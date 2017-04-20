In Case Ford Gets Ugly

Leo Nelissen's recent article offered an argument for why he felt Ford was about to "get ugly," but it also exemplified an admirable ability to reassess data and change tack.

Acknowledging Ugliness Is Job One

Kudos to Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen of BN Capital. After detailing why he believes Ford (NYSE:F) is about to get ugly, particularly the breakdown in auto sales and rise in auto loan delinquencies, he concluded that his previous investment thesis on Ford had been wrong and so he changed his tack:

I was terribly wrong and had to cut my entire Ford position. I ignored the rising trouble in the car industry. Car loan delinquencies are rising while sales are contracting since the first month of 2016. This in combination with a smaller and delayed tax cut program means that car manufacturers are likely to get much lower orders over the next few months. [...] I'm afraid that the odds are extremely high that we are going to get a stock price breakdown over the next few weeks.

Regardless of whether you agree with Nelissen's prognosis for Ford, you've got to appreciate his ability to weigh the evidence, decide his previous tack was wrong, and make a change. As we noted recently (Lessons From A 60% One-Day Gain), it's easy for investors to become emotionally invested in a position, so it can be a challenge to set emotions aside, reassess the data, and change course if necessary.

Other Prognoses For Ford

Ford (barely) passed Portfolio Armor's 2 screens to avoid bad investments on Wednesday, so the site estimated a potential return for it over the next 6 months, but that potential return was less than 1%.

Wall Street's sell-side analysts were more bullish, per the data via Nasdaq, below. Their consensus 12-month price target implied a potential return of about 12.5% over 6 months.

Regarding the short-term period where Nelissen is most concerned about a breakdown in Ford shares, the technical forecast via Wing Charts is neutral overall (i.e., it sees a 50% chance of a positive return), but its worst-case scenario over the next month is a decline of nearly 23%.

Adding Downside Protection To Ford

In his article, Nelissen wrote that if you were long Ford and agreed with his bearish assessment of the next several months, but were bullish over the longer term, you might consider simply holding your shares if you can tolerate an unrealized loss. In the event you want to stay long while strictly limiting your downside risk, we'll look at two ways of hedging it over the next several months below. If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" in this previous article of ours, Locking In Gold Gains.

Hedging F With Optimal Puts

We're going to use Portfolio Armor's iOS app to find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge F below, but you don't need the app to do this. You can find optimal puts and collars yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to take the time and do the work.

Whether you run the calculations yourself using the process we outlined or use the app, an additional piece of information you'll need to supply (along with the number of shares you're looking to hedge) when scanning for an optimal put is your "threshold," which refers to the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of the examples below, we've used a threshold of 14%. If you are less risk-averse, you could use a larger one. All else equal, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts, as of Wednesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of F against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-September.

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $310, or 2.77% of position value. A couple of points about this cost:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the put. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 14% threshold includes this cost; i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your F position would be down 11.33%, not including the hedging cost. The threshold is based on the intrinsic value of the puts, so they may provide more protection than promised if the underlying security declines in the near term, when the puts may still have significant time value.

Hedging F With An Optimal Collar

When scanning for an optimal collar, you'll need another number in addition to your threshold - your "cap," which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. In this case, we used a cap of 7%, because that was the highest cap that eliminated the positive hedging cost.

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of F against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-September, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 7%.

As you can see in the first part of the optimal collar above, the put leg is the same as in the optimal puts above, so the cost is the same: $310 or 2.77% of position value. But if you look at the second part of the collar below, you'll see the income generated by selling the call leg was $320, or 2.86% of position value.

So the net cost of this optimal collar was negative, meaning you would have collected $10 when opening this collar. A couple of notes:

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have had a net credit of more than $10.

This hedge may provide more protection than promised if the underlying security declines in the near future due to time value (for an example of this, see this article on hedging Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)). However, if the underlying security spikes in the near future, time value can have the opposite effect, making it costly to exit the position early (for an example of this, see this article on hedging Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - Facebook Rewards Cautious Investors Less).

