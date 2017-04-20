Is There Anything Worth Buying In Today's Closed-End Fund Market?

The closed-end fund space is the ultimate sentiment indicator. Given its shareholder base of mostly non-institutional investors, we tend to take the opposite sides of those trades. Discounts have closed materially in the last 16 months since hitting multi-decade lows in December 2015. The main impetus for that nadir was the Fed finally raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. Given the length of time that had passed since the last hike, it is not surprising that the first inclination of investors was to sell.

However, those that sold in late 2015 missed much of the increase in NAVs as credit spreads came in materially. Those spreads were blown out in late 2014 and in 2015 due to the dramatic fall in oil prices. As oil bottomed in early 2016 and recovered over the next year, spreads began to contract.

The chart below shows the option-adjusted spread of the high yield sector versus the iShares iBoxx High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG). While many investors focus on interest rates, the main driver of returns for most of the non-equity capital structure remains credit risks.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

We take our interest rate risk on our high yield equity positions as well as municipal holdings. Our Core Portfolio is typically situated to combat rising rates while taking on credit risks. This makes up approximately 60% of the total value. The remaining 40% is made up of more duration assets in other security types and asset classes. The effort is to balance out the two risks across the portfolio.

The main risks to watch:

Interest Rate Risks Credit Spread Risk

Closed-End Fund Discounts

The discounts for taxable bond CEFs continue to trend tighter ending the first quarter at approximately 4%. This is inside the long-term average that is closer to 5.5% on the bond side. The chart below shows the three major asset classes and their discounts going back to 2014.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Valuations, as evidenced by the current discount environment as well as current 1- and 3-year Z-scores, are rich. The valuations are rich at the same time the prospect from higher rates will likely hurt NAVs and possibly cause distribution cuts. And again, at the same time, you have credit spreads at very low levels. In other words, higher rates and widening spreads at a time of tight valuations could cause a ripple effect to CEF holders.

Interest Rate Risks

If the Federal Reserve does in fact continue their tightening strategy and hike the benchmark rate two more times this year, we will see a Fed Funds rate close to 1.50%. If the ten-year fails to conform as it has over the last several months, the yield curve will be much flatter. That prospect means the spread between those that borrow short and lend long, are in for some lower earnings.

This chart below is very familiar to our members. It is the spread between the yield on the 10-year treasury note and the 2-year treasury note. The downward trend is quite evident and the hiccup that started last September and pushed up following the elections appears to be a dead-cat bounce. Recall how many distribution cuts we saw last summer when the spread declined below 90 bps.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

We alerted our members in our January Newsletter that we were likely to head lower on the ten-year, and fall below 2.25%. This was recently ecplised. We see this trend continuing but do think the ten-year is likely to stabilize near these levels before moving higher.

Credit Risks

This has become our main source of worry in the last few months. Credit spreads have rallied hard in the last year providing a solid tailwind to NAVs over that time period. Spreads have been driven mainly by the price of oil over the last two years. When oil collapsed, spreads blew out and yield increased dramatically.

The chart below shows credit spreads for the high yield segment mapped against the price of oil. You can clearly see the negative correlation.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts

In our monthly newsletter, we have focused on the likelihood that over the rest of the year, the dollar index will finish higher. With the dollar and the safety trade looking more probable, we still think the overall direction for oil will be lower- although not drastically so.

Spreads reached a low of 355 bps on March 1st. A few days later, we advised members to shift towards higher-quality funds and away from funds that had larger energy exposures. Spreads have since widened out to 400 bps.

So.... Is There Anything Worth Buying?

We have found very few opportunities in the closed-end fund space. This is especially the case in the taxable bond segment. We continue to hold our top funds while shifting the underlying tilt of the portfolio away from high credit bets and especially energy exposure.

What to hunt for in fund composition:

Look for funds that have been able to increase NAV during periods of financial stress. The length of time can be as short as a few days but should give insight into how the portfolio is positioned. If the ML BofA High Yield Index jumps from 375 to 400 bps over a short time period and the NAV of the fund increases, the fund is likely positioned defensively.

Given our bearish tilt towards oil, we have been spending countless hours analyzing the most recent fund holdings for energy and energy-related holdings. The sector has rallied very strongly and we think the downside to these positions is greater than the upside.

Leverage- We look for funds that have capacity in their leverage to toggle it up when the opportunities arise. The fund should also be able to meet, or come very close to hitting their distribution. We are not really interested in funds that have reached capacity and are stretched in hitting their distribution in net investment income.

A Few Ideas:

Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA): A lower yielding but much higher-quality corporate bond fund which we have highlighted several times. We have added and trimmed this position several times in the last year, taking advantage of the irrational investor moves. At a 5.40% discount to NAV, and a 6.55% distribution yield, the shares appear cheap. The NAV continues to zoom higher with a very favorable momentum trend. TCW Strategic Income (NYSE:TSI): This is highly defensive fund managed by the same team that manages the second largest bond fund in the world, the Metropolitan West Total Return Fund (MWTRX). Tad Rivelle is the head investment guru there and he has recently taken down the leverage to zero. The team also ratcheted up the quality of the portfolio to more investment grade issues. The discount of this one has closed a bit since we recommended it to our members but at 7.4%, and a 4.1% unlevered yield, you are getting paid to wait for better opportunities. Western Asset IG Defined Opp (NYSE:IGI): This is another unlevered fund which lends to the stable NAV over the last several years. The yield is 5.56% with a monthly-pay program. While the current 1.16% discount seems tight, that figure is actually about 4% below the 1-year average and 12% below the 52-week high. The underlying portfolio is 91% corporate bonds with 85% of that being investment grade (mostly As and BBBs). The fund does have exposure to energy but those positions are mostly investment grade, high-quality names.

Better entry opportunities into our Core funds are likely in the next several weeks as complacency is replaced by short periods of panic and profit-taking. While we wait for those opportunities, we have insulated the portfolio towards lower risk funds in order to capture some yield without risking principal.

