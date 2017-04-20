Arconic Has Found Its Savior

But the truth remains that we're one step closer to a company with a renewed focus on the "hot" auto and aerospace markets.

Klaus Kleinfeld is out as Arconic Inc.'s (NYSE:ARNC) CEO, finally caving under the pressure by activist investor Elliott Management. The final proverbial straw appears to be an unauthorized letter that Kleinfeld sent to Elliott without approval from the board. He showed "poor judgment," according to the board.

Reportedly, the decision was mutual, but it's more likely that Kleinfeld didn't have a choice in the matter. Kleinfeld ran Alcoa (NYSE:AA) for nearly a decade, grossly underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) during his tenure.

Elliott has been trying to convince shareholders to push out Kleinfeld for months, thinking that a new CEO could help with the lagging stock performance and what Elliott calls "inefficient" capital spending.

Now the real work begins

This puts Elliott one step closer toward getting former Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) CEO Larry Lawson, its top pick for the job, installed as CEO at Arconic. Plus, Elliott is still looking to get four more board seats at the company. The shareholder vote is set for May 16th.

Since the Alcoa split in the fall of last year, the aerospace and auto parts business, ARNC, has grossly underperformed the legacy aluminum commodity business, AA. Shares of ARNC have fallen nearly 6%, while AA is up 46%.

However, the battle is still on. The fight will likely go all the way to the May 16th shareholder meeting - there will be no settling. If Elliott can win four board seats (on the 13-person board), it'll have a greater ability to get Lawson installed. Elliott also has three nominated directors on the ARNC board from a 2016 settlement with AA.

Elliott noted that it's still putting pressure on ARNC, saying that Kleinfeld going rogue is just another example of failed oversight by the board. Kleinfeld's blunder gives fuel for Elliott's proxy fight. Assuming Elliott gets its board seats and can help install a new CEO, ARNC will certainly become interesting from an investment perspective.

The good

ARNC has exposure to the strong (apparent) upcycle in aerospace. As well, it has a stronghold in autos. It'll be the new board and CEO's job to revamp the culture and help transition the company away from its recent history of missed growth expectations. We should, as well, start to see some of its major deals yield results - such as the Boeing (NYSE:BA) Dreamliner parts deal and Ford's (NYSE:F) F-150 aluminum body. Elliott has plenty of ammo, in my opinion, to win its proxy battle. With that, and a new CEO, hopefully ARNC can finally focus on figuring out its place in the specialized parts market. However, until the shareholder meeting, I'd expect all this to be an overhang that forces the stock to trade sideways.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.