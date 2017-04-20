Industrials Sector Ships & Sales & Seating Dogs For April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Industrials stocks showed 5.13% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big Dogs ruled the Industrials sector.

HHILY was top dog by yield and BGSF led per analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/13/17.

The Industrials sector has 23 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for 15 of those industries.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

Top 50 April Industirals Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dog Metrics Specified 10 Top Dividend Industrials Stocks By Yield

Top ten Industrials Sector dogs selected 4/13/17 by top yield represented 5 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY) [1] was the lone infrastructure operations industry representatives.

Two of six shipping & ports industry firms placed second and third, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [2] and Ship Finance International (SFL) [3].

The fourth place Industirals top ten dog by yield was the lone railroads industry representative, BTS Group Holdings (OTCPK:BTSGY) [4]. An airlines firm placed fifth, Aegean Airlines (OTCPK:AGZNF).

The other four shipping & ports industry firms placed sixth through ninth, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [6]; Ocean Yield (OTCPK:OYIEF) [7]; Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [8]; KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [9].

Finally, tenth place was served by another railroad line, USD Partners (USDP) [10], to complete the top ten April Industirals top dogs by yield.

Industrials Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Industrials dogs by yield as of market close 4/13/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Industrials Top Dogs Hauled Heavy Dividends For April

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Industrials dogs was 11% compared to the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten, which was 89% of their combined total. One prime dividend dogcatcher admonition is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. The top ten Industirals dogs get special recognition for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can take a time-out for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 13, 2017 was $27.44.

In contrast, the Industrial list was composed of higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower priced than Dow dogs, the Industrial top ten proved lower cost throws more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $9.13 as of April 13. That's 33.27 cents versus the full dollar of Dow investment price to reap a dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten industrals Dogs Showed 7.58% To 20.13% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downsides From Lowest Two Were -0.43% & -2.11%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (6) A 5.79% Median Target Price Upside and 15.19% Net Gain From 30 Industrials Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Industrials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 14, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 2.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Industrials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Predicted 15.9% To 24.85% Net Gains For Ten Industirals Dogs By April 2018

Two of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

BG Staffing (BGSF) was projected to net $248.46, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for BGSF.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $233.30, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) was projected to net $225.53, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for FTAI.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) was projected to net $198.99, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Ship Finance Intl (SFL) was projected to net $185.78, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) netted $181.02 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) was projected to net $178.64, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was projected to net $168.44, based on median target estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for HMLP.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $166.59 based on dividends, plus target estimates from eleven brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Covanta Holding (CVA) was projected to net $159.15, based on a mean target price estimate from 9 anlysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.46% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 5.13% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Industrials Sector Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Healthcare dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 4/13/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented Five of twenty-three industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Dogs Delivering 10.34% Vs. (10) 10.89% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Industrials kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.13% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth highest priced Industrials top yield dog, Ship Finance International (SFL), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.56%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for April 13 were: Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY), Aegean Airlines (OTCPK:AGZNF), Ocean Yield (OTCPK:OYIEF), Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP), and BTS Group Holdings (OTCPK:BTSGY), with prices ranging from $5.60 to $12.07.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for April 13 were: Ship Finance International, USD Partners (USDP), Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), and KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), whose prices ranged from $13.85 to $22.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

