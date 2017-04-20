Don't Sell Mondelez International - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/19/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, April 19.

Bullish Calls

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ): "I am going to tell you to hold it, and I'm going to tell you to hold it because I think there's great value there. I think CEO Irene Rosenfeld's in the last year of a turnaround, and that therefore you have to own it. I think it's a stable, good grower, not great, but it could accelerate, and I like snacks. So my answer is it could creep up over time. It is not going to be an overnight success, but it can creep up over time unless they put the company up for sale, which is highly unlikely. But do not sell. Do not sell Mondelez."

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE): It's a speculative buy and legalization of marijuana can hurt the stock.

Bearish Calls

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU): It has run up a lot. Cramer prefers investing in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in that order.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): It's better to invest in a stock with a good balance sheet and decent dividend like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

