Pabrai: Slash The Dividend

Famous value investor Mohnish Pabrai, author of the excellent book The Dhando Investor, appears on CNBC and he just churned out soundbites like James Harden gets to the line:

"Mary Barra is fantastic."

"General Motors (GM) should eliminate its dividend."

"Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is one of the few companies able to innovate like Elon."

"The only other company that's similar to Google is Amazon (AMZN)"

"Jeff Bezos is one of the top 5 business leaders in the last 100 years."

"I don't think it's a smart idea to be buying Tesla (TSLA) stock at present prices."

He then proceeded to criticize David Einhorn's proposal to institute different share classes at General Motors in order to fix its undervaluation. That's quite surprising as Mohnish has been a five year shareholder of General Motors and it lagged the S&P 500 over that timeframe:

I've written about Einhorn's plan previously and don't believe it as cookie as the media made it out to be. In fact I think it's very crafty:

The big thing is that shareholders would see an immediate and gigantic return on their investment. If I were a shareholder I’d wholeheartedly support the proposal.

Not Pabrai, though, as he told CNBC:

"I don't think it's a good idea. ... I'm actually with GM management on that."

However his reasoning is slightly confusing.

In fact, he said:

"a better approach is [for GM to] eventually eliminate the dividends, especially since the auto business is so cyclical."

He then proceeds to suggest GM should instead increase its pace of stock buybacks as these are a better way to get money to shareholders because you don't have to pay as much taxes.

Those are completely opposite objectives. First he suggest the company needs to retain more capital because its vulnerable due to cyclicality but then he says they should buy back shares. Buying back shares means the balance sheet gets leaner once more.

Its possible Pabrai would like General Motors to buy back shares opportunistically when its undervalued and hoard cash or make acquisitions if its overvalued. It's true his approach is more tax-efficient, mneaning it would be managed like an Outsider company or like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B).

If General Motors slashed its dividend I'm fairly sure it wouldn't be good for the share price in the short term. Ultimately, his approach could work as well, but it would take a much longer time compared to Einhorn's plan. However, well-managed compounders bought cheap that he can hold for the ages are a dream come true for Pabrai.

Einhorn instead recognizes the market is assigning a lot of value to income and wants the company to capitalize. His plan is more likely to result in a swift re-rate of the shares. That's much more realistic to end in an investment with a solid IRR compared to Pabrai's plan, which requires General Motors to turn into a well managed organisation permanently. Maybe that's a bit too much to ask?

Ultimately, both investors agree General Motors is cheap. With public comparables trading at average EV/EBITDA multiples of 9.25x vs. General Motors' 5.54x and deals for automanufacturers getting done at 11.38x EV/EBITDA, I'd readily agree. Mind you, these numbers only include auto manufacturers like Toyota (NYSE:TM), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Ford (F). I've left battery companies out of the equation not to distort things too much. Perhaps we shouldn't spend so much time on the details but take away from this debate that General Motors is deeply undervalued. By Pabrai's count, by Einhorn's count and relative to peers.

