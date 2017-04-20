Cocoa's Moment Of Truth - Momentum Or Risk Roll?

Cocoa has once again been flirting with disaster over recent trading sessions. The price of the key ingredient in chocolate confectionery products was close to the lowest price since 2008 at the beginning of the week, and on Wednesday, April 19, it spiked down to the lowest level since 2007. Cocoa traded at lows of $1830 on the May ICE futures contract and $1826 on July futures on April 19, and the two contracts closed the session at $1894 and $1873 respectively.

While many commodities prices suffered in a protracted bear market that lasted from 2011/2012 through late 2015 and early 2016, cocoa made higher lows and higher highs bucking the trend of the asset class over those years. Increasing demand for chocolate from Asia caused the price of cocoa to move higher. However, during the summer of 2016, the price of cocoa began to plunge. London is the hub of international cocoa trading as the city is in the same time zone as the world's two dominant producing nations, the Ivory Coast and Ghana who supply the world with over 60% of the annual production of cocoa beans. The Brexit vote caused the pound sterling to plunge against other currencies, and a lower pound likely ignited a bear market in cocoa futures. At the same time, abundant production from the West African nations and a decline in cocoa grindings added insult to injury for the cocoa market and the price of the soft commodity plunged. After a six-week rebound, cocoa is back down at the lows and facing another momentum of truth as the May futures roll to July.

The ugly bear market

The ugly bear market in cocoa commenced in September 2016.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, cocoa fell to a low of $2731 per ton during the week of January 25, 2016. The low was another in a series of higher lows in the protracted demand-driven bull market that began in late 2011. However, at the end of September 2016, when cocoa fell below that bottom, it marked the start of price carnage in cocoa that took the price to a low of $1869 per ton in early March 2017 on the nearby May ICE futures contract. Critical technical support for cocoa stood at $1867, the October 2008 low, and the primary ingredient in chocolate fell to within $2 of support when it reversed and recovered in a sign that the market had run out of selling.

A bounce in March

Cocoa declined because of several reasons. The drop in the pound sterling turned out to be a minor issue that could have started the soft commodity on its path lower. Increasing supplies from the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the West African nations that produce more than 60% of the annual world supplies of cocoa beans, and a decline in grindings over the final three months of 2016 were the factors that drove the price to the lowest level in almost nine years. Increasing supplies and lower demand during the latter part of 2016 sealed the bearish fate for the commodity. However, raw material markets are some of the most volatile assets that trade in markets, and they tend to extend on both the up and downside to prices that transcend economic logic. As cocoa came within $2 of critical support, the market once again began to focus on the reason for the bull market in cocoa that started in 2011, and that was increasing demand for chocolate confectionery products from Asia, and cocoa found a bottom on March 2. The bounce from March 2 lows at $1869 per ton took the price of cocoa 17% higher in less than three weeks. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May cocoa futures shows, the price rose to $2187 on March 21 when it ran out of steam on the upside. Cocoa attempted to consolidate at over the $2000 level until April 7.

Selling returns in April

On April 7, cocoa gapped lower on the daily chart and once again became the falling knife the market had become accustomed to since September. Almost every rally had been another chance for shorts to add to their risk positions and the price began to melt like a Hershey bar in the Nevada summer heat once again. On April 19, May cocoa futures made a new low as many market participants finished rolling their May risk into the now active month July futures on the Intercontinental Exchange. The May future traded to lows of $1830, and the July future moved $4 lower. The July active month cocoa futures contract traded at the lowest price since July 2007, and now critical support for the falling knife stands at the August 2006 lows at $1380 per ton. Selling has returned to the cocoa market, and if the swoon continues on April 20, things could get mighty ugly for the bulls, and chocoholics around the world will rejoice as the price of their favorite obsession will likely become a lot cheaper.

Open interest points to many shorts

There appears to be a lot of speculative shorts in the cocoa futures market these days, as the price has put in a multiyear low this week. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates, open interest stood at 278,286 contracts as of April 18, which is the highest level in history. The trend following shorts have certainly enjoyed the ride down in cocoa, and a quick look at the forward curve shows that they were willing to pay dearly to roll their short positions from May to July. The first sign that the bears bought May futures to cover their shorts and sell July to reestablish the risk position is the rise in open interest. The second is the level of the May-July cocoa spread. Source: ICE

The May-July cocoa futures spread settled on April 19, at a $21 backwardation where July futures were cheaper than May futures. The price of the soft commodity has been heading lower for fundamental reasons. Abundant supplies have pressured the price. However, a contango in the forward curve typically characterizes a glut market where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices. In the case of cocoa, the stampede of shorts rolling risk positions has fostered a nearby premium in a sign that the shorts are still in the market waiting for the next multiyear low in a market that has not offered much disappointment for any short seller for many months.

Meanwhile, the next few sessions in the cocoa market will tell us whether the knife is going to continue to fall or if the April 19 spike to new lows was a last gasp for the shorts during the roll period in the futures market.

The commodity needs consolidation to build cause to recover

Cocoa's moment of truth is upon us. The fact is that the growing Asian demand that caused the bull market that started in 2011 and ran through 2015 and kept the price above $3000 for part of 2016 is still a significant factor for the price of cocoa.

Cocoa is desperately in need of a period of consolidation around the $2000 per ton level. If it can recover from the April 19 lows, it is possible that cocoa can build cause to move higher in the months ahead. However, right now, cocoa looks like it is once again a falling knife that will take out technical support dating back more than a decade. We may know as soon as next week if cocoa will continue to melt to the delight of the growing number of consumers around the world or if the price spike was a temporary event caused by those with short positions rolling their risk to the next active futures month on the ICE exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.