Starbucks Signals The Start Of A New Story

The company has struggled with declining traffic growth lately, but new drinks such as The Unicorn can fix this issue by driving in first-time customers.

Premiering The Unicorn Frappucino demonstrates that the company is willing to experiment outsides its core to bring in a new type of customer.

Starbucks hasn't been just about coffee for years, but a recent move signals the company is now willing to experiment with just about anything.

Starbucks shareholders: Meet the Unicorn Frappucino. The mythical creature is the company's very real attempt to win new business and delight customers who might otherwise never walk into a Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) store. Though at first glance it may appear to be a confusing product strategy, shareholders should be as delighted as customers taking to social media to rave about the limited time offering, because this mythical creature just might usher in a new wave of solutions to Starbucks's declining traffic problem.

Of course, those wondering what happened to Howard Schultz's original vision of Starbucks as a purveyor of only the finest beans and as a coffee paradise might ask: How did we end up here? Although the Unicorn Frappucino is not the first occurrence of Starbucks stepping outside its core, it is easily the furthest territory from a gourmet coffee-based beverage the company has ever ventured into.

Source: Snapchat

This is because the Unicorn Frappucino symbolizes the entrance of a new narrative in Starbucks's growing arsenal, one in which the company is saying "we can be, and will be, anything to anybody." The target market for this product is probably the same demographic that would never order a Pike Place Roast to begin with, especially not a cup without sugar and milk. This reality should encourage shareholders discouraged by the company's recent inability to drive more people into its doors.

For years now, Starbucks has attacked the non-coffee drinking portion of the market drawn to its socially aware, quasi-luxury brand through offering tea, creative takes on the Frappucino, and seasonal drinks. But this market never fully epitomized the brand, and Schultz constantly tried to bring the company's story back to its coffee heritage and the brand experience throughout all of their dabbles in new product categories.

The Unicorn is different. Now, Starbucks is embracing the image of no longer being just a coffee purveyor by proudly displaying its quixotic adventures into magical forests. This will bring the children of frequent visitors into the store, more non-coffee drinkers, and perhaps even coffee loyalists willing to drop by for an additional visit to try a Frappucino that features the magic of a Wonka creation and the brightness of a Warhol.

Source: Email from Company

Why should this matter to shareholders? Starbucks's stock, despite gaining 6% over the last month, has been limited by an allegedly self-induced traffic problem (chart shown below) that weighed on comp sales the past few quarters. This is a problem I've covered extensively (see: here and here). Starbucks solves this problem with the Unicorn, or at least with a series of drinks like it that will likely follow for the summer. What better way to drive new people into the store than to focus on a different type of customer?

Source: A previous report of mine that detailed the traffic problem

While it is too early to assess the long-term impacts of prominently displaying a Unicorn aside the brand's logo, skeptics are right to assume that the brand may suffer from at least some form of dilution. This is why separating the best coffees into its Reserve stores can allow Starbucks to be many different things to many different people.

As Starbucks attempts to serve the ultra high-end niche of the coffee market with new roasteries and reserve stores (covered here), drinks like this will find their home in legacy (dare I say, normal?) stores. And if the Unicorn is any indication, Starbucks looks set to serve new sections of the drink market with its existing stores while still maintaining its coffee purists through the Reserve brand.

Thus, shareholders should rejoice. The Unicorn, as confusing as it may first appear, is exactly the type of drink that can inspire off-peak visits and bring in a new customer base. Both of these, as well as operational issues with Mobile Order & Pay, were the basis of my last report's concerns for the short-term future of the stock. New traffic means Starbucks can return to the "mid-single digit comps" promised by management, thereby alleviating many of the short-term concerns plaguing the company.

Still, new CEO Kevin Johnson must work to solve the technical and operational challenges surrounding Mobile Order & Pay. And, make no mistake about it, a limited time offering is not a long-term solution to the company's recent traffic issues. But it symbolizes that the company may be embracing a different type of customer with open arms, while utilizing the Reserve brand to bolster its reputation among existing, coffee-drinking customers. If the Unicorn and whatever is surely to follow succeed in dazzling the palettes of new customers, the traffic problems that made me question Starbucks's valuation will disappear and the stock will likely shoot higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In the past, I have served as a barista at a licensed Starbucks store and interviewed for an internship with the company