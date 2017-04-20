Why You Can Bet Against Rising Interest Rates

John Rubino and Michael Oliver return. Brien Lundin appears on Top Stock Picks.

John explains why U.S. Treasury rates "can't" surge higher, even though foreigners are dishoarding U.S. Treasuries, as the social security trust fund is running out of money, and thus, reducing its purchases of Treasuries, and the Fed is no longer engaging in QE. In fact, it's a mystery as to how rates have stayed as low as they have, given that the Fed has stopped QE.

We explore that mystery with John; how he believes policy makers can keep rates from rising when there are fewer willing and able buyers of Treasuries at the same time as the Trump deficit is set to explode way beyond the Obama abominable deficit.

Michael will present his latest momentum findings for major markets. Brien shares some of his top gold exploration investment ideas on Top Stock Picks.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney's James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s, he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

With a career spanning three decades in the investment markets, Brien Lundin serves as president and CEO of Jefferson Financial, a highly regarded publisher of market analyses and producer of investment-oriented events. Under the Jefferson Financial umbrella, Brien publishes and edits Gold Newsletter, a cornerstone of precious metals advisories since 1971.

He also hosts the New Orleans Investment Conference - the oldest and most respected investment event of its kind. Mr. Lundin holds a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University.