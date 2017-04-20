Orbotech Is Not Only Steady, It Also Has Potential For Growth

Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) is one of the worldwide leaders in its industry. As a matter of fact, as the company provides superior equipment and customer services to manufacturers of electronic devices, it managed to capture and retain revenue in spite of fierce competition. China, which is already one of Orbotech's main sources of revenue, has significant potential for further market growth. The company will most likely get benefits from these opportunities to expand. These growing markets, coupled with acquisitions and increase in services revenue, will bring higher margins and returns in the future. As the company has almost no debt and can borrow at a low cost, it will have no trouble raising capital to finance the aforementioned expansions and developments that will create shareholder value in the coming years.

Products Description

Orbotech has three main segments. The first segment is Printed Circuit Boards (PCB). The firm, through the solutions it provides, assists PCB manufacturers through the whole production process: from the initial shaping of the circuit boards to the actual printing of the circuits. It also handles the final quality inspection of the boards after they are finalized. In 2016, this area represented around 36% of the company's total revenue. Accounting for 33% of its overall sales is the Flat Panel Displays (FPD) segment. As the market for Flat Panel Displays has been significantly growing in the past decade, the company has been developing its services in this area. Orbotech now provides its customers in this segment with solutions such as testing, repair, and inspection systems for Flat Panel Displays. Finally, the Semiconductor Devices (SD) segment of the company accounts for 29% of its total revenue. In this area, Orbotech does not only provide with "classic" manufacturing solutions as it does for PCBs and FPDs, but also offers services related to the printing and packaging of the final product. For all of the three segments that have just been described, the firm also offers post-purchase services such as maintenance of the manufacturing machines or regular updates for the different softwares included in Orbotech's machines and solutions.

Sensitivity to external factors (Porter's Five Forces)

Analyzing Porter's Five Forces (using Capital IQ estimates) when it comes to Orbotech allows us to understand where the external threats may come from. To begin with, the lowest score for Orbotech is "Intensity of Existing Rivalry". As stated by management during the latest earnings call, fierce competition has developed in China, where new companies produce machines and solutions to assist manufacturers of electronic devices. The main threat is that they offer lower prices than Orbotech. This explains the below-average score of 42 (average is 50).

However, two other factors mitigate the "existing rivalry" risk. Orbotech may be providing solutions at a higher price than its competitors, but the high price involves high quality. Eventually, manufacturers are most of the time willing to pay more for machines and solutions if they are confident that these machines and solutions are going to last long. This is one of the main reasons why Orbotech scores well in comparison with substitutes: even if those are cheaper, they will not be able to provide sufficient service to retain customers. Finally, as building machines and developing manufacturing solutions for big scales companies requires not only capital but also technical know-how, there are strong barriers to entry in this industry. Therefore, the threat of new competition is low, and Orbotech has a top-tier score in this category (71). The other two categories where the company has average scores (44 and 50) are less relevant to the argument.

Source: Capital IQ

Revenue Generation

During the latest earnings call, many analysts were asking about the ability of the company to sustain double-digit revenue growth over the next years. As a matter of fact, as shown in the below table, when revenue grows for Orbotech, EBITDA grows even faster. It means that the more the company inflates its sales, the more it is able to generate strong profit margins.



Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Furthermore, initial sales tend to generate additional revenue after a few years (service revenue and upgrades on machines and softwares). As of Q4 2016, 26% of the company's overall revenue depends on these after-sales services. This is why the company has to focus on generating revenue growth. In 2016, the PCB segment saw its sales increase by 12% year over year. The trend was similar for the FPD segment, with a 10% annual increase in revenue compared to 2015. The SD segment, however, has been weaker. It may have grown 8% year over year, but the revenue generated in the last quarter of the year was 14% lower than it was a year before.

To address this issue, the company has decided to take initiatives that are most likely to provide significant payoff in the coming years. First, management has planned Capital Expenditure of 10% in 2017 for the SD business, twice as high as the company average. Then, as management wants the company to benefit from the growth potential, especially in China (10% growth in Radio Frequency devices, 30% yearly increase in chips demand), it has decided to invest heavily in the SD segment, as explained just below.

Acquisition of Applied Microstructures

In addition to the CapEx mentioned in the previous section, the company wants to invest in Microelectronic Systems (NASDAQ:MEMS) to incorporate them in its SD segment. To do so, Orbotech has decided to start acquiring companies to benefit from their know-how and potentially realize economies of scale as well. The first acquisition occurred in Q4 2016, when Orbotech bought Applied Microstructures, Inc. for $6.4 million in cash. The price paid was estimated to be between 5 and 6 times the target's EBITDA. The reason is the earn-out payments clause in the acquisition contract. If Applied Microstructures does not meet expectations in the next 15 months, no additional amount will be paid by Orbotech. If significant results occur, however, Orbotech will have to make additional payments that could reach a total of $10.5 million.

Orbotech management has estimated that the earn-out payments should total $1.5 million by early 2018. This MEMS company with potential for encapsulation process solutions will be integrated into the SD division of the company. It is expected to generate between $6 million and $8 million in revenues in 2017 (roughly 1% of current sales). As the SD division is the segment generating the highest margins company-wide, upper management wants to make sure it is the fastest-growing segment (CapEx, acquisitions).

Profitability and Value Creation

If Orbotech absolutely wants to improve its profitability, it is because the company is not a top performer when it comes to profit margins. Compared to its peers, Orbotech has historically been generating above-average EBITDA margins. Yet, the company underperforms its industry when it comes to Operating and Net Margins. The main explanation comes from past management decisions. In the past years, the company's directors have agreed to temporarily lower margins to focus on revenue growth and increased sales.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

These sacrifices have started paying off (see table above), and will pay even more in the coming years, as post-sale services (i.e., maintenance) and product upgrades on software and hardware will bring improved margins. Indeed, there is a lower cost base on services and upgrades development than on development, building and delivery of machines. Furthermore, as substantial investment is being made in the SD division, this segment will eventually yield higher return on sales, contributing to increased margins at the company level.

Source: Capital IQ

As margins keep improving (EBITDA already better than the average), ROIC will keep on increasing, and the company will eventually create as much value as its competitors. The below picture shows the trend of Orbotech's value creation compared to its industry, and how it is catching up with its peers. After generating lower profit margins than its competitors for years, the company has managed to top them (EBITDA only), contributing to close the gap when it comes to Return On Invested Capital (from a 4.7 percentage points differential to only 2.6 percentage points). If management's plans are successful - and they are most likely to be successful, given the company's financial flexibility (see next section) and dominant position in the market - ROIC will grow even higher to match the industry average, and the company will generate as much value as it can (ROIC/WACC will at least match the industry average). Moreover, as Orbotech can afford to lower its dependence on debt (as detailed in the next section as well), its WACC has lowered, also contributing to improve its value creation. Future cash flows will be discounted at a lower rate, increasing these cash flows' present value.

Source: Capital IQ

Financial Health and Multiples

In this article, acquisitions, expansion, and investments to be done in the future have been mentioned. If Orbotech is investing a lot in its business, it is not out of recklessness - it is because it can afford to do so. The company benefits from a high liquidity. As of early 2017, Orbotech is sitting on $217 million in cash, which represents over 25% of its yearly revenue. This cash reserve alone would be enough to cover the entirety of the company's current liabilities. So far, it has already allowed the company to prepay $20 million of its long-term debt obligations (explaining the recent drop in D/E ratio) to benefit from cheaper interest rates.

As of right now, as the company's debt rating from Moody's is Ba3 (Investment Grade), and it can borrow at a rate as low as 5.000% (current coupon rate on long-term debt). This leads to an After-Tax Cost of Debt of 3.75% (Effective Tax Rate of 25%). All put together, liquidity, flexibility, and low borrowing costs show that Orbotech will have no trouble financing its current and future expenditures and acquisitions.

Source: Capital IQ

Finally, in addition to the pro forma DCF valuation I usually use, I decided to do a multiples valuation based on firms of comparable size and industry. When comparing Orbotech to its peers on EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E, I found that the fair value of the company is well above its current market value: $42.37 per share against $30.62 as of today (and $30.95 when I first made the valuation). This would represent a price appreciation for the stock of around 30%. Even if the stock is slightly overpriced when looking at EV/Revenue (fair value of $26.97), the EV/EBITDA and P/E valuations both suggest that the stock price should be significantly higher than it is today: $46.00 and $54.16 per share respectively.

Source: Capital IQ

Conclusion

To summarize, Orbotech is a safe investment with a significant potential upside. As a matter of fact, the company benefits from having a strong brand name among customers. Thanks to this, even new Chinese and Asian competitors that can offer low prices cannot actually compete with Orbotech. Moreover, further growth may be easily reachable for the company, as the market for electronics is expected to keep on growing at a fast pace in the coming years, and Orbotech has the financial flexibility, cash reserve, and proven willingness to invest heavily. Increased revenue (ORBK stock is highly sensitive to this) will most likely lead to even higher margins that will allow the company to generate all-time high Return on Invested Capital. The improved returns, in addition to decreasing WACC, will add value to the company and eventually contribute to stock price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.