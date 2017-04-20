What's It Going To Take To Bring The Market Around On GoPro?

Contrarily, the stock has barely tread water - meaning it's going to take actual financial growth to get it moving up again.

Lately there hasn't been a whole lot to write about on GoPro (GPRO). Sure, Karma relaunched, management pre-announced bullish earnings, and the company unveiled a trade-up program to spur previous generation HERO owners to upgrade. But how has the stock moved throughout all of this in the last three months?

Down 16%.

Well that's strange. All this good news and you'd think the stock would have had some relief. Instead, it has sunk and subsequently leveled off.

Going back to my last article I said, "There is...a path to recovery here and it simply starts by management meeting - and preferably - exceeding guidance for Q1. It's a small step but the company has to start somewhere," and appears to have rung true (noting the March 16 recovery). Simply meeting the high end of guidance has brought the stock out of an oversold situation where it was down nearly 30% to pare its losses toward the overall 16% decline since last earnings call. What we've observed in the market, however, is there is a lot GoPro's management must prove - and it must prove it to the tune of 24% just to return to Q4 earnings call levels.

So What Can It Do To Prove?

With the relaunch of Karma and the launching of the trade-up program, GoPro is setting itself up with a few high risk/reward business ventures. The market and investors are implying GoPro cannot falter as it turns around its business - the market has put up with too many excuses, as good news can't cause a massive sentiment change. In other words, anything it does must succeed. Just the news of these initiatives is met with tepid stock movement as the long-term can't be seen through the one-off, small strikes GoPro is making. This implies a long road ahead for the stock to truly make a recovery.

It also means good earnings reports are the only sustaining catalysts.

The only thing management can do is guide near Wall St.'s expectations and follow through on meeting or exceeding said expectations. Due to the questionable ability of management to pick the correct turnaround initiatives in the last two years, any news of products or programs has little effect on the stock (the trade-up program initially had a positive reaction but reversed the following day). Executing on returning to growth in hard financial numbers is the only proof worthy of sustained stock reversal.



These announcements in between earnings aren't going to do much except make traders a quick buck. In order to reestablish investor confidence, it's going to take a series of strong(er) quarters than we saw last year. This means no subpar guidance, no falling short of guidance, no "whoopsies" along the way, and a few positive surprises for good measure.

How To Tell GoPro Is Proving

With analysts expecting $240M in Q2 sales, GoPro will have to guide with this as the mid-point to prove the trade-up program is having some kind of effect. The reason why I'm content with analysts' expectations being the mid-point is because Q1 was below analysts' expectations, causing the slump in the stock, and thus this would be an improvement. Management guiding at expectations would be an improvement from the past and will help the stock.



Both Sides

The trade-up program in and of itself isn't worthy of sustained stock movement, but Q2 guidance is. Since the trade-up program runs from April 11th to May 11th and the earnings call is April 27th, it means 55% of the program will be completed, giving management a decent idea of how it is faring by the time we receive guidance.

The problem with this is kind of glaring. GoPro needing a trade-up program to only meet analysts' expectations would mean it is taking GoPro a good deal of pushing to get HERO5s in the hands of potential "upgraders." Regardless of margins being affected or not affected, since the discount is negated by the direct sales format, it does say something about the company's ability to create organic sales of HERO5.



Perhaps, on the other hand, management has seen good sell-through in never before GoPro'ers but just has seen weak sales in previous owners. Or yet, the company is using this as a metrics and analytics strategy to gain more information on users and what they own and what they're buying or not buying as each customer must register their old GoPro with a purchase of their HERO5 - something the company had worked on since last year to understand their user base better. The likely scenario is GoPro is pulling out all the stops just to meet expectations.

The upside and a short squeeze (as nearly a quarter of the shares outstanding are sold short) comes in the bullish scenario where management is doing this as a momentum gainer where sales are already moving at a decent clip. The timing of this program weeks before earnings causes me to temper this expectation, however.

If Karma and the trade-up program fail to deliver, expect the stock to fall further. Just because it has fallen this far doesn't mean it can't continue its ride downward. Considering the mostly positive news this quarter, including the bullish pre-announcement, the stock didn't take off (it only pared losses). No, the market thinks this is exactly where GoPro is valued at and there isn't much conviction to go up - not yet at least.

Hold Off

Anyone who is interested in going long GPRO may be better served by letting GoPro (RE)prove itself awhile longer. It's not worth jumping in now to have a volatile - or even worse a dead - ride for the next few months. This quarter will be a step closer to understanding if GoPro will limp along for the foreseeable future or begin a long awaited turnaround.

