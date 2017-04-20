Wall Street Breakfast: Is Crude In A Mood?

Stocks

Bill O'Reilly is out at the Fox News Channel (FOX, FOXA), ending his more than 20-year career at the network. The decision came after advertisers began to flee his show following allegations of sexual harassment. Who's taking over the primetime slot? Tucker Carlson will take the 8 p.m. hour, while The Five moves to 9 p.m.

Google is planning to introduce an ad-blocking feature in the mobile and desktop versions of its popular Chrome web browser, WSJ reports. The feature would filter out certain online ad types deemed to provide bad experiences for users as they move around the web. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) could announce the feature within weeks, but it's still ironing out specific details.

Extending their partnership, Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) and HBO (NYSE:TWX) have agreed to a new $250M multi-year deal to develop and produce high-end drama programming. The announcement came as the U.K. broadcaster reported earnings that fell to just over £1B due to weaker advertising and higher costs.

More European earnings: Unilever (NYSE:UL) +1.5% premarket after announcing better than expected first-quarter sales. Not so sweet! Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) reported negative Q1 organic growth in China and warned pricing remains negative in Western Europe. ABB +2.4% premarket with orders under pressure, but seeing signs of stabilization.

Picking the Chicago suburb over the city itself, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is moving its headquarters to Deerfield, IL. Its proximity to O'Hare International Airport and a commuter railroad would help Caterpillar executives stay more connected to the world. A spokeswoman also cited the suburb's proximity to a smaller airport that serves corporate jets.

With consumers choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes, U.S. soda and energy drink sales decreased about 1.2% in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, according to trade publication Beverage Digest. However, total sales dollars increased 2% to $80.6B as soft drink makers pushed smaller packs at higher prices per ounce, while lowering emphasis on large discounts packs. Related stocks: KO, PEP, DPS, MNST, FIZZ

General Motors is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities. "In addition, other assets of the company, such as vehicles, have been illegally taken from its facilities," General Motors Venezolana (NYSE:GM) said in a statement. The action will cause "irreparable damage" to the unit, its 2,678 workers, 79 dealers and suppliers.

Beware of secondhand airbags... Honda (NYSE:HMC) has confirmed that a driver of a 2002 Accord was seriously injured on March 3 after a Takata (OTCPK:TKTDY) airbag inflator ruptured during a crash. While that news is scary enough, Honda said the airbag wasn't the original installed in the vehicle and the inflator wasn't put in as part of Takata's massive recalls.

As part of a plea agreement over Dieselgate, the DOJ is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY). Larry Thompson's selection, which will result in oversight for three years, is likely to be announced when the automaker is sentenced tomorrow in federal court.

Wells Fargo's largest investor, Warren Buffett, has likely already voted his shares to support the bank's recommendations at its contentious annual investor meeting next week, sources told Reuters, which include reinstating most of the board. It's the latest in a battle where proxy advisers are telling stakeholders to withdraw support for many Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) directors.

More than 1,200 hotels in the InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) fell victim to a three-month malware attack that targeted customer payment card data. Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza, Hotel indigo, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites were all hit by the breach. The group knew about the attack since February, but thought only 12 hotels were affected at the time.

Martin Shkreli will be tried separately from his former business lawyer on securities fraud charges after a federal judge ruled a fair trial would be at "serious risk" if he was heard alongside co-defendant Evan Greebel. Prosecutors accuse the two of looting Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) of millions of dollars to pay off investors whom the "pharma bro" allegedly had defrauded.

Facebook's new Building 8 "moon shot" unit is working on ways to read your thoughts, hiring 60 research scientists in the last year to establish the venture. "This is not about decoding your random thoughts," FB project chief Regina Dugan declared. "It is a silent speech system." Billionaire Elon Musk recently launched a competing project called Neuralink.

"Amazon Web Services launched an Australian region in 2012, we launched a Kindle store on amazon.com.au in 2013 and we now have almost 1000 employees in the country," Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said in a statement. The retail giant is now looking for a warehouse to become a fulfillment center, the first of many in Australia, as it plans to open its online shopfront service Down Under.