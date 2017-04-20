Qualcomm: Earnings Out, Nothing Changes

After earnings, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is still a long-term play with short-term headwinds still afoot.

FTC Claim Will be Dismissed

I strongly believe that under a Trump administration, which is heavily in favor of capitalistic means and measures, the FTC will dismiss its suit against QCOM very soon. With Maureen K. Ohlhausen as active chairman, I believe the gavel will land in QCOM’s favor. Her early statement dissenting the decision to file against Qualcomm implies a favorable ruling for the company.

Maureen K. Ohlhausen’s Statement

Since her coming to the council in 2012, Ohlhausen has long been an advocate to let the market run its course.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Legal Woes Will Weigh Down

Qualcomm provided decent guidance numbers that for the most part are in line with what analysts were calling for. However, these numbers are highly contingent on the company getting paid by suppliers (or at least the suppliers continuing to recognize the payment due).

Source: Qualcomm

Even if by GAAP and on paper, this money is accounted for, QCOM still desperately needs these funds in hand to proceed with dividend payments, buybacks, and the NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) merger, or else it will be forced to seek further financing.

After listening to the earnings call, I still truly believe that Qualcomm will beat out Apple in the long term of the legal battle. As the company states in the earnings call, Apple suppliers will eventually be held accountable for paying back the aggregate $1 billion in owed payments to QCOM. However, the time frame to adhere to guidance is still in question because suppliers will continue to withhold payments. If legal troubles are not soon resolved, QCOM could continue to fade until legal litigations are settled.

Long term, I believe that Qualcomm will win out because contractually the company was not in the wrong. To summarize:

Suppliers owe Qualcomm money.

QCOM doesn’t contractually owe AAPL money.

Apple owes its suppliers.

Eventually, Qualcomm will be paid. The company will likely settle with Apple for some amount and renegotiate a contract to license at a lower rate. AAPL may or may not owe QCOM money in damages for trouble it has caused when the countersuit is settled. However, the resolution of this is very important before we will see any sort of large level institutional buying and share appreciation.

NXPI Acquisition is Slow

Qualcomm is still progressing in its NXP Semiconductors acquisition at a sluggish pace. Although antitrust road blocks seem to be clear concerning the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the tendered shares fell from 17.2% to 16.3% from April to March 2017. The company may need to raise its offering price to get its deal finished in 2017, which is essential for the mid-term recovery of the share price and the long-term thesis for QCOM.

The Future Looks Bright

Not everything looks bleak for QCOM shareholders though. Snapdragon 835 chips are selling faster than they can be put on the shelves due to the S8 launch, and sales and shipment of 3G and 4G phones are steadily growing due to strong sales in China. IoT, sever chips, and 5G technology segments are all showing continued promise as well.

Source: Qualcomm

The company also has an incredibly strong history of returning capital to investors through both an increasing dividend and share buybacks when it sees appropriate. Holding a blue-chip tech stock yielding over 4% in dividends with strong coverage isn’t a bad scenario to be in.

Conclusion

I remain a Strong Buy on QCOM. Hold the dividend and ride the stock up long term. As Warren Buffett once said:

"If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. Put together a portfolio of companies whose aggregate earnings march upward over the years, and so also will the portfolio's market value."

The impatient will pay the patient on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.