Seeking Alpha Top-Interest Stocks Fall Far Short Of Profit Potential In Market-Maker Top 20-Ranked Securities

Here are the comparisons, with Market-Maker forecasts of coming Price Ranges supported by hundreds of experiences for each stock over the past 5 years.

The Seeking Alpha “Favored 50” stocks most followed by members, contributors and readers currently are poor wealth-building values in all but a few cases.

All three advantages come from stocks where Market-Makers pay up to be protected against price rises when in their short positions.

You know the stocks "everyone" follows

Here is their Reward~Risk trade-off picture. Please see Figure 1.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

The best bets here are [29] SPY, [3] SBUX, [28] NFLX, and [4] BAC. Stocks to avoid, with more downside than upside, are [7] YHOO, [8] CVX, DIS, BP, [2] QCOM, [5] SLV, and [11] TWTR. The big-risk, big payoff (maybe) names are [22] NOK, [27] BBRY, [26] DDD, and [22] CHK.

Those last ones didn't surprise you, did they?

This trade-off map has good things down and to the right, and bad or scary things up and to the left. The green horizontal scale is Market-Maker [MM] forecast upside price change expectations (reward), and the red vertical scale measuring ACTUAL worst-case price drawdowns experienced in the 3 months following prior upside forecasts like those of today - real risks that hurt portfolios, not boogeyman statistic measures of uncertainty where the outcome possibly could be as good as bad.

But could AAPL at [20] encounter as much price drawdown as [24] TSLA? The MMs see coming near-times for both of these when that has happened, and they want to be able to avoid it if they have to be temporarily long those stocks when it happens. And no one knows for sure when it might.

So they hedge any time they have capital exposed to bad moves. Then the prop-trade desks on the other side of the hedge want substantial vigorish to fade such bets. It's the way this serious game is played. And a competitive marketplace keeps everyone honest -- and avaricious.

Still, what are the ODDS that coming prices will hit those upside targets? If not reached, how big might the payoffs be? Could the payoffs be down-moves, losses, not profits? Another trade-off map measures those dimensions, the ODDS and Payoffs. See Figure 2. It has the same orientation as Figure 1: Down and right is good, up and left, not so.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

Woah! Where'd all the stocks go?

Everything is in [1], [2], and [7]. Why?

The stocks seen by MMs as short-term losers are mostly in [2], which is up there in the top-left corner. Those in [1] and [7] have ODDS of profit less than 75 out of 100. The [1s] just look to have a bit better positive payoff than the [7s].

Then there are the proud, the few, the . . . never mind. Those four between [3] and [6] have got enough Moxie to show up as attractive.

If you thought we were in for a bad near-term market, maybe we will be -- but don't hold your breath.

The MMs remain unconvinced

They are buying near-term (few months) price change protection against getting hurt while short, from rising prices, and not as much from falling ones. Their protection on each stock has both upside and downside proportions, often in unequal sizes. Our measure, the Range Index [RI], tells what percentage of the whole forecast price range lies below the current market quote.

The RIs for some 2,500+ stocks and ETFs make up a frequency distribution picture. The count of RIs between -20 and +120 is what we call the Market Profile. Here is what it looks like today:

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

Stocks having as much downside as upside have a RI of 50. Stocks priced above the top of the forecast range have a RI over 100, and those below the range bottom have a negative RI.

Since few investors have much incentive to buy stocks with more downsides than upsides, most RIs normally are below 50. Those with RIs above 50 may be considered richly priced. A market profile where many RIs are above 50 likewise is probably headed for trouble. Not like today's.

Today's profile average of 27, with 3 times as much upside as down, is on the modestly underpriced side, not dangerously overpriced when all its members are examined. The short tower of stocks piled up at the left end of the scale suggests there may be bargains.

MM Odds & Payoffs in contrast to the SA top 50

Here is what the top-ranked MM 20 stocks offer in the Odds & Payoffs trade-off; Figure 4. The symbols have been redacted, since subscribers have paid for their identities.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

Conclusion

There clearly is ample room for investor interest outside of the SA top 50. Issues offering +10% to +15% gains, many with odds of 85 to 95 out of 100, are usually attractive for those intent on wealth-building.

A significant general market retreat is not within sight of up to 3 months. Cash should be put to work here, not let be idle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.