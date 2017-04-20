Wells Fargo: New Preferred Yields 5.625% - My Thoughts

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) tapped the market the other day with a new series of preferred stock, the Series Y. The new series will join the other nine outstanding issues from Wells. What follows is the no-fluff review of the new series and how it compares with other existing issues of Wells and its peers.

The details of the new issue are:

The prospectus can be found here and the term sheet here.

Starting at the beginning, the following table shows the details of Wells' outstanding issues:

The majority of the issues are fixed-rate, and only two are the more favorable fixed-to-float issues (which I prefer due to the duration mitigation).

The following table outlines the pricing information of the outstanding issues:

As everyone is aware, Wells has been in the hot seat lately, so it might be helpful to see how an outstanding preferred issue has reacted to all of the news relative to the equity. For this, I will use the Series X, as it is more recent, and yet has history prior to the account scandal.

Here's a look at the price:

And yield:

It must be realized that in addition to the "troubles" facing the bank (non-systemic factors), the preferred has reacted to rate swings since the election (which has helped the equity, due to the shape of the curve and the various proposed regulatory changes). In order to somewhat control for this, it is helpful to look at the risk premium on the preferred. For this, I use the stripped yield less the yield on the ten-year Treasury:

As shown in the above chart, despite the bank's issues, the risk premium has fallen and is only slightly above its lows. This implies the market is not assigning additional risk to the events that have transpired and the probable outcomes.

Based on the above information and the pricing of the preferred complex, the new issue is attractive relative to outstanding issues on a price (proximity to par), stripped yield and yield to call basis.

Next, a look at the relative valuation versus peer issues such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), which is one of my favored preferreds in the large peer bracket, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and outlier Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB):

As the table above (and charts below) show, Wells trades at the tight end of the range, as it is still viewed as a "safer" bank with a less volatile earnings stream.

Take a look at the yield graph below:

And the price graph:

Bottom Line

Wells Fargo continues to trade tight to peers given its business lines, capital profile and earnings power - despite the troubles the bank has faced over the last six months. Personally, I would rather position a higher dollar price Morgan Stanley for the fixed-to-float aspect (and no reputational/legal overhang), Citigroup or Bank of America issue than Wells at these levels. Given the shareholder calls for a board turnover, the continuing fallout of the account scandal and the potential implications of the CRA downgrade, I do not find the Wells Fargo preferred compelling at the present time. If you want exposure to Wells in the preferred slice of the capital structure, the new deal is attractive, but otherwise, I would look elsewhere.

I will be following this note with potential "elsewheres" from the other firms.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.