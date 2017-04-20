Chipotle: Bill Ackman Ready To Checkout

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is now one of the major focuses of activist investor Bill Ackman after Pershing Square dumped its Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) stake. Ackman showed he has the patience to wait out a turnaround, as exhibited with VRX.

However, Ackman is cleaning up his portfolio. He's also positioned himself, per an SEC filing in March, to be able to sell his near 3 million stake from time to time without having to file multiple registration statements.

Yet, CMG has started to regain strength. The stock is up 25% in 2017. This could give Ackman the encouragement to ride this out. Pershing's average cost is right around $415 a share.

The Good

Chipotle has made moves to improve the corporate governance, but we need to see more along the lines of operations. The company got rid of its co-CEO role, and Ackman now has a larger stronghold on the Chipotle board, getting four board seats last year.

One of the big underrated catalysts looks to be a price raise. CMG recently upped its prices about 5% across 20% of its stores. Assuming shoppers continue to visit stores, this should boost earnings. Getting more customers to come into its stores hasn't been a good enough thesis. Thus, the recent price hike is the first we've seen since late 2015 and the first hike since the food safety scares.

The Longer Play

Assuming the price hikes are only a near-term catalyst, CMG will need something for the long term. The bigger play could be a business model overhaul. That is, becoming more of a franchiser and reducing operating costs that way.

The path might include slowing down store expansion (it's opening stores at a rate that just doesn't make sense) and actually considering a franchise model. This includes shutting down other areas that aren't growing fast enough, including ShopHouse and potentially Tasty Made. Still, this is something Ackman hasn't been able to convince Chipotle to change its stance on franchising.

Going forward, CMG might be more open, especially at Ackman's behest, and considering the fact that four of the relatively new board members at the company are Ackman appointees. One of whom is a Pershing partner, and another serves on Pershing's advisory board.

But, in the end, I don't think Ackman will be waiting around and will likely be exiting his position sooner rather than later, especially now that he has made a small return. This'll leave CMG to figure out future growth on its own. By all accounts, CMG's stock may well hit a ceiling at $500 a share until it changes its focus away from its over-expansion growth model of opening more and more stores toward a franchise model that focuses on operating costs. Meanwhile, Ackman is on the prowl for investments that can potentially make up for the VRX loss. While Chipotle might be able to rebound over the long term, it won't be enough, and it won't be fast enough for Ackman. There's just no easy activist play here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.