Snap: How Low Should It Go?

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had a good first couple days, but now things are unraveling. Shares have gone from nearly $29 a share to just around $23 a share. Investors may have gotten ahead of themselves, paying nearly 60x sales for a company without any profits. It appears many of the investors piling into Snap are doing so out of their love for the product. The target Snap audience is less than 30 years old.

Robinhood, the mobile trading app that's popular among millennials, saw a 50% jump in trading activity on Snap's debut, with more than 40% of those trading on that day buying up shares. On Robinhood, the median age of Snap shareholders is 26 years old - the same age as founder Evan Spiegel.

This is a product that's got a lot of attention fast. But just as fast as these fad products come, they can be gone. Investors (millennials) have seen what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares have done and couldn't resist Snap.

Part of Snap's issue, and why it's operating in a very different environment than Facebook or Amazon when they came public, is competition.

More competition, more problems

Facebook is taking Snap head on, in more than one way. It has launched Facebook Camera, now allowing users to post short videos and photos that disappear after 24 hours and appear at the top of their friend's newsfeeds. A near exact clone of Snapchat Stories.

Facebook has also rolled out features similar to Snapchat Stories on its other platforms, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. Users and advertisers are now spending more time with Facebook and Instagram, moving away from Snapchat. Facebook boasts 1.8 billion active users. Putting its new Stories feature at the top of all those users' feeds was an easy way to spur usage and convince many to simply abandon Snapchat.

And a bull thesis that's quickly become a bear thesis

Snap does have its place, where it can cater to a unique audience that taps into a market advertisers are hot to get a hold of - the 18-34 year olds who are checking into the app nearly 20 times a day.

Snap has over 150 million users. However, consider that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) still has over 300 million, but that hasn't translated into any real profits. The same fate is likely in store for Snap. It lost $514 million in 2016, only bringing in $404 million in revenue. This follows a loss of $372 million in 2015.

Marketers just haven't figured out Twitter, nor have they figured out Snapchat. The biggest issue for Snap is convincing advertisers that there is value in the platform. For now, advertisers can't seem to find the "value" in Snapchat.

That is, a study by Ad Age has found that advertisers are less interested in Snapchat than other services like Instagram and Facebook. Ad Age surveyed some 1,600 marketers, with less than 40% saying they were interested in advertising on Snapchat. There just isn't a viable return on investment for most ad companies, and that could get even worse as user engagement continues to fall. In that same Ad Age survey, Snapchat was ranked next to last, in front of only AOL, in terms of return on investment.

Facebook and its Instagram platform are the ones attracting the ad dollars. Tracking the return on investment is next to impossible for Snap - there's no click-through and no opportunity for tracking links or direct impact on purchase or sign-ups.

Instagram will continue to eat Snap's lunch

In just eight months, Instagram Stories has over 200 million users. That easily tops the 160 million users that's taken Snap five years to cultivate. And it's coming for more of Snap's lunch, rolling out features that match Snapchat Stories - such as stickers and geofilters. Facebook's ability to fluidly and easily take market share is very bad news for Snap. If users are on Facebook more than Snap, and are watching more videos at Facebook versus Snap, then it'll be Facebook that continues to get the advertising dollars. It's going to be tough to see a social network be able to steal advertising dollars from Facebook.

Snap succeeded with a niche group and product, but as soon as it started to gain traction, Facebook leveraged its massive social presence to basically steal market share right back. Between Facebook and Instagram (which it purchased in 2012), it's hard to see how Snap thrives. It'll likely end up like Twitter and trade in no man's land for a while.

Then there's the voting rights issues.

Snap has issued a ton of non-voting shares, which will help keep activist investors away, but should also keep certain retail and institutional investors away. Snap founders will still control over 90% of the votes. Going along with that is the fact that company management is very inexperienced.

The long term

Snap is already thinking about iteration, as it's calling itself "a camera company" - not a disappearing message company, nor a social networking one. We've seen this before, with GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) not wanting to be defined as a camera company, and instead, calling itself a social network.

For now, Snap is still a social networking company of sorts. Its foray into camera devices with Spectacles is still unproven. Snap is rather intent on shifting the narrative away from being a social media company, yet, that will likely end up just as GoPro.

In the end, figuring out how to bring in ad dollars to a disappearing message service will prove difficult. However, selling $130 sunglasses - Spectacles - that only take video (no pictures) is a far stretch from iteration. We've seen smart glasses before, and it appears millennials aren't taking a liking to Snap's attempt. They have said walking around with Spectacles is weird. A product that's uncool likely won't catch on.

Never fear, Snap is also looking to develop drones - again, a similar path (and likely just as unfruitful) as GoPro. The latter has already had to recall its own drones.

The long-term opportunity, given serious competition, just isn't there for Snap. The answer for Snap's future likely coincides with the five (of nine) research firms that have a "Sell" rating on the stock. There will be increasing pressure for Snap at a time when advertisers still haven't figured out the value proposition of the platform. From my end, as an investor, I still haven't figured out the value proposition of the stock.

