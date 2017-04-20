Theresa May Calls For Snap Election

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap election on June 8, hoping to consolidate power and strengthen her Brexit negotiating position against the European Union. PM May is currently an unelected leader, appointed to the role in an internal, Conservative party leadership contest following the post-Brexit resignation of her predecessor David Cameron.



PM May was initially reluctant to bring forward the 2020 election, but surging poll numbers and the sluggish early pace of negotiations convinced her team to take a chance at securing a more authoritative political mandate. According to the most recent Guardian/ICM and Times/YouGov polls, PM May’s Conservatives own a 21 and 18 point lead, respectively, over the Labour party.



Still, the decision is a gamble. Although current polling suggests Conservatives would add to their majority, the election is not a given win. PM May has yet to face the voters, and the time between now and June 8 represents a political eternity. Opposition leaders could frame the election as a second Brexit vote, or at least as a path to maintaining single-market EU access.



On the other hand, if she does win, the newly bolstered PM may take a harder line on EU negotiations, worsening an already messy and drawn-out process, and potentially increasing support for Independence with Scotland. The Scottish voted 62% to 38% against Brexit, tend to lean left, and might balk at an increasingly conservative Parliament.





For its part, European Council President Donald Tusk indicated that the EU would forge ahead as planned. The EU intends to outline their negotiating priorities at an April 29 summit and have formal directives approved by all 27 member states by May 22.



Win or lose, PM May’s gamble adds to an already elevated level of British political uncertainty. We see the decision to call a snap election as increasing near-term risk and as corroborating our outlook that both the pound and the economy, and particularly the British consumer, will remain at weak levels.