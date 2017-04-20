eBay Q1: Undervalued With Brightening Prospects

The results were not impressive, but we still believe in the long-term outlook for the company.

Last month, we explained why eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is a safe investment and why it may be a possible takeover target (read here).

After eBay reported its first quarter results yesterday, we still believe that the company is a safe equity investment. But, investors should not put high expectations on the stock performance. We believe eBay is a place where investors can park their money while having a gradual price appreciation in their holdings. However, if our prediction comes true and eBay is acquired, investors would be rewarded with huge returns.

Let's go back to the main thesis of this article, earnings.

Taking eBay's history of hitting analysts' estimates, it's no surprise that Q1 results were in line with the street's expectations.

The California-based company reported a 3.7% Y/Y increase in revenues and a 130% increase in net-income (purely caused by taxing benefits as a result of changing the legal structure). On the other hand, EBITDA decreased 9.2%, mainly due to higher operating expenses.

The company's Marketplace GMV increased 5% (on neutral currency basis) reaching the $20 billion mark, with eBay's take-rate being steady at 8.6%, nearly triple Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) rate.

StubHub

What we liked in the released results is eBay's 18% surge in revenues driven from its StubHub platform, the leading platform in the tickets industry. The current take-rate of eBay from StubHub increased to an astonishing 22.2% from 20.3% in March 2016, which means that every $1 increase in StubHub's GMV will add $0.22 to eBay's pockets.

The platform's GMV increased 5.5% Y/Y but decreased 26% Q/Q due to seasonally-strong Q4 sales.

In Q1, the platform became the official ticket resale marketplace for the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays, offering a panoramic 360-degree virtual view-from-seats for buyers, paving the way for more future sales.

More pros

What we also liked is the 10% increase in shareholder's equity when compared to Q4's reported SE. This means that the company is adding value to its shareholders in a relatively short amount of time. For example, the book value increased 67% since March 2016.

Another thing we liked is the announced partnership with the Singapore-based e-commerce Flipkart (Flipkart is a leader in the Indian e-commerce sector). eBay invested $500 million in Flipkart in return for an equity stake and a partnership between both platforms (customers of both platforms will have access to inventories on both platforms).

Concluding, we believe that eBay is poised to more revenue increase in the future. The company is expanding rapidly into the international markets while having the highest take-rates in the industry. Not to forget, there is $986 million left for the current share-repurchase program. Last but not least, the company's partnership with Flipkart will significantly increase the traffic into eBay's platform. The company guided for a 6%-8% increase in 2017 revenues (on neutral currency basis) with an expected EPS midpoint of $2. This values eBay at ~16.5x 2017 diluted EPS, which is low for a company that has 169 million active buyers, a high take rate, and international expansion. We remain long eBay with a $40/share price target.

Happy Investing to All.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EBAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.