Burlington Is Able To Create Value In An Industry That Has Proven Otherwise

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been able to create significant value in an industry that has proved otherwise. It has continued to increase revenues for the last 5 fiscal years. 2016 proved to be another successful year for them, increasing revenues 6% and increasing EPS 40.4%. Margins have also continued to increase due to the successful strategies it has taken on in recent years. It has been able to steer customers away from the computer and into their stores. It has done this by offering value that not even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) can match. While competitors like Macy's (NYSE:M) and JC Penney's (NYSE:JCP) are closing stores, Burlington is opening more. Within their stores, it is able to create more revenue per square foot and increase same store sale percentages. It has been successful in diversifying its products by rebranding itself as a retailer of various clothing and home products. It has also been able to increase margins by reducing inventories through new inventory strategy. Diversity in products have also allowed Burlington to sell products that have higher markups. Due to these factors Burlington should have no trouble reaching my target price of $110.42.

Earnings Performance

Many analysts may consider Burlington to be a growth stock because of its recent earning calls and the way they have positioned themselves for growth in future earnings. It has continued to record increased revenues for the last 5 years. In 2016, it posted a 6% growth in revenues to $1.3B, while its EPS grew at 40.4%. Net income and cash flows from operating activities also grew at 128% and 8% respectively. These results were due to a 4.6% rise in comparable sales and an increase in gross margins to 42.02% for the three months ending 1/28/17. Burlington has also been able to increase EBITDA margins consistently over the last 5 years. For the 12 months ending 1/28/2017, it reported EBITDA margins at 10.32%. In regards for the upcoming year, forecasters see more growth for them. Revenues are estimated $6.053B. EBITDA and Gross margins are both estimated to increase by the end of 2017. Their success can be attributed to their ability to increase revenues and keep costs low.

Store Growth

Retail has not proved to be a great industry for investors. Despite this, Burlington has been thriving in a difficult market. It has proved that consumers are still willing to leave their homes and shop at a physical location. This is because it is able to offer prices on fashionable-focused merchandise that can compete with online giants i.e. Amazon. This value creation attracts customers to turn to Burlington for their fashion needs. While competitors like Macy's, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), and JC Penney's continue to close stores, Burlington plans on opening more. It added 28 stores and plans on opening an additional 25 in 2017. It currently has 592 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico. Revenue in existing stores has increased in their latest earning report as well. Same store sales percentage, which indicates the increase or decrease in revenues in stores that have existed for over a year, has been consistently increasing despite the slight dip in 2016. Their same store sales increased 4.5% for the last fiscal year reported. Sales per retail square footage has also increased 5.6% since the previous fiscal year. In comparison to competitors, Macy's has seen a 3.5% decrease and has opened 27 stores, while closing 68. JC Penney's same store sales saw no growth and closed 9 stores, while only opening 9. And Sears, who has probably seen the most trouble over the last few years, has seen a 9.3% decrease in same store sales. Burlington is able to provide better value for their customers to travel to their stores compared to their competitors. Even online giant, Amazon, cannot compete. Burlington's sale of winter coats at 75% off was much cheaper than anything Amazon had to offer.

Inventories

Due to Burlington's current strategies, they are able to reduce inventories, in turn reducing inventory costs. First, it has focused less on selling coats, which has ultimately led to lower inventory costs and store sizes for them. It has also began to use a "pack away" inventory strategy. Pack away inventory strategy is when a firm purchases products on a major discount and then sells them at a later date. Over the last few years, Burlington has been able to increase its inventory turnover from 3.71 to 4.44. It has also been able to decrease its overall inventory -10.4% compared to the last fiscal year. In comparison to their competitors, Macy's inventory turnover has decreased from 3.19 to 2.86 since 2012. Burlington has been able to manage inventories more efficiently than competitors, thus reducing costs.

Revenue by Segments

Burlington Stores provide much more than just coats. Their revenues come from women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and footwear, menswear, youth apparel/baby, home, and of course coats. The move to rebrand themselves as more than just a coat company has been a very successful strategy. Their ability to do this has helped them avoid being a cyclical company that can only successful in the winter months. In 2010, coats made up 9% of their revenue, today it only makes up 6%. Majority of their sales come from women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories and footwear, menswear, and youth apparel/baby. This move to focus on other products has benefited margins. Coats are associated with higher inventory costs and larger store sizes.

Summary

Due to catalysts provided, Burlington can continue to create value for investors. More importantly, it has been able to create significant value for its customers. Burlington is one of the few companies that can still create value in its stores instead of through e-commerce. Its competitive advantage has allowed them open more stores, while its competitors are closing stores. Its consistency in increasing revenues and margins has made this stock a buy for many firms and individual investors. A reasonable target price of around $110 is very achievable for Burlington.

