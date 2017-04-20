Making Sense Of Bonds (Podcast)

I've always felt that being a defenseman is the toughest job on a hockey team. Forwards score most of the goals, and goalies can steal the show with a few timely saves, but fans rarely notice a defenseman until he makes a mistake. Bonds get that same lack of respect from investors: everyone seems to forget the times they provided a safety net when stocks plummeted, but if they lose a few percentage points, they get kicked to the curb.

Part of the problem is that bonds can be difficult to understand. So, in my latest podcast, I devote the full episode to answering common questions about the asset class investors love to hate.

I previewed this episode in my last post about why bond prices fall when rates rise, and I'll continue with a series of blog posts that expand on some of the other issues discussed in the podcast:

If you started investing in bond ETFs about three years ago, chances are good that your holding is showing a loss on your brokerage statement. So you might be surprised to learn that broad-based bond index funds returned close to 4% annually over the three years ending March 31. I'll take another look at why many bond investors think they're losing money, even when they’re actually netting a positive return.



I continue to get asked why anyone would invest in bonds when interest rates have "nowhere to go but up." Does anyone still think they can forecast interest rates?



If you want to reduce the volatility in your portfolio but you prefer to avoid bonds, can you use cash or GICs instead?



Investors who focus on yield may elect to use real estate investment trusts (REITs) or preferred shares as substitutes for fixed income. These asset classes might have a role in a diversified portfolio, but not as a replacement for bonds or GICs.

Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks as I take a deeper dive into fixed income.