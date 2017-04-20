General Electric Is At A Crossroads

Earnings per share was almost certainly on their way up in Q1, and that's great.

You probably already know that General Electric (NYSE: GE) is expected to report a decent trading update on Friday for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, not least because forecasts for earnings per share at about $0.16-0.18 are not exactly prohibitive.

The company has changed a lot in recent years, but nonetheless, it makes sense to look at how it has performed in Q1 since 2011, while looking for signs that the equity valuation is actually tied to its financial performance. This might also help us determine whether the radical corporate restructuring was truly necessary.

Rewind

In Q1 2011, GE reported revenue of $38.4 billion and EBIT of $4.8 billion, which implies an operating margin of 12.5%. Earnings per share, or EPS, meanwhile came in at $0.31, as the table below shows.

One year later, quarterly revenue fell to $35.1 billion, but reported EBIT rose on a comparable basis, yielding a respectable operating margin of about 14.2%. Yet, EPS was slightly lower in Q1 against the prior year.

Notably, the stock fell and rose between February 2011 and late April 2013, but was virtually unchanged at about $21 over the period. It rallied in the second half of the year, hitting almost $27 in December.

For the purpose of this back-of-the-envelope analysis, headline figures for 2013 and 2014 can be dismissed at operating level, given certain adjustments on the P&L, but revenues were again around the $34-35 billion mark, with EPS ranging between $0.30 and $0.34.

The stock performance was not great between early 2014 and the spring of 2015, and the company's financials had something to do with that. Flat revenues and EPS are seldom a good combination, even for a cyclical business such as GE, which also had other problems at the time.

Break-up

In hindsight, the announcement of the separation of financial assets from industrial activities in April 2015 didn't contribute much to sustained capital gains for shareholders two years ago. The stock was hammered in the summer, when risk-off trades returned with a vengeance, as the chart below indicates.

But it all changed around the end of 2015, when Nelson Peltz's Trian got involved.

Timing

The timing of Mr. Peltz's investment drew my attention.

It is easy to speculate that Trian didn't pay much attention to quarterly or annual EPS when it decided to shell out top dollar for a tiny stake in GE.

Trailing, quarterly EPS, as it turned out, were higher in previous years than in 2015 and 2016, although it can be argued that comparisons are almost meaningless based on reported earnings figures, given GE's mission to become a leaner company and related charges on the income statement.

As the table below shows, reported EPS were in negative territory in Q1 2015 and Q1 2016 on a reported, unadjusted basis, while revenues were down year on year.

Trends?

What's interesting here, however, is that Q1 2016 revenues were significantly lower year on year, but operating profit held up on a comparable, reported basis, yielding a reported EBIT margin of 13.7% against 11.7% a year earlier.

Of course, adjusted figures would provide more accurate information about GE's underlying performance, but certain encouraging trends were visible in recent times, and the company has to hope shareholders enjoy the ride while it becomes more profitable, if it wishes to attract new investors. It will also benefit from additional cost-cutting measures, I reckon.

Value

This quick take on GE, which follows my recent coverage (please click here and here), is also to point out that its forward trading multiples must fall swiftly on the back of rising margins, and possibly more favorable tax rates, which should render the stock a more palatable value proposition for investors.

That said, the chart below shows that the shares you bought at $20 several years ago are now worth $30, although GE still is a very similar beast in terms of underlying profitability. So watch closely its EBIT margin - a key value driver for shareholders.

So, good news or bad news?

While I think GE is certainly a more balanced entity than in the past, I'll continue to give it a pass at least until the stock drops further on broader market weakness. If that doesn't happen, I'll be glad to hear more about your hefty gains.

