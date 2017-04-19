Citigroup: The Better-Yielding Large Bank

Citigroup has shown plenty of reasons for investors to view the bank in a better light.

Despite consistently producing strong earnings for several years now, Citigroup (NYSE:C) still trades based on legacy issues. The market won't let the large financial escape the past.

As my Q1 2017 earnings analysis highlighted, the stock still trades below book value and hasn't seen the same post-election bump as the other large financials. The market, though, is missing one key signal when passing on owning Citigroup at the current price.

As the financial crisis starts becoming a distant memory and capital ratios build in large banks, capital returns become a growing part of the investment thesis. A lot of investors like the nearly 3% dividend yield of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) despite the fraud scandal and the somewhat aggressive buyback of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

The key to the story, though, is that Citigroup actually pays a higher yield when investors consider the net payout yield that combines the dividend yield with the net stock buyback yield. The net payout yield tends to highlight cheap stocks, as buybacks can only go so far on a stock that trades at a large multiple of future cash flows.

In Q1, Citigroup repurchased 30 million shares, and combined with the dividend, that amounted to $2.2 billion returned to shareholders. Considering the stock is worth roughly $160 billion, the quarterly yield was roughly 1.4%, or about 5.6% annualized. The market isn't exactly impressed with the 1.1% dividend yield, but the company makes up for that with substantial stock buybacks that are highly beneficial with the stock trading below book value.

Consistent results and cheap valuation are the reasons that Citigroup now leads the large-cap financials of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan and Wells Fargo in capital returns as a percentage of market value. Note how Citigroup had the lowest yield nearly 3 years ago.

C Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The better part of the story for investors is that Citigroup plans to increase capital returns. CEO Michael Corbat made it clear with this statement in the earnings release that the bank plans to further increase this lead if the regulators approve.

Through our earnings and the utilization of $800 million in Deferred Tax Assets, we generated $5.5 billion of total regulatory capital before returning $2.2 billion to our shareholders. Our CET 1 Capital ratio rose to 12.8% and we could not be more committed to continuing to increase the capital we return to shareholders.

The key investor takeaway is that the above net payout yield and the signal from the large financial are more highlights of how Citigroup has changed in the last several years. The stock shouldn't trade below book value, but investors can take advantage of this opportunity for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.