposed to be something separate and distinct from liquidity in the underlying assets. You own the assets. This isn't a CDS contract.

But beyond that we've seen other very valid criticisms popping up. Like the point I made a couple of days ago about high yield bond ETFs (NYSEARCA:HYG) funneling money disproportionately to overleveraged capital structures as a result of the ETFs' mandate to replicate an index.

And don't forget the point I made on Monday about S&P ETFs (NYSEARCA:SPY) misallocating investor capital by channeling money to companies that are themselves (relatively) bad capital allocators. Note that this makes markets "dumber" - and I swear I don't mean that in a pejorative way. If efficient capital allocation is "smart", then by definition anything less than efficient is "dumb," or at least "dumber." The following three charts unequivocally suggest that in that respect, ETFs are making the market a whole lot less smart:

(Goldman)

Well, on Wednesday, we got the latest on how ETFs are dumbing down markets. And in case you think I'm being needlessly critical, I'm going to show you the screengrab from Bloomberg (do note that I know a lot of people at Bloomberg and they are not allowed to write headlines like this unless they can demonstrate to editors that there's a good reason):

Here are some excerpts from the piece:

Exchange-traded funds are making stock markets dumber - and more expensive. That's the finding of researchers at Stanford University, Emory University and the Interdisciplinary Center of Herzliya in Israel. They've uncovered evidence that higher ownership of individual stocks by ETFs widens the bid-ask spreads in those shares, making them more expensive to trade and therefore less attractive. This phenomenon eventually turns stocks into drones that move in lockstep with their industry. It makes life harder for traders seeking informational edges by offering fewer opportunities to capitalize on insights into earnings and other signals.

Read that last bolded passage. Do you realize what that says? It says this: "ETFs are making it impossible to 'seek alpha.'" Which, by the way, is exactly what I said last week. To wit, from "5, 10 Years From Now, You're Gonna Miss John Gotti":

Your 30% return isn't any different from Sharon's. Neither of you are "seeking alpha" (so to speak). Both of you are just sitting back and watching the benchmark print money for you. You're "seeking beta." And finding it.

See what I mean about me keeping you in (and in most cases "ahead") of the discussion?

Now back to the Bloomberg post:

"ETFs are clearly an important development in financial markets, which have brought many well-documented benefits to investors," researchers Doron Israeli, Charles Lee and Suhas Sridharan wrote in a paper last month. "Our evidence suggests the growth of ETFs may have (unintended) long-run consequences for the pricing efficiency of the underlying securities." A single percentage point increase in ETF ownership has demonstrable effects on an individual stock, the researchers found. Over the ensuing year, correlation to the share's industry group and the broader market ticks up 9 percent, while the relationship between its price and future earnings falls 14 percent. Meanwhile, bid-ask spreads rise 1.6 percent and absolute returns grow 2 percent. The cause? Unsophisticated investors and the ways they buy securities. Before index funds, traders who thought they knew something others didn't could turn a profit in transactions with less informed buyers of individual stocks. That disadvantaged cohort now buys ETFs, locking up securities that traders once could pick off when price discrepancies arose.

So that's obviously horrible. Especially the bolded bits.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: "oh, the poor pros can't scalp us anymore using their informational edge, too bad."

Well, it also means that on the rare occasions when you've done your homework and uncovered something that's material which gives you an edge, you can't capitalize on it either. Again, neither you or anyone else can "seek alpha."

In the final analysis, ETFs are unquestionably making the market "dumber." The jury is no longer out on that. They also rub salt in the wound by making it impossible for you to be smart (to "seek alpha" so to speak).

In keeping with my recent efforts to keep posts concise, I'll leave it at that.

But do allow me to show you one last chart which not only touches on the bid-ask concept mentioned above, but also illustrates quite effectively how the ETF trading process you think is so elegant and straightforward is actually just what I've always said it is: a convoluted nightmare...

(SocGen)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.