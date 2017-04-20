New Residential Investment: How High Can It Fly?

Shares should sell for a nine percent yield, given the quality of New Residential's investment portfolio.

That said, more upside looms around the corner as the company remains undervalued.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:NRZ) shares have been on tear, rising to new 52 week highs this week. Income investors are falling over themselves these days in order to get their hands on quality high-yield income vehicles with good dividend coverage and stable core earnings. New Residential Investment not only offers an eleven percent dividend yield, but more upside is left on the table.

At the beginning of the year I have singled out New Residential Investment Corp. as my "top income pick for 2017". And so far New Residential Investment has not disappointed.

Shares of the mortgage investment company have risen ~13 percent year-to-date. New Residential Investment also raised its quarterly cash dividend by $0.02/share from $0.46/share to $0.48/share this year. Based on the new dividend rate, an investment in the company yields ~11 percent...And that's despite New Residential Investment's shares reaching a new 52 week high yesterday ($17.86).

Source: StockCharts.com

The reasons why I picked New Residential Investment as a top income vehicle were numerous. For one thing, the mortgage investment company has had super strong dividend coverage that tilted the odds in favor of a dividend hike (which investors finally got) and even a special dividend (that's still an option for the company in 2017). Further, the shares really weren't that expensive, selling for a low run-rate core earnings multiple, and the 12 percent dividend yield was very appealing.

Fast forward a couple of months and New Residential Investment's shares are still far from being expensive: Investors today pay ~7x Q4-16 run-rate core earnings (the multiple is low partially because of New Residential's very high core earnings of $0.62/share in the 4th quarter).

And this raises the question: How high can New Residential Investment go?

Over the short haul, a lot higher in my opinion, and that's largely due to the fact that the mortgage investment company is still undervalued. Yes, undervalued. Paying ~7x run-rate core earnings is a very fair price to pay for an investment that covers its dividend easily with core earnings, and has potential to pay a special dividend. Further, New Residential Investment's investment portfolio has interest rate-related upside, leaving room for core earnings (and dividend) growth.

New Residential Investment Deserves To Sell For A Higher Yield

Considering the quality of New Residential's investment portfolio (mortgage assets in one form or another, including mortgage servicing rights with high targeted net yields ranging from 12-25 percent), the company's significant excess dividend coverage, and MSR upside tied to a rising rate environment, I think shares can and should sell for a ~9 percent yield, not for an eleven percent yield.

Source: New Residential Investment Corp.

Based on New Residential Investment's running quarterly dividend rate of $0.48/share, the shares would therefore be fairly priced at ~$21. Since they sell for only $17.75 today, an investment in NRZ does not only come with an eleven percent dividend but with ~18 percent upside, too.

Your Takeaway

New Residential Investment has been discovered as a high-quality income play that has strong dividend coverage as well as capital upside. I think shares should realistically sell for ~$21 in order to reflect the real value of New Residential's investment portfolio. 18 percent upside and an 11 percent yield are nothing to scoff at. Stay invested.

