Qualcomm NXP Deal Gets U.S. Approval

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 19, 2017.

Qualcomm Discloses HSR Approval During Earnings Call

Perhaps the most important information that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) presented during its fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings conference call today had nothing to do with any financial metric. During the conference call, company management disclosed, almost as an aside, that the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had passed the HSR review process.

What is HSR? HSR stands for Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which calls for a Premerger Notification and Merger Review Process by the US government. The process required that Qualcomm file a notification of the deal, and then go through a waiting period while the government reviewed the proposal. During this process, the government can seek more information, extend the waiting period, or even try to block the acquisition.

If the waiting period expires and the government takes no action, the acquisition is good to go, which is apparently what happened here. As a Qualcomm investor, this comes as a tremendous relief, since there was a possibility that the Federal Trade Commission might hold up the merger. The FTC has sued Qualcomm alleging unfair competition under the Federal Trade Commission Act, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has joined the legal fray.

Qualcomm still needs to get approval in other parts of the world, most notably in the European Union. This might actually be the more difficult hurdle for the company.

During the conference call, the company made the point that I have made - that the FTC action was taken in the final hours of the Obama Administration and was strongly opposed by Maureen Ohlhausen in a 2/1 vote. Ohlhausen is now acting chair person of the commission, and President Trump has three commission vacancies to fill, which he hasn't done.

Trump can create a 3/2 Republican majority on the FTC, and this could change the direction it takes regarding Qualcomm. A withdrawal of the suit may not be in the cards, but I certainly expect the reconstituted FTC to soften its position and probably open the way for a settlement without a protracted court trial.

Despite Qualcomm's legal travails, Rethink Technology recommends the stock as a Buy.

Apple Casts a Pall Over Qualcomm's Results

If it hadn't been for a $974 million charge related to the Blackberry (NASDAQ:BBRY) arbitration award, Qualcomm would have posted a very strong quarter. Non-GAAP revenue was $5.99 billion, excluding the Blackberry award, a y/y gain of 8%. Non-GAAP net income grew by 28%.

Although I usually don't like resorting to non-GAAP metrics, in this case I feel they're worth considering, since the Blackberry award really is a one-time event. On a GAAP basis, revenue was $5.016 billion, a y/y decline of 10%. GAAP net income declined by 36% to $749 million. When the licensing business gets whacked, it hurts.

There was a lot of concern about the Apple suit going forward. Apple is withholding payments to its iPhone contract manufacturers that it believes Qualcomm owes it, the disputed $1 billion in license fee rebates that Qualcomm has withheld. The contract manufacturers are, in turn, withholding payment from Qualcomm. Both sides are starting to fight dirty in this little war.

Qualcomm is using the $1 billion it acknowledges it withheld to offset the license fee underpayments, so it had no effect on licensing revenue in the March quarter. This implies that the company was booking the rebates against revenue all along, a form of "contra revenue", as analyst Simona Jankowski of Goldman Sachs pointed out during the conference call. Qualcomm management would neither confirm nor deny this, but it seems pretty obvious.

Analysts wanted to know what's going to happen with Apple suppliers going forward. Qualcomm pointed out that the rebate agreement with Apple ended in December, so Apple has no pretext for withholding payments from its contractors. The payments withheld in the March quarter were for work done in the December quarter, when the rebate agreement was still in force.

Qualcomm's position is that neither Apple nor its contractors have a legal basis to withhold license royalties going forward. The company insists that its license agreements are still in force with Apple's suppliers.

That may be true, but that may not stop Apple from withholding part of the money it's charged by its contractors for the royalties those contractors owe Qualcomm. Apple's position is that those royalties are being wrongfully collected, regardless of the termination of the rebate agreement between Qualcomm and Apple.

Not being completely sure what Apple will do, Qualcomm issued wider-than-usual guidance ranges for fiscal Q3, with revenue of $5.3-6.1 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.67-0.92.

Nvidia's Volta May Arrive Earlier Than Expected

Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) current-generation GPU architecture is designated Pascal, and the next generation is designated Volta. One of the questions I've had was whether the company would transition to Volta this year as it is faced with AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) new-generation Vega GPUs.

Vega is expected to offer a big performance boost compared to AMD's current Polaris architecture. On the other hand, Nvidia may have already countered the Vega threat through its new GTX 1080Ti and Titan Xp.

So, it was with interest that I read a report on Wccftech that Nvidia is preparing to launch the Volta in Q3. The source of the rumor is a Chinese site, MyDrivers.com, so it doesn't seem particularly credible.

Volta is on its way for certain, as it's been incorporated into the Tegra Xavier SOC that Nvidia will be building for its next-generation Drive PX system. Xavier already appears to have garnered a significant number of wins, including Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).

Nvidia investors won't have long to wait in order to determine the facts of the matter. If the company is going to unleash Volta in Q3, it will certainly announce that fact during the traditional Jen-Hsun Huang keynote for its GPU Technology Conference on May 8.

Rethink Technology recommends Nvidia as a Buy.

