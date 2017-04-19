You Must Be Betting On More Multiple Expansion For The S&P 500

Reduced share counts account for much of the earnings growth (which is fine), but be wary you are paying for multiple expansion/share reduction, not real growth.

If there is no additional money earned from last year (on a real basis), where can company earnings growth come from?

On a real basis, the total amount of money earned in the economy is nearly negative, an almost sure sign of recession - this is hard data.

In the long run, people can only consume what they earn.

This week's article on industrial production being an indicator of weak growth and potential recession received some criticism on whether it was a "leading indicator", "lagging indicator", or not relevant at all. See it here.

I want to walk through some math that is harder to dispute (although criticism is always welcome) to show that real growth (not inflation or buybacks) is nearly impossible in the near future.

The active assumption is that, over the long run, people can only consume what they earn. Credit can fuel short-term growth, but that comes at the expense of future growth since that debt must be paid off with earned dollars. Government subsidies will be ignored for this analysis.

If there are less dollars earned in the economy, where can the marginal growth over the next year come from?

All Data From Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Earned Dollars

Using data published by the BLS the first Friday of every month in the Employment Situation report and inflation data, it is possible to calculate the aggregate earned dollars in the economy each month. Given that wages and income are the drivers of the economy (GDP = 70% consumption), this has tremendous predictive power for future growth.

Buy multiplying average hourly earnings * average weekly hours * 52, we can arrive at the average annual earnings for employed people.

This number then needs to be multiplied by the total number of employed people and that gives us aggregate dollars earned by employed people. Adjust this for inflation and you can see what the real growth of dollars earned in the economy.

Note: The chart above is broken down into "Production & Nonsupervisory" employees and "Total". The "Total" time series only goes back to 2006, but given how tight the correlation is, I think it's fair for historical analysis to simply use the Production and Nonsupervisory employees time series. Also, Production and Nonsupervisory employees make up over 80% of total employees, and this ratio has been very consistent over time.

I don't think it's a coincidence that a recession happens right around when aggregate income growth turns negative. It is not an exact science, but going back several recessions, it has held true, plus or minus a few months on either side.

Logically, this makes sense. If there is less money earned vs. a year ago, then there can be less money spent, and therefore, negative economic growth.

It is also easy to see the trend towards zero. This should be used as forward-looking series based on the trend. Aggregate wage growth is not yet negative, but is trending sharply in that direction.

It is also interesting to note the times income growth fell (above) but did not turn negative corresponded to air pockets in the economy but not outright recessions; further supporting the thesis that negative income growth is the main driver of recessions, and expansions can continue as long as incomes rise. There is no data to support this trend reversing and thus acting prior to more income growth declines is the only logical thing to do.

Real aggregate income growth is just about 1% as of last month. With that being true, how can the economy manage a growth rate substantially higher than 1%. GDP for Q1 is tracking at 0.5% according to the Atlanta Fed, in line with what you'd expect given these levels of income growth. Growth will follow the trend of aggregate income, which is moving towards zero.

Can Stocks Still Move Higher?

Of course. This is not a call to sell everything. I would, however, shift equity exposure to defensive, consumer staple names in the event this long-term trend holds true. Stocks that are linked to real growth have a high probability of underperforming over the next year because there are not any marginal dollars in the economy to fuel high discretionary consumption growth. Consumer staple names are likely to outperform high growth names in the event of a recession or slow growth.

How Much Higher Can Stocks Go?

No one really knows the answer to this, so the best way to measure this is on a risk-reward basis. The risk is clearly high unless one wants to avoid aggregate income growth converging towards zero. That aside, how high is the reward?

Working off the assumption that sales are likely not to grow, companies are left to buyback shares, reducing the count and manufacturing earnings growth. Which is fine; share price appreciation is all equal. For this to happen, investors must be willing to pay higher multiples on sales/revenue to see substantial increases in the S&P 500. At record multiples already, the reward seems low.

Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

Note: Divergence in sales (Black) vs. net income is an indication of "manufactured" EPS due to loose accounting standards.

Conclusion

This was intended to clarify "leading" indicators vs. "lagging" indicators and use hard data (actual earned dollars in the economy) to forecast the potential for future growth.

With the potential for future growth low and trending lower, investors are left with expanding multiples to fuel further (substantial gains) in equity prices.

That, based on this data and history, is a low risk-reward proposition.

Anything is possible, but I'd choose to prepare now by shifting to consumer staples, rotating out of growth sectors, and reducing total equity exposure (not zero, just reduce exposure).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.