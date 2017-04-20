PACW Blood In The Water Signals Sharks To Feed

Today, I discuss where the blood came from and examine the future impairments likely from the wound.

With shares down 16.63% since the March high, it is time to ask if the company is in fundamental trouble or remains sound going forward.

PACW shares have been in free fall the past 2 days as it scores a big earnings miss for first quarter 2017 reported on April 17th.

Market wisdom says that when there's blood in the water, it is time for sharks to feed. Today, PacWest Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares opened in full hemorrhage as the first quarter 2017 earnings report release confirmed a big earnings miss. Savvy sharks may find this a savory opportunity. Today, I'll examine whether the wound is mortal, crippling, or simply a surficial scratch.

Company: PacWest Bancorp, Inc.

Current Price: $47.96 Dividend: $2.00 (4.17%)

Fair Value: YDP: $53.33 (at 3.75% historical yield trend)

FV for: Price/FFO per share (historical = 8.9, 8.43 now): $50.63

Prior Research:

None

Brief Summary:

PACW operates as a holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state-chartered bank operating from California. Founded in 1999, the banking deals in commercial finance activities, more particularly described in detail here. The company survived the 2008 global financial crisis (a very strong plus in my book), and has shown strong growth since the start of 2012. The company has been strengthening via organic growth and acquisitions. It was named America's #1 top bank in the Forbes "America's Best Banks of 2017".

PacWest took a big stumble 4/17 and 4/18 with shares swooning 8.4% in those 48 hours as the company had a big earnings miss in 1st quarter results released Monday, 4/17. I believe the swoon in shares is a huge over-reaction to the disappointing earnings report. Matt Wagner, president and CEO, reported that

First quarter 2017 earnings were below our expectations due mostly to an elevated credit provision and significant loan repayment activity.

He went on to emphasize " the higher than expected provision was not driven by newly classified or impaired loans". The unexpected dip in quarterly results was reported as almost completely related to "a decrease in interest income due to a $14.7 million decrease in acquired loan discount accretion as the fourth quarter of 2016 included $13.5 million of discount accretion from the payoff of a single loan."

It its important to note that this is essentially a book keeping entry related to acceleration of repayment on what was previously booked as amortization of income linearly over the contract life of the loan, as provided by FASB guidelines. Cash flow was virtually unaffected and in fact increased for this most recent quarter. Thus, the ability of the bank to continue to fund its business and dividends is not impaired by this accounting hit to reported earnings. As discussed below, share price is strongly correlated to FFO (funds from operations). FFO actually increased in this past quarter and is a strong indicator therefore that this recent price collapse is irrational, creating a buying opportunity below fair value.

In summary, the financial strength of the bank remains solid, the dividend remains safe (with a steady 46.7% cash payout ratio), and its its assets and loan portfolio continue to grow. The steep swoon in share price should be taken as a time for buyers to feast.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal:

YDP analysis indicates the historical yield rates are weakly correlated to share price, suggesting investors do not primarily base value on the dividend distributions. The long term yield trend of 2.95% gives a YDP fair value of $67.80. The recent yield trend of 3.75% points to a YDP fair value of $53.33. The poor correlation to price (seen here as a lack of horizontal trend of the yield rate curve) suggests we look elsewhere for metrics correlation to share price in order to judge fair value that investors are willing to pay.

A review of other traditional metrics indicates share price is strongly correlated to cash flow, especially the Price/FFO per share ratio. Historical trend for P/FFO is 8.9/1, with the current ratio at 8.43. This suggests that current prices are 94.72% of fair value. Fair Value based on P/FFO is $50.63. The strong correlation (flat trend of the ratio curve) and its agreement with the near term YDP yield trend Fair Value of $53.33 provides a high confidence number.

Current market ($47.96) is $2.67 (5.3%) below conservative fair value appraisal. This represents a buying opportunity for a solid bank stock with a safe dividend yield of 4.17%.

Management Effectiveness:

Effective management must be capable of managing cash flows and profit margins to insure long term sustainable growth. A review of key metrics shows management does this very well, recovering quickly from the 2008 global financial crisis and continuing to deliver and grow superior profit margins, cash flows, and ROIC & ROE. These are bankers you want working for you.

Technical Chart Notes:

The technical chart demonstrates the long consolidation period with a breakdown into a declining trend the past 30+ days.

The 16%+ price plunge off the March highs has the shares at a significant discount to fair value and represents an entry point opportunity for savvy sharks ready to feed. For income investors, it provides a strong yield with a very safe dividend and opportunities to boost yield while further reducing market risk by selective use of covered option writing strategies.

Potential Headwinds:

Blood is in the water with shares in virtual freefall the past 2 trading days. Aggressive investors will take this as opportunity. More conservative portfolios may wish to wait a few days to see if and where things stabilize.

A series of acquisitions over the past 5 years has a lot of loans on the books that may negatively impact FASB reported earnings if they are repaid early before normal full term, as was the negative earnings impact in the past quarter by restatement of the $13.7 million in discount accretion. Any such early loan payoffs potentially contribute negatively to FASB earnings statements but have essentially no impact to cash flow. On the other hand, the early return of principal provides cash available to leverage into new loans in a rising interest rate environment. This turns the potential headwind into a major growth opportunity if management can continue its record of effective utilization of assets.

Covered Option Boost Opportunities:

Aggressive income investors should consider a buy-write with market purchase at $47.96 and write of a covered call leg using the 60 day 6/16/17 $55.00 @ $0.75 premium for a total net debit cost of $47.21. This is an absolute boost gain of 1.59% (9.66% annualized yield rate). When combined with the dividend yield of 4.17%, the total annual rate is 13.83%. A dividend capture is coming in May. If called away, the intrinsic gain will add another $7.04 (14.91% absolute, 90.72% annualized yield rate).

More cautious investors may want to consider writing cash covered puts near the $44.20 support level. Consider the 32 day puts using the 5/19/17 $45.00 @ $0.70 premium. This is an absolute boost gain of 1.58% (18.02% annualized yield) and the net entry of $44.30 is very close to the technical support level.

For those willing to forego potential capital appreciation, consider attractive income production at reduced risk by writing cash covered puts using the 150 day $45.00 @ $2.40 premium. This is an absolute boost gain of 5.63% (13.71% annualized yield rate) and has if shares are presented, has a net entry exposure at $42.60. Deep long term support is at $41.18.

Fair Trade: To maximize income while reducing market risk, consider a buy-write with $47.96 market leg and a covered call leg using the 60 day 6/16/17 $50.00 @ $1.05 premium for a total net debit of $46.91. This is an absolute boost gain of 2.10% (12.80% annualized yield rate). This still provides for a dividend capture of the May $0.50 distribution but has a higher probability of call-away and smaller intrinsic gain than the first buy-write discussed above.

Closing Thoughts:

