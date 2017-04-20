Realty Income: Back To Its All-Time High

Wall Street is slowly realizing that the whole reflation trade doesn't seem to work out that well. That means stocks that initially got slaughtered after the election of Trump are back on track.

One of these stocks is Realty Income (NYSE:O) - America's must-own commercial (monthly paying) real estate company, in my opinion.

(Source: Business Wire)

This San Diego-based yield trade is currently about 13% under its all-time high, which was set in August 2016 at $72.28. A large part of these losses is due to the reflation trade that started before the election and accelerated immediately after Trump's victory.

The simple reason can be explained by the characteristics of reflation. Growth started accelerating in the first quarter of 2016, backed by stronger growth in October 2016. The most important thing is that Trump promised to deliver on a big infrastructure plan and a massive or "big league" tax cut. In other words, stimulating below-average growth with government stimuli like lower taxes - the very definition of reflation. This is positive for high-growth assets and bearish for yield trades like dividend plays.

At this point, we see that Realty Income is breaking out again, after bottoming in December 2016.

One of the reasons why this trade is going to play out very well is that Trump's tax and infrastructure plans are likely going to be delayed and smaller than expected, simply because the healthcare plan was supposed to deliver on much-needed cost cuts but was pulled before the voting even started.

Last week, Trump made clear that healthcare had priority - which makes sense. That being said, even if this works out, we can expect that the tax and infrastructure plans are going to be delayed.

One of the indicators that perfectly display this is the yield curve (inverted). The steepening of the yield curve during the summer of 2016 has pushed Realty Income to $50. The current flattening has pushed the stock up to $62.

Another reason why I am willing to bet big on Realty Income is the fact that a big part of leading indicators like the ISM manufacturing index seems to be focused on the long term instead of the usual 1-3 months. At least, that would be a less bearish explanation when trying to come up with a reason why coincident indicators like manufacturing industrial production are growing at a mere 1%.

Additional risk comes from weakening leading indicators. One of my ISM index predictors, the Empire State manufacturing index, took a rather big hit in April. This means we are waiting for higher "hard data" like industrial production with the risk of a lower future outlook (leading indicators).

Another aspect of reflation is the core inflation rate. Core inflation fell for the first time in seven years in March. This is one big hit in the face of the bullish reflation trade, especially if you consider that yield trades got slaughtered due to the expectations that we would see a period of solid above-average inflation.

(Source: Twitter @HayekAndKeynes)

Conclusion

Probably the most hated assets from the fourth quarter of 2016 are back. Yield trades are doing very well, after bottoming in December of last year. I expect to see much higher stock prices for companies like Realty Income. The reflation trade is being unwinded, which is clearly visible when looking at the yield curve and government bonds.

In addition to that, we see that so-called "hard data" like industrial production is falling behind, while leading indicators are feeling some pressure. Note that I am not turning bearish on the economy; I am just seeing a very bullish signal for real estate and utilities.

Growing economic uncertainty, combined with the odds that Trump's promises might be less beautiful than expected, will keep this stock within a strong uptrend towards its all-time high.

I am going to make Realty Income my biggest position over the next few weeks. I expect to start buying as soon as possible. The stock might drop 1-2% in the short term, which gives us a beautiful buying opportunity. From that point on, I will use the stock as a trading vehicle to benefit from a falling yield curve, while collecting some of its 4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.