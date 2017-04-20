Multimedia Weekly Digest: Checking In On The Markets

Please share your thoughts in our comments section.

We continue this week with Felix Salmon, Jay Taylor, John Rubino and Financial Sense.

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to the sixth instalment of SA Multimedia's Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

With spring, earnings and election forecasting in full swing, we check in on the markets this week. We start with Felix Salmon who discusses with Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann how markets aren't "doing what they're supposed to be doing", responding predictably to recent economic events.

Jay Taylor interviews Michael Oliver, who presents his latest momentum findings for major markets, and John Rubino, who is not so sure how real this recovery has been, and explores the mystery of how rates have stayed as low as they have given that the Fed has stopped QE.

Financial Sense interviewed Matthew Kerkhoff, who dispelled the myth of a 'Trump Rally':

This isn't really so much a Trump rally," Kerkhoff said. "It's a reflation trade. This really goes back to what happened with oil over the past couple of years." Reflation is a combination of improving economic growth and a pick-up in inflation. Markets in the US were doing quite well until the middle of 2014, when suddenly they started to falter, largely because oil prices began to plummet and fears over deflation began to strengthen. This current rally really began around the world when oil bottomed near the beginning of 2016.

Other SA multimedia

Macro Musings Podcast: Tyler Cowen

Peter Schiff Drops Golden Truth Bombs

Dimon Bets On America: JPMorgan Earnings Review

Corbat's Conservative Citigroup: Earnings Review (Video)

The Long View: Wells Fargo Earnings Review (Video)

Opportunities In Business Development Companies (Video)

The Debate Over Active Versus Passive Investing In Bonds

Can China Lead The World Economy?

Alibaba Bumps Bid - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

20 Facts That Will Change The Way You Invest

Making Sense Of Bonds (Podcast)