11% Return In Q1 For Savvy Senior Portfolio: 'Equity Returns Don't Require Equity!'

It was a solid 1st quarter for our "Savvy Senior" IRA portfolio, with an 11.3% total return, of which 3.09% was cash income. I use the understated adjective "solid" with tongue-in-cheek, since despite my insistence that I try to ignore market ups and downs and just focus on the cash income stream, I'm also human and can't help but be pleased when the market gives me capital gains as well.

But the enthusiasm for what are just paper profits is tempered by the realization that this makes my re-investment of dividends more challenging and less lucrative, since the higher market prices mean the yields are lower and the closed-end fund discounts I rely on to give me more yield than my investments would "naturally" yield at par have partially or completely disappeared, in most cases.

But even after those caveats, it has been a very satisfying quarter and I am glad that I didn't move funds to the sidelines or take other defensive action that might have cost me current income, as I explained in my "It Don't Worry Me…." article last month. (You can read it here).

Here are my current thoughts:

1. Overall strategy: No surprise here, as I believe the geopolitical uncertainties along with the domestic economic outlook (steady, but unspectacular improvement) all suggest that my cautious "show me the money" income-oriented approach continues to make sense. This is based on my overall investment philosophy and goal:

a. Long term, I want to make an "equity return," which I define to be something around 8%-10% (That was the average equity return over the course of the 20th century.)

b. But I am indifferent to whether I actually own equities in order to make that equity return. In fact, I'd prefer to make as much of it in cold, hard cash as I can, via distributions, rather than have to rely on capital gains or future growth of dividends to make up the difference.

c. That's why I prefer closed-end funds that are invested in high-yielding credit instruments (loans, bonds, CLOs, etc.) as well as other high-yielding asset classes like business development companies (BDCs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), equity-option funds, and high-yielding utilities, where I get 8%-10% or more in cash income and don't have to rely on the "growth" of the stock itself or its individual dividend stream. ("Cash NOW, versus waiting, wishing and hoping")

d. To the extent that most of the companies held by the funds I own merely have to stay in business and meet their debt payments (or in the case of utilities, their dividend payments), I call this approach "betting on horses to merely finish the race, rather than having to win, place or show" to make the point that credit bets have a much lower threshold of "success" than equity bets, since a company's equity can languish for years while it stays in business and pays its creditors 100%. So if I can make my 8%-10% at a lower level of success than equity holders would need for their bets to pay off, that's fine with me. (And the risk is lower, since EVERY equity investment includes the credit risk of the company, while the reverse, of course, is not the case.)

2. Application to millennials: Lately, I've seen some articles on Seeking Alpha about investment strategies for millennials and other younger investors. Much of the discussion has been about the need to take a long-term view and usually concludes that the way to do that is via "dividend growth" or just plain "growth" stocks.

a. At the risk of sparking controversy, I would suggest that the important thing for millennials or for any other long-term growth-oriented investor is to achieve that equity return (i.e. the plus or minus 10% we discussed earlier). But whether they do it by holding actual equities or not is unimportant. So, any young investor who followed my strategy of investing in funds that paid cash distributions of 8%-10% and re-invested (compounded) the dividends would achieve the exact same growth as they would if they bought a typical "dividend growth" portfolio of stocks paying 2-4% dividends and then growing them over time at 4%, 5% or 6% to achieve an overall total return of 8%-10%. (I developed this theme in detail in these articles - here and here).

b. In other words, while my approach - "Show me the money" or "Income Factory" or whatever you want to call it - works great for old retired fuddy-duddies like me and some of my middle-aged or older followers who like to sleep well at night, it also is just as appropriate for a 25-year old who wants to double his/her money every 8 to 10 years for the rest of their lives (ideally in a 401K, IRA or other tax-advantaged account).

3. How solid are the distributions? This is a key question when you are investing to make your total return (or virtually all of it) from the cash distributions and not from capital appreciation. This is why I believe diversification is so important, and why I generally buy diversified funds rather than the stock or bonds of individual companies. If I own a high-yielding individual company's securities (stocks or bonds) and they get into trouble, I can lose the entire income stream from that security. In that case, in the immortal words of George Costanza, "I got nothin'." But in a diversified fund, I am protected from the risk of individual issuer defaults bringing down the entire investment. That risk is more likely to be systemic or macro:

a. Interest rates rise, making leverage more expensive and reducing the positive spread between the fund's cost of borrowing and its return on the assets it invests in; or

b. Market prices go up, so the fund's re-investment opportunities are reduced. It is easy to forget sometimes that just as our portfolios go up and we have trouble finding "bargains" in which to re-invest our dividends, the fund managers of the funds we own have the exact same problem re-investing their dividends at as high a rate as the yields on the assets running off.

c. These types of problems, real as they are, are not going to wipe out my income from a particular fund or other investment. More likely they are going to cause a dividend cut of some sort, bringing a distribution yield from, say, 10% or 11% down to 8% or 9%. That's been my experience so far, although occasionally they are greater, like some of the MLP cuts last year, or the OXLC cut a few months back.

d. So I am somewhat philosophical about this problem. I look at "UNII" (undistributed net investment income) and try to spot obvious candidates for dividend cuts, but that can be difficult because a lot of funds (MLP, equity option funds, funds of funds that own these, etc.) have ROC as a normal part of their distributions which can play havoc with their reported UNII. So for me, I'm willing to accept a certain amount of risk of occasional dividend reductions as essentially "lightning striking" that I can't predict on a case-by-case "micro" basis.

e. At a macro level, I've made peace with this issue. My portfolio currently yields just under 11%. The previous quarter (4th quarter, 2016), it yielded almost 12%. My long-term goal is to earn and compound (or sometimes spend) cash returns in the 9%-10% range. So by selecting a number of funds for my portfolio that pay 12% and even higher, I am mentally building in sort of a hedge against occasional distribution cuts. I could just buy "rock solid" funds (if there is such a thing) that only pay 8%-9%, or I can buy some that pay 12% or more, knowing that occasionally one of them may get knocked back down. I figure I'd rather make the extra 2%-3% or more while I can (maybe for years) before that particular lightning strikes. And if the lightning only knocks that fund's distribution down from 11% or 12% to 8% or 9%, then it's fairly low voltage lightning.

4. Tactics - Portfolio Adjustments: In my recent "It Don't Worry Me" article, referenced above, I mentioned a number of current holdings or "approved list" candidates that I thought were especially attractive because they had relatively short durations and were unlikely to be much affected by interest rate increases. In some cases, those that held floating rate assets, they may benefit from the increased rates. Here is that list again:

· Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC): 10.76% discount, 7.76% distribution, 55% floating rate

· Allianz Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV): 8.57% discount, 10.05% distribution, 64% matures <4 years

· Blackstone GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB): 7.56% discount, 7.9% distribution, 73% floating rate

· Calamos Convertible Opportunity & Income (NASDAQ:CHI): 1.65% discount, 10.6% distribution, average maturity 5 years

· Calamos Convertible & High Income (NASDAQ:CHY): 3.5% discount, 10.8% distribution, average maturity 5 years

· MFS Intermediate High Income (NYSE:CIF): 7.5% discount, 10.8% distribution, 5 year duration

· Eagle Point Credit (NYSE: ECC): 10% premium, 12.5% distribution, 100% floating rate

· Eaton Vance Limited Duration (NYSEMKT:EVV): 7.32% discount, 7.5% distribution, duration < 3 years

· Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL): 0.7% discount, 9.85% distribution, 51% matures < 4 years

· Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN): 0.9% discount, 9.8% distribution, 49% matures < 4 years

· Allianz Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV): 0.45% discount, 11.9% distribution, 55% matures < 4 years

· Allianz Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ): 0.85% discount, 11.8% distribution, 56% matures < 4 years

· Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC): 0.56% premium, 14.8% distribution, 100% floating rate

· NextPoint Credit Strategies (NYSE:NHF): 10.68% discount, 10.55% distribution, average duration < 2 years

· Pimco Dynamic Credit Income (NYSE:PCI): 4.46% discount, 9.47% distribution, 77% maturity < 4 years

· First Trust Specialty Financial Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FGB): 2.5% discount, 9.9% distribution, 89% in equity of BDCs, whose loans are mostly floating rate

(This list is lifted from the article of a month ago, so the discount and yield information may have changed. Refer to the current portfolio list at the end of this article or to CEF Connect for more up-to-date data.)

I consider all of them solid investment choices, although I have actually sold some of them (ARDC, ACV, BGB, EVV) recently as their prices rose and distributions and discounts fell, in order to make room for higher-yielding opportunities.

Among the additions, major increases and notable changes to the portfolio are the following:

· MFS Intermediate High Income - small almost 30-year old fund, run by a great old Boston money management firm; because of its size, you may give up some liquidity, but that may also explain why it still sold for a nice discount (6%) and 10% yield when larger funds were getting pricey.

· Oxford Lane Capital - many of us were justifiably critical of management in the past when they "flew too close to the sun" re their leverage and got burned. But I credit them with having learned from the experience and adjusted their dividend to a level that appears to be sustainable. So I bought back in, and would rather have them in my portfolio as a more predictable 14% yielding investment than they were as a less predictable 20% yielder.

· Eagle Point Credit - still my largest and most favorite investment. The price skyrocketed over the past month to a point where its yield dropped below 12%, which while attractive, is not as high as most CLO investors expect, even from as well run and transparent a company as ECC. I sold down my position a little bit, not for any negative reasons, but because at the new price, it began to represent too high a percentage of my total portfolio, and at the lower yield diversification didn't cost me so much in yield "give up."

· Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Inc. (NYSE:GPM) - I read about this here on Seeking Alpha before its merger (kudos to Left Banker and Douglas Albo), and it looked like a good opportunity. Now its merger has taken place, and I think the jury is still out re future dividend policy (will its current attractive dividend continue?). Meanwhile, I've made a nice capital gain, so I'm willing to wait and see, betting that whatever management does it won't be horrible or a complete about-face.

· I also started a position in the Zweig Fund (NYSE:ZF), which was merging with the Virtus Total Return Fund. With a discount over 10% and a 9% distribution, it seemed like a good opportunity. So far so good, as I have a small capital gain to go with the 9% yield, and I see the fund has been buying up some of its own shares, which is good for shareholders.

· In general, you will see quite a few holdings that I bought at discounts that are now at premiums. I am not rushing out to sell them because in many cases I like the distributions, even if they are lower than when I bought the funds, and even if I sold them, I don't have enough good portfolio replacement candidates at discounts.

So, looking ahead, I would not be surprised to be reporting some paper losses that will dampen total return as the year progresses. But that's a price worth paying if it allows me to re-invest into some attractive funds at more reasonable prices, discounts and yields.

That's it for now. I wish to thank my followers, who now number almost 3,000, for your really thoughtful comments and encouragement. As I've said before, "eating my own cooking in public" - which is how I regard reporting on my own investment results - can be humbling at times. But I hope it adds a bit of "authenticity" to the exercise, and it gives me a sense of "performing without a net" as I make my own investment decisions. I think that's probably a good thing. It gets the adrenalin going, anyway, and helps keep me sharp as I pursue my non-investment writing.

And, of course, thanks to all the other Seeking Alpha writers. You are my "research staff," without whom my portfolio would be far less interesting, and my retirement income would be a fraction of what it is.